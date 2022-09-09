Read full article on original website
The House That Botox Built: Ex-Allergan CEO Lists Miami Home for $21.9 Million
Brent Saunders, former CEO of the Botox maker Allergan, is listing his contemporary Miami home for $21.9 million. Located in the Venetian Islands, a chain of artificial islands in Biscayne Bay, the waterfront house measures around 6,700 square feet with six bedrooms, according to the listing from Mick Duchon and Eloy Carmenate of the Corcoran Group. One of about 28 waterfront homes on Biscayne Island, which is connected via causeway to Miami, the house has a pool, dock and about 70 feet of water frontage, Mr. Duchon said.
Will Someone Pay $250 Million to Live Atop the World’s Tallest Condo Tower? The Developer Thinks So.
When construction topped out at New York’s Central Park Tower, the Billionaires’ Row mega-tower set a record for the world’s tallest residential condominium, at 1,550 feet high. Now, developer Gary Barnett is gunning for yet another record, aiming to achieve the country’s highest-ever home sale price.
Manhattan Aerie at a Trump Tower Overlooking Central Park Lists for $39 Million
A double-size residence with views of Central Park at Manhattan’s Trump International Hotel and Tower listed Monday for $39 million. A double-size residence with views of Central Park at Manhattan’s Trump International Hotel and Tower listed Monday for $39 million, Mansion Global has learned. Located on the 47th...
Mariah Carey’s Atlanta-Area Home, Complete With Recording Booth, Lists for $6.5 Million
Songstress Mariah Carey is listing an Atlanta-area home with a recording booth for $6.5 million, according to the listing agent. The roughly 4-acre property is located in the suburb of Sandy Springs, just outside Atlanta’s tony Buckhead neighborhood. Property records show Ms. Carey bought the estate for $5.65 million in November 2021.
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 3,800 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.5 Million
This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 3,800 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michael Rosenblum. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Featuring today's sought after open eat in kitchen/family room environment for easy living and gracious entertaining your sleek, modern European style custom chef's kitchen has Valcucine white cabinetry, quartzite countertops, SubZero refrigerator, freezer and drawer storage, built-in wine storage, and, Miele appliances including a 6-burner cooktop, two dishwashers, and convention and steam ovens. This MUST SEE urban masterpiece has abundant windows throughout for the wonderful flow of natural sunlight and has been impeccably designed with a neutral decor through expensive custom paint, Hermes wall coverings, custom millwork, designer lighting, new windows, a new kitchen and baths, a new laundry room, fireplaces in both the living and family rooms, two zones of central Spacepak A/C, Sonos sound throughout and two large storage rooms. The primary bedroom is its own sanctuary through its TWO large custom walk in closets and spa style luxury bath with a 2 person shower. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Exceptional, contemporary, 2019 renovation to this 4-bedroom, 4 bath home featuring a thoughtful 3,800 square foot floor plan that lives like a single family home leading to its huge shared private terrace featuring a dog run, dining furniture, grills, a basketball hoop and playground equipment. There are several garage parking options with immediate availability, all within a block of the building starting at $320 per month.
A 290-Acre Estate in New York’s Hudson Valley Sells for a Record $18.5 Million
Suzy Welch, wife of the late former General Electric Co. Chairman and CEO Jack Welch, has sold her roughly 290-acre estate in New York’s Hudson Valley for $18.5 million, property records show. The property was listed for $25 million in June. The identity of the buyer couldn’t be determined....
Duplex Penthouse With Four Terraces on New York’s Upper West Side Asks $10 Million
A $10 million duplex penthouse that’s nestled in a prime spot between two New York City landmarks, Central Park and Lincoln Center, is set to hit the market this week, Mansion Global has learned. The apartment, at the Allegro on West 62nd Street, spans 5,622 square feet of interior...
South Florida Megamansion With a Mini Moat Lists for Nearly $30 Million
A South Florida megamansion with a glass elevator, a small moat and access to the Intracoastal Waterway has hit the market for $29.9 million. A stone path surrounded by a mini moat leads to the entrance of the more than 15,000-square-foot residence, located on the exclusive barrier island of Manalapan in Palm Beach County. It “defines ultra-modern architecture within the comforts of a real home,” according to the listing with Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman. It hit the market last week.
Real-Estate Investor Keith Rubenstein Gets Nearly $50 Million for Manhattan Townhouse
Investor Keith Rubenstein has sold his Upper East Side townhouse for close to $50 million, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The Beaux-Arts townhouse had been on and off the market since 2016, when it was first listed for $84.5 million. It subsequently underwent several price cuts and was most recently listed for $55 million.
Los Angeles, California, Home With 3,920 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $4.75 Million
This exceptional home located in Los Angeles, California, features 3,920 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jeffrey Hobgood. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. An extremely Dramatic Entry with beautiful recently installed water illuminated feature on both sides leading to your front door will blow the mind of all your guests as they arrive. Enjoy all the insane views of the city from the top floor spanning from the Hollywood Sign and Hollywood Hills to Downtown LA to Century City from expansive upper deck and Primary Bedroom balcony and more. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Finally the Perfect Private Towering Hedged and gated Newer built Corner Lot Contemporary Pool Home is here for you to move into in the best Location, central to all of LA and walkable blocks to the finest retail shopping East of Rodeo on Melrose Place and all of Melrose West of Crescent Heights with stunning attention to detail inside and out! Effortlessly slide back your Fleetwood glass pocket doors to your luxurious resort like, recently redone Pool and Spa with plenty of yard space for alfresco dining just outside your gorgeous contemporary kitchen and dog run on one side of the home allowing you to entertain & enjoy your home exactly as you want to.
This Apartment at New York’s Plaza Hotel Has Central Park Views From Every Room
An apartment at New York’s iconic Plaza Hotel that comes with Central Park views from every room has hit the market for $7.95 million. The residential unit, located on the 13th floor of the French Renaissance-style, mixed-use building on the southeast corner of the park, offers 1,825 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, according to the listing with Emily Beare of CORE.
Mansion Global Daily
What do Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston have in common? Besides big names, deep pockets and legions of fans—they’ve now both called this lavish mansion, in California’s coveted coastal enclave of Montecito, home. The mononymous TV host sold the spread for $14.75 million to the TV and...
Slack’s Stewart Butterfield and Away’s Jen Rubio List San Francisco Victorian for $19.8 Million
Slack’s Stewart Butterfield and his wife, Away co-founder Jen Rubio, are listing their San Francisco Victorian for $19.8 million, according to listing agency Sotheby’s International Realty. The 7-bedroom, nearly 8,000-square-foot house, with its bay windows and delicate Italianate details, was built around 1900, according to a listing description...
A Modernized Apartment in a 19th-Century Building in London’s Kensington Gardens
Location: Kensington Court Place, Kensington, London. Price: £5.95 million (US$6.82 million) After sitting empty for more than 60 years, this raised ground-floor, four-bedroom lateral mansion flat in Kensington Court Place was brought up to modern standards and given a new configuration by its current owners. A wide entrance hallway...
Silver Fox—How to Design a Stunning Metallic-Grayscale Room
Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we explore how to design a room in metallic silver hues. Silver, with its metallic sheen, and gray, with its soothing properties, are undoubtedly a classic...
