Red Wings Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider

The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.
NHL

All the Kings Men Podcast | 10 Questions Final Update

Zach Dooley joins host Jesse Cohen for a final update on the biggest stories of the offseason including the newly signed contract extension for Mikey Anderson. The pair discuss the results of the draft, seismic moves in the Pacific Division and the changes to the Kings roster for the 2022-23 season.
Red Wings’ 2022 Trade Targets: Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made several changes to the team’s roster, and they look noticeably better because of it. However, the Red Wings also have over $8 million of cap space and are in a position to make a late-summer move because of it. One team that Yzerman should consider doing business with is the Montreal Canadiens, as these three players stand out as excellent trade targets worth pursuing.
California Sports
'Traumatized all over again': Former Suns' employee calls out NBA over status of Sarver probe

A former employee of the Phoenix Suns publicly criticized the NBA on social media for its prolonged investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny against majority owner Robert Sarver, saying she was among those interviewed by attorneys looking into the matter. Ashley Silva, a former marketing department employee, said in the tweet posted...
Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
Gilbert Arenas Revealed A Wild Story Of How A Former Wizards Player Lost $25 Million After Being Caught By An Undercover Cop

The NBA and its stars may seem like a united monolith from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of differences among them. Players come from a variety of backgrounds, and while some are introverted and never quite involved in any scandalous headlines, the same cannot be said for others. Throughout the league's history, many things have happened that have stayed under wraps, and several stories are simply unknown to fans of the game.
Angels Insider Shares Another Sad Ohtani And Trout Fact

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of the most dynamic players in all of baseball and the Los Angeles Angels are beyond lucky to have them both on the same roster. Unfortunately, they don’t really have anything outside of that, and that has cost them dearly over the past several seasons.
NHL Rumors: Remaining UFAs, and the Boston Bruins

P.K. Subban – defense – Could still bring some value. Tyler Motte – left wing – Bottom-six forward that can provide some grit. Anton Stralman – defense – Played 20 minutes last season on a non-contender. Tyler Ennis – center – Can bring depth...
SOURCE SPORTS: Phoenix Suns Respond To NBA’s Suspension of Owner Robert Sarver

The Phoenix Suns say they’re committed to creating a safe and inclusive work environment after the NBA suspended their owner Robert Sarver for workplace misconduct issues. Sarver was handed a one year suspension and $10 million fine after a 10-month investigation. The NBA found he used racial slurs, made sexual-related comments to women in the workplace, and engaged in harsh treatment of employees.
