This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 3,800 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michael Rosenblum. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Featuring today's sought after open eat in kitchen/family room environment for easy living and gracious entertaining your sleek, modern European style custom chef's kitchen has Valcucine white cabinetry, quartzite countertops, SubZero refrigerator, freezer and drawer storage, built-in wine storage, and, Miele appliances including a 6-burner cooktop, two dishwashers, and convention and steam ovens. This MUST SEE urban masterpiece has abundant windows throughout for the wonderful flow of natural sunlight and has been impeccably designed with a neutral decor through expensive custom paint, Hermes wall coverings, custom millwork, designer lighting, new windows, a new kitchen and baths, a new laundry room, fireplaces in both the living and family rooms, two zones of central Spacepak A/C, Sonos sound throughout and two large storage rooms. The primary bedroom is its own sanctuary through its TWO large custom walk in closets and spa style luxury bath with a 2 person shower. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Exceptional, contemporary, 2019 renovation to this 4-bedroom, 4 bath home featuring a thoughtful 3,800 square foot floor plan that lives like a single family home leading to its huge shared private terrace featuring a dog run, dining furniture, grills, a basketball hoop and playground equipment. There are several garage parking options with immediate availability, all within a block of the building starting at $320 per month.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO