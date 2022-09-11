ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds

Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
Lil Durk
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Lookalike Perkio Tells Clout Chasers To Back Off, Says Rapper Gives Him Advice

It's unclear how long Perkio is going to be able to continue stacking up cash by being Lil Durk's lookalike, but he's enjoying every step of the ride. The rising star became a social media sensation for bearing a striking resemblance to the Chicago rapper, and unlike Fake Drake, Perkio has seemingly been welcomed with open arms. We've seen "Perkio" star in one of Durk's music videos and photos of the two have popped up online, but after that whole Tekashi 6ix9ine debacle, there have been questions.
