Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider
The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.
NHL
All the Kings Men Podcast | 10 Questions Final Update
Zach Dooley joins host Jesse Cohen for a final update on the biggest stories of the offseason including the newly signed contract extension for Mikey Anderson. The pair discuss the results of the draft, seismic moves in the Pacific Division and the changes to the Kings roster for the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Trade Targets: Montreal Canadiens
Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made several changes to the team’s roster, and they look noticeably better because of it. However, the Red Wings also have over $8 million of cap space and are in a position to make a late-summer move because of it. One team that Yzerman should consider doing business with is the Montreal Canadiens, as these three players stand out as excellent trade targets worth pursuing.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Made A Huge Mistake When He Returned To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers
There are players like Kobe Bryant who was talented but honed their skills through sheer hard work and dedication. On the other hand, there are players who are simply blessed with a flair for playing basketball, like Magic Johnson. We are not comparing the two players in any way. But...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Traumatized all over again': Former Suns' employee calls out NBA over status of Sarver probe
A former employee of the Phoenix Suns publicly criticized the NBA on social media for its prolonged investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny against majority owner Robert Sarver, saying she was among those interviewed by attorneys looking into the matter. Ashley Silva, a former marketing department employee, said in the tweet posted...
Why Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was fined just $10M in NBA ruling
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was suspended from the NBA and WNBA for a year and fined $10 million after an independent investigation into the toxic workplace culture he fostered over the last two decades, the NBA announced Tuesday. The amount of the fine is the maximum allowed...
Phoenix Suns team owner Robert Sarver suspended for 1-year, fined $10 million after NBA investigation
Robert Sarver, owner of the Suns and Mercury franchises, will be suspended for one year and fined $10 million for ''workplace misconduct .
Yardbarker
Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Phoenix Suns radio announcer Al McCoy introduced as Fiesta Bowl Parade's Grand Marshal
Al McCoy, legendary "Voice of the Suns," is now the leading face of the 2022 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade. McCoy, who's entering his 51st season calling Suns games, was introduced on Tuesday as the parade's grand marshal for its Legends Made Here theme during a press conference at the Fiesta Bowl Museum in Scottsdale.
Phoenix Suns, Mercury owner Robert Sarver's misconduct leads to fine, suspension: What we know
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver fined Robert Sarver $10 million and suspended him from all Phoenix Suns and Mercury activities for one year.
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Revealed A Wild Story Of How A Former Wizards Player Lost $25 Million After Being Caught By An Undercover Cop
The NBA and its stars may seem like a united monolith from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of differences among them. Players come from a variety of backgrounds, and while some are introverted and never quite involved in any scandalous headlines, the same cannot be said for others. Throughout the league's history, many things have happened that have stayed under wraps, and several stories are simply unknown to fans of the game.
Yardbarker
Angels Insider Shares Another Sad Ohtani And Trout Fact
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of the most dynamic players in all of baseball and the Los Angeles Angels are beyond lucky to have them both on the same roster. Unfortunately, they don’t really have anything outside of that, and that has cost them dearly over the past several seasons.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Remaining UFAs, and the Boston Bruins
P.K. Subban – defense – Could still bring some value. Tyler Motte – left wing – Bottom-six forward that can provide some grit. Anton Stralman – defense – Played 20 minutes last season on a non-contender. Tyler Ennis – center – Can bring depth...
Watch: 76ers' Montrezl Harrell chats with cops about NBA during weed stop
The traffic stop ultimately resulted in a charge of trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana -- a Class D Felony in the state -- after a search of the vehicle revealed "three pounds of marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag." Fortunately for the 2019-2020 Sixth Man of the Year, he...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers legend calls Dennis Rodman his worst teammate: ‘He was a great player but he made it hard’
Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal played with many different individuals during his 19-year career, and Dennis Rodman is one that still stands out among the rest for all the wrong reasons. O’Neal is one of the greatest and most well-traveled players in NBA history. Along with winning championships...
Yardbarker
Ramona Shelburne Reveals Russell Westbrook Will Never Accept A Buyout From The Lakers: “If He Accepts That, Then He’s No Longer Russell Westbrook.”
Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is seemingly not close to getting resolved, even though the new NBA season will begin soon. Both sides seem to know that parting ways would be the best thing in their respective interests. The Lakers could trade Russ for a bunch of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro Phoenix's forgotten sports arena: The Phoenix Coliseum
Amid the Valley’s sports and entertainment venues that feature the latest whizbang technology and comforts for fans, stands their humble, overlooked predecessor — the Phoenix Coliseum. The 8,000-seat venue opened in 1956 with the Bob Hope Variety Show starring Jane Russell, and Les Brown and his Orchestra. Three...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Phoenix Suns Respond To NBA’s Suspension of Owner Robert Sarver
The Phoenix Suns say they’re committed to creating a safe and inclusive work environment after the NBA suspended their owner Robert Sarver for workplace misconduct issues. Sarver was handed a one year suspension and $10 million fine after a 10-month investigation. The NBA found he used racial slurs, made sexual-related comments to women in the workplace, and engaged in harsh treatment of employees.
NBC Sports
Report: Some Suns’ employees frustrated with ‘barely a slap on the wrist’ for Sarver from NBA
Robert Sarver was suspended from the NBA and WNBA — and his Phoenix Suns and Mercury — for one year and fined $10 million for creating a hostile work environment in the Suns’ offices that has gone on for more than 18 years. That’s not punishment enough,...
Comments / 0