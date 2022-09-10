CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a terrifying Labor Day weekend for people living at the Archwood Manor apartments when a part of their roof collapsed. “It sounded like a freight train right in front of my window. The next thing I know, my air conditioning unit goes ‘whoosh’ right before my eyes. I have high blood pressure. I can’t be in any direct heat. So the humidity is a factor for my body. That’s why I had an air conditioner. I don’t have crap now,” said Victor Garcia, a resident living at the Archwood Manor apartments.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO