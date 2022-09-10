ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio

If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he’s been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
CLEVELAND, OH
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

Sitting over 82.49 square miles, Cleveland is the second largest city in Ohio. It is one of the best places in the state to work, live, and explore with loved ones on vacation. Cleveland is home to museums, theatres, unique culture, natural parks, and several other attractions, making it an...
CLEVELAND, OH
theclevelandbucketlist.com

Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio

Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Update: Emma "Zari" Linek found safe

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last 10 months on Monday. 17-year-old Shawna Justice was reported missing to the Woodward County Sherriff’s Office in Oklahoma in December of 2021, according to a press release. The Akron Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, entered the investigation last week and found Shawna in the Kenmore area of Akron on Sept. 12, officials said.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Massive Cleveland tree damaging properties in Glenville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several residents reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team because a huge tree has branches on top of three homes in Glenville. Wesley Walker owns one of the homes in the 700 block of E. 93 Street. He said his family has owned the home since the 1950′s.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Part of Cleveland apartment’s roof collapses; residents seek help to get safety hazard fixed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a terrifying Labor Day weekend for people living at the Archwood Manor apartments when a part of their roof collapsed. “It sounded like a freight train right in front of my window. The next thing I know, my air conditioning unit goes ‘whoosh’ right before my eyes. I have high blood pressure. I can’t be in any direct heat. So the humidity is a factor for my body. That’s why I had an air conditioner. I don’t have crap now,” said Victor Garcia, a resident living at the Archwood Manor apartments.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Clinic outpatient medical center to be built in Middleburg Heights

The city of Middleburg Heights, Cleveland Clinic and Premier Development Partners are collaborating on the construction of an outpatient medical outpatient center in Middleburg Heights. Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center will be at 17840 Bagley Road in the former Kmart store. The 93,000-square-foot space will undergo a full...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
CLEVELAND, OH

