Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Daily Cardinal
Can Sheffield and co. continue their championship momentum?
Last season, the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team achieved the ultimate program goal: a championship trophy. After numerous deep NCAA tournament runs, including two unsuccessful trips to the national championship within the last decade, the Badgers finally won it all. Like all championship teams, Wisconsin’s win required a plethora of moving pieces to fit into place. A few all-time program players, a championship-level coach and a little bit of luck – all aligned at the right time.
Jim Leonhard Addresses Nebraska Speculation
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was asked about the speculation around his name and the vacant Nebraska head coaching position.
Daily Cardinal
University of Wisconsin Police Department Sept. 10 game day statistics
The University of Wisconsin Police Department released the statistics from Saturday's football game against Washington State. The game saw an increase in nearly every stat compared to the Illinois State game a week prior. This was the second consecutive home game of the season for the Badgers. There were 45...
Daily Cardinal
Upstairs neighbor in competitive hopscotch league
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. When living below someone else in an apartment building, one gets used to hearing their upstairs neighbors. Within a month, one can tell when they leave for the day, when they get back and if they like to go out on weekends. Depending on how thin the walls are or how inconsiderate a neighbor is, one can also learn what movies and bands they like or that their girlfriend is probably faking it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Cardinal
A look into UHS initiatives and policies for the 2023-24 academic year
University Health Services (UHS) held a press event Monday to discuss initiatives and new policies for the 2023-24 academic year. Their main priority is to establish community care across campus and for students to know they can seek help through UHS services, according to UHS Chief of Staff Marlena Holden.
Daily Cardinal
‘Sifting and Reckoning’: Public History Project installation at Chazen sheds light on history of discrimination on campus
The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s 174-year history holds countless examples of past actions the university would rather forget. As with almost any institution of UW-Madison’s size and age, its history is pockmarked with incidents of bigotry and discrimination — but the Public History Project aims to face them head-on, raising awareness of uncomfortable histories in order to create a better future for all Badgers.
nbc15.com
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
Daily Cardinal
They forgot: Beloved local business shutters doors day after forgetting to make 9/11 remembrance post
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. On Sept. 11, 2001, the United States suffered a terrorist attack so earth-shattering that life as it was known changed forever. Even 21 years later, 9/11 is an ever-present factor in politics, culture and day-to-day life. One would be hard-pressed to find a news source that isn’t running a commemorative story on each year’s anniversary.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Cardinal
Dane County executive proposes $740,000 to reduce opioid deaths
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a proposal for $740,000 in funding to reduce opioid-related overdoses and deaths in the community during a press conference on Thursday. The Harm Reduction and Prevention Act provides $225,000 in funding for two specialist prevention positions. The proposal also allocates $116,000 to harm prevention...
Comments / 0