Lafayette, IN

Germanfest: Dancing to "Mambo Italiano"

By Malini Nair
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
Ryan Anderson and Gail Biss dances to "Mambo Italiano" at Germanfest, performed by the Lafayette big swing band Saturday night.

Related
The Exponent

Beers, beats, and brats

Residents of the Greater Lafayette area put on their lederhosen and rushed to the 17th annual Germanfest Saturday to drink beer and listen to live music and dance. Germanfest, hosted by the St. Boniface Catholic Church saw at least a couple thousand attendees, said Mary Ann Vawter, a Germanfest volunteer.
The Exponent

Purduettes 80th Anniversary

The Purduettes celebrated their 80th anniversary this past Friday with a crowded show in Loeb Playhouse. All three specialty groups, the Purduette Trio, The Remedy, and the Lonely Hearts showed off their talents with their songs showered between the Purduette's songs. The night finished off with a classic tradition of Purduette alumni joining on stage to sing a few songs. A roaring applause was had after the final rendition of Hail, Hail to Old Purdue!
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Fall Shred-It Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17

INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
The Exponent

University Senate discusses new students, IUPUI

The Purdue University Senate listened to remarks from President Mitch Daniels about the volume of incoming freshmen, during its first meeting of the academic year. This semester saw a total of 9,354 new freshmen coming to campus, second to last fall which saw 10,191 new freshmen. This semester has the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

13th Annual Grandma’s Cook-Off At Genda’s

The 13th Annual Grandma’s Cook-Off was held Saturday, September 10, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. 25 entrants competed in four categories: Soups, Sides, Main dish and Desserts. The winners of each category took home $300 cash and a trophy apron. Each contestant brought their favorite “Grandma’s Dish” along...
FRANKFORT, IN
The Exponent

Industrial Roundtable takes over Memorial Mall

The 2022 Industrial Roundtable took place at Memorial Mall on September 13th. This is an in-person job fair hosted by the Purdue Engineering Student Council. Students from the College of Engineering attended to speak to recruiters from hundreds of different companies. The event was very well attended with lines forming at many of the companies' booths. The Industrial Roundtable will continue to run September 14th.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Fishers celebrates opening of 146th and 131st street interchanges

FISHERS, Ind. — The City of Fishers opened its 146th and 131st street interchanges after more than a year of construction. “Here we are several years later with a quality of life improvement in our county that’s second to none and it does not happen without the relationships and the partnerships that exist here in our community today,” the mayor of Fishers Scott Fadness said.
FISHERS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Community Shows Love To Local Family Returning From Lengthy Hospital Stay

Lori and Scott Leighty of Michigantown, Indiana have given us permission to share their very touching story. Lori was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma at the end of November in 2020. Lori started extensive steroid & chemo treatments at the Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis right after her diagnosis. Due to...
MICHIGANTOWN, IN
indyschild.com

11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

The Westfield Flour Mill’s 70-year grind

Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Guest contributor and historian Brendan White shares the story of a long-gone business that became an important part of the agricultural heritage of Westfield. White is a frequent historical society volunteer who has a true passion for Hamilton County’s past. He is also a...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette. Twelve women are now displaced until renovations are finished. One of them, Hannah Williams, finds herself at a new sober living home in Lafayette after Home With Hope's women's...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WHIO Dayton

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
PLAINFIELD, IN
The Exponent

'National outage' gives Purdue fans ticket troubles

A “national outage” of Paciolan, the company that sells online sports tickets for Purdue and other colleges, created problems for Boilermaker fans trying to get into the football game against Indiana State Saturday. Purdue Athletics first announced the issue in a tweet three hours before kick-off. “The digital...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

