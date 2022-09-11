Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14. LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.
KNOE TV8
Union falls to Captain Shreve
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union, the top ranked team in 3A, hosted the eighth ranked team in 5A Captain Shreve. The Farmers tried to make a second half comeback behind Trey Holly’s legs, but they fell short. Giants hold on to defeat Union 31-21.
Comments / 0