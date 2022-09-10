ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Carpinteria Posts Victories in Girls Volleyball, Tennis

Carpinteria won eight doubles sets and defeated Villanova Prep 10-8 in a non-league girls tennis match on Monday. The team of Ashley Gonzalez/Natalie Martinez swept their three sets and only dropped three games; Ariana Lounsbury/Elena Vargas also swept and Stephanie Ramirez/Allison Banks went 2-0 together. In singles, Zahra Porinsh and...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Gets Everyone in Scorebook in 26-5 Rout

All eight players that suited up for the Dos Pueblos water polo team on Wednesday scored multiple goals in a 26-5 rout of Oxnard in a Channel League game. Andrew Kline-Fernandez led the way with six goals and Jonny Bish had five. Cody Pierce and Ben Fuhrer each tallied three goals and freshman Eli Carnaghe scored his first three varsity goals.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Middle Attack Rocks for Santa Barbara in Sweep at Ventura

The middles were on fire for the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team in a 25-18, 27-25, 25-20 sweep at Ventura on Tuesday night in a Channel League match. Nicole Scheutz hammered 10 kills and had six blocks and Augustine Wooten put away six kills and blocked three Ventura attacks.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Defense Steps Up for San Marcos Water Polo in 11-9 Win at Newbury Park

Goalie Matthew Demboski made 13 save, and San Marcos pulled ahead of host Newbury Park in the fourth period and came away with an 11-9 boys water polo victory on Tuesday. After being tied after the second and third periods, the Royals opened up a three-goal lead with 1:34 left in the fourth. Newbury Park scored with 52 seconds left, but San Marcos ran out the clock to take the win.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Strong Serving, Passing Carry Laguna Blanca in Frontier League Opener

Laguna Blanca used strong serving to sweep Villanova Prep in a Frontier League girls volleyball opener on Tueesday night in Ojai. Jacqueline Richardson served five aces and Lola Hall and Sarah Woodhouse each had three in the 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 win. “Jacqueline Richardson had a great night from the service...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

SBCC Finishes Second in WSC Women’s Golf Opener

The SBCC women's golf team finished the first Western State Conference tournmaent in second place with a team score of 344 at Santa Barbara Golf Club. College of the Canyons won the event with a score of 325. The Vaqueros were led by Carlee Steven and Ginger Libby with 82s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Royals Ice Hockey Team Wins Season Opener

The Santa Barbara Royals ice hockey club team won its season opener in dramatic fashion and then raised the championship banner for winning the 2021-22 Los Angeles Kings High School League title. Addison Headley scored a short-handed goal with three seconds left in sudden-death overtime for a 6-5 win over...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Season Tickets Go On Sale for UCSB Men’s and Women’s Basketball

The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s basketball teams announced that season tickets are on sale. Coach Joe Pasternack's men’s team has a 14-game home schedule. The Gauchos have an exciting line-up with returnees Miles Norris, Ajare Sanni and Ajay Mitchell and Cal transfer Andre Kelly. The home schedule begins Nov. 7 against San Francisco State. Other nonconference visitors to the T-Dome include Hampton University, North Alabama and Pacific.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Under the Goleta Pier

Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you 24/7, please become a member of our Hawks Club today.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Foresters Invite Community to Title Celebration Party on Sunday

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball club is inviting the community to celebrate its third straight national championship and 10th overall at a party at the Carriage Museum on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fans can join Foresters coaches, staff, volunteers and more for a Santa Maria-style...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Kenneth O. Minor of Santa Barbara, 1938-2022

Kenneth O. Minor passed away peacefully, at home with his family on Sept. 6, 2022. He lived a full life, following Jesus and loving others. He led by example and shared life lessons. In his last days, he told us this story:. “Write the word ‘kitchen’,” Lloyd Orton said to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Should It Be OK to Ride Bicycles on Sidewalks in Lompoc?

The Lompoc City Council has many things to consider throughout the year; some are very important like improving Police Department staffing to address crime prevention or how to clean up the city. On Sept. 6 the council held a public hearing to determine if they should change the municipal code...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

False Report of Active Shooter Leads to Evacuation of Bishop Diego High School

Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities received a false report of an active shooter on campus, with multiple victims. Law enforcement officers swarmed on the campus at about 1 p.m. after a 9-1-1 call was received reporting an active shooter with 18 victims down, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

