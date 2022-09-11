SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14. LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO