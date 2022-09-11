Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (0-4, 0-2) have battled hard this season in each of their first four games, but haven't been able to get into the win column. On Wednesday, they make the trip out to South Euclid, Ohio as they look for win number one when they take on Notre Dame College at 4 PM. It will be their second road game over the last three games as they try to get some momentum going on the road before returning to Bishop Schmitt Field.

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO