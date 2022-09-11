Read full article on original website
Related
wucardinals.com
Second Half Spark Leads Women’s Soccer to First Win of the Season
South Euclid, OH. - Over their first four games of the season, the Wheeling Women's Soccer team (1-4, 1-2) has battled and been right there until the end of the game. On Wednesday night, their hard work paid off as a second half spark led them to their first win of the season over Notre Dame College 3-2. The Cardinals were down 2-1 at halftime, but a pair of second half goals by Kenadee Burgoyne and Talynn DeBartolo led the team to victory.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Soccer Falls to Notre Dame College at Bishop Schmitt Field
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (2-3-1, 2-2-1) hosted Notre Dame College on Wednesday night in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play. They battled throughout the night but couldn't get any offense going as they fell 3-0. The Cardinals got off six shots on the night, two on goal, but couldn't find the back of the net as they take their second conference loss.
wucardinals.com
Tournament Win Leads Emily Holzopfel to MEC Women’s Golfer of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Thursday morning, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) released their weekly Men's and Women's Golfer of the Week presented by The Health Plan. After picking up her first tournament win of the season, Wheeling University Women's Golfer Emily Holzopfel has been named this week's MEC Women's Golfer of the Week. She finished with a +3 over the two-round event as she bounced back nicely after a rain filled first showing.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Teams Kick-off 2022 at Kutztown D2/D3 Challenge
Wheeling, W. Va. - At the beginning of September, the Wheeling University Men's and Women's Cross Country team kicked off the season at the Bob Creamer Alumni Invitational. Fastforward two weeks and the team is set for their first race of the year as they travel to the Kutztown D2/D3 Challenge on Friday with the women's race beginning at 9 AM and followed by the men's race at 10 AM. After a long summer of training, the Cardinals are ready to show what they can do on the racetrack against some of the top teams in the region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Looks for Road Bounce Back at Notre Dame College
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (0-4, 0-2) have battled hard this season in each of their first four games, but haven't been able to get into the win column. On Wednesday, they make the trip out to South Euclid, Ohio as they look for win number one when they take on Notre Dame College at 4 PM. It will be their second road game over the last three games as they try to get some momentum going on the road before returning to Bishop Schmitt Field.
wucardinals.com
Big Performances Land Allonda Watkins/Diego Buenano Cardinals High Flyers of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Fall athletics sports season rolls on through September with all nine Fall sports teams officially in action this week. There were some big performances over the past weekend making the Athletics Department's choice for the Male and Female Cardinals High Flyers of the Week a tough one. However, on Tuesday Wheeling Volleyball's Allonda Watkins took home the female High Flyer of the Week while Men's Soccer's Diego Buenano took home the Male High Flyer of the Week after both players had big weeks of competition.
wucardinals.com
Panhorst Bounces Back with +1 Effort on Day Two of Charleston Invitational
Charleston, W. Va. – On Tuesday, the Charleston Invitational wrapped up from Edgewood Country Club. The Wheeling Men's Golf team maintained their 15th place standing in round two, shooting a 319 and dropping their total team score by four strokes from day one. The Cardinals had one golfer hit +1 for the day and saw each of four of their five athletes finish with a score of 85 or lower.
Comments / 0