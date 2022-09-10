Goalie Matthew Demboski made 13 save, and San Marcos pulled ahead of host Newbury Park in the fourth period and came away with an 11-9 boys water polo victory on Tuesday. After being tied after the second and third periods, the Royals opened up a three-goal lead with 1:34 left in the fourth. Newbury Park scored with 52 seconds left, but San Marcos ran out the clock to take the win.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO