Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Related
Family raising money for 3 kids of woman killed in Memphis shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of three young people left without a parent after their mother was shot and killed last week in Memphis say they are trying to raise funds for their future. Allison Parker, a medical assistant at the Family Practice in West Memphis, was gunned down during a carjacking at Poplar and […]
‘Shoot it up’: Man wanted for shooting several homes with rifle, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle drove down a street, turned around, then gunfire followed. On Sep. 7 at approximately 7 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault on Saint Paul Avenue, near South Danny Thomas Boulevard. Four people were outside a home on the front...
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
Brandon Isabelle indicted in death of girlfriend, 2-day old baby
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and throwing their 2-day-old daughter into the Mississippi River has been indicted, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Brandon Isabelle, 25, on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. Danielle Hoyle, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three people shot in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Bullets flew on Gill Road around 7 p.m. just down the road from Fairly High School and just two blocks over from Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, MPD said. All...
Road rage shooter says he feared for his life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, WREG told you about a road rage shooting on a Memphis street that ended with a man in jail. Now, that man says although he was the one arrested, there is more to the story. The sound of a gun shot rang out Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at […]
Police identify suspect they believe shot, killed woman in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help tracking down a person they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in South Memphis. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have put out […]
Woman dead after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the suspect was known to the victim, and this […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington identified
A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating.
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
Woman shot to death in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire erupted in South Memphis Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Asa Drive. The woman died at the scene before she could be taken to the hospital, MPD said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused in deadly shooting spree across Memphis appears in court again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court again briefly on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. Kelly is set...
Have you seen this child? MPD searching for teen girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing teen after she did not return home from Cordova High School on Tuesday, September 6. Takirra Milam was last seen at Cordova High School on the 1800 block of Clunan. She is described as being 5’5″, weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. […]
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
Contractor leaves behind $25K in unfinished work
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Orange Mound homeowner is left with a huge mess after he says he paid a contractor to make repairs but only part of the work was done. Clarence Martin nearly lost his home when a tree came down on his home last December. The roof and several areas of his home are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
californiaexaminer.net
What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims
So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
actionnews5.com
Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
Comments / 0