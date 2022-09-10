Read full article on original website
Related
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio
If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he’s been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
cleveland19.com
Family devastated after deadly dog attack in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured and her dog killed after she says her neighbor’s dog attacked them in their Slavic Village neighborhood on Friday. Kimberly Kuglin said the pit bull jumped out of a window in his house near East 71 Street and Harvard Avenue on Sept. 9 while she was walking her 12-year-old Chiweenie named Reese.
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
Sitting over 82.49 square miles, Cleveland is the second largest city in Ohio. It is one of the best places in the state to work, live, and explore with loved ones on vacation. Cleveland is home to museums, theatres, unique culture, natural parks, and several other attractions, making it an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catching Up With Lil’ John
A man who needs no introduction stopped by the New Day studios at FOX 8 Tuesday.
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Clam Bakes Around Northeast Ohio
Haley has always loved reviewing locations and being in the know about the best neighborhoods, restaurants, and events in Cleveland. This passion fuels each guide and article she creates for The Cleveland Bucket List. She hopes you enjoy her stories and guides and get inspired to create an adventure of your own!
WKYC
Update: Emma "Zari" Linek found safe
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late...
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
RELATED PEOPLE
Iconic 'Pizza Mural' returns to new location near Cleveland's West Side
A year after the iconic, Instagram-favorite “Pizza Mural” made way for renovation work, another one has been completed in Lakewood, right next to Cleveland’s West Side.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last 10 months on Monday. 17-year-old Shawna Justice was reported missing to the Woodward County Sherriff’s Office in Oklahoma in December of 2021, according to a press release. The Akron Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, entered the investigation last week and found Shawna in the Kenmore area of Akron on Sept. 12, officials said.
Cleveland Clinic returning to open visitation; here’s what that means
The Cleveland Clinic announced it will return to open visitation this week.
‘Crying wolf’: Lost pet found wandering around daycare
Police recently helped reunite a precious pet wolf with its owner Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Identity crisis: Cleveland Heights officials ironing out a ‘vision statement’ for Severance Town Center
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City Board of Control has one area of oversight: the “S-1″ zoning district better known as the Severance Town Center. And the new administration is still not sure what it is they’re looking at, aside from the remnants of Ohio’s first enclosed shopping mall, built in 1963 on the site of the 125-acre Severance family estate.
cleveland19.com
Massive Cleveland tree damaging properties in Glenville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several residents reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team because a huge tree has branches on top of three homes in Glenville. Wesley Walker owns one of the homes in the 700 block of E. 93 Street. He said his family has owned the home since the 1950′s.
cleveland19.com
Part of Cleveland apartment’s roof collapses; residents seek help to get safety hazard fixed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a terrifying Labor Day weekend for people living at the Archwood Manor apartments when a part of their roof collapsed. “It sounded like a freight train right in front of my window. The next thing I know, my air conditioning unit goes ‘whoosh’ right before my eyes. I have high blood pressure. I can’t be in any direct heat. So the humidity is a factor for my body. That’s why I had an air conditioner. I don’t have crap now,” said Victor Garcia, a resident living at the Archwood Manor apartments.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Clinic outpatient medical center to be built in Middleburg Heights
The city of Middleburg Heights, Cleveland Clinic and Premier Development Partners are collaborating on the construction of an outpatient medical outpatient center in Middleburg Heights. Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center will be at 17840 Bagley Road in the former Kmart store. The 93,000-square-foot space will undergo a full...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
Mayor Bibb asks for internal investigation of response times in woman's killing
The mother of a woman brutally killed in her own home says she wants to know why it took so long for police to arrive. The details of this case are disturbing.
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
Muze Gastropub, Eat Me Pizza and Trellis Rooftop Bar Opening at Studio West 117 in October
The Fieldhouse is just phase one for the ambitious LGBT-focused development
Comments / 0