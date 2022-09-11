Read full article on original website
Woman pleads no contest to stealing vehicle with 2-year-old inside
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing a car with a 2-year-old boy inside has pleaded no contest to felony charges of child cruelty and vehicle theft, according to court records. A kidnapping charge was dismissed. Melissa Peterson, 32, entered the no-contest pleas Monday and is scheduled for sentencing next month. Peterson has […]
4 gang members in custody after traffic stop turned search & seizure
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into three adult males and one juvenile being arrested by deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Sunday Sept. 11, around 9:20 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in Wasco. During the stop, deputies […]
Reckless driving arrest in Corcoran, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after attempting to get away from police officers in his vehicle, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Officers say on Sept. 10, at 10:16 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 700 block of Letts Avenue for a violation. The driver of the vehicle failed […]
Suspect escapes after officer fires at him: Lindsay police
LINDSAY, Calif. ( ) – Authorities in Tulare County are searching for a man they say may have been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Lindsay Saturday night. Lindsay police say officers were talking to a person sitting in a broken down vehicle at Tulare Road and Mirage Avenue around 11:30 p.m. They say they saw a weapon in the backseat. When the officers asked the driver about it, they say he immediately took off running.
Attempted kidnapping at northwest shopping center
While the idea of being abducted in a parking lot always stirs fears of human trafficking, those who work closely and investigate these kinds of crimes say that’s rarely the reality.
Man sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for Old Town Clovis double murder
Eddie Cordero has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of murdering two people in Old Town Clovis in May 2021.
VIDEO: Woman wanted following home burglary in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on camera breaking into a home in Fresno, leaving thousands in damages. According to the homeowners, the woman broke into their house on Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Fresno and Divisadero Avenues. At the time, the owners were not home and received...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno drive-by, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a drive-by shooting last Friday night was identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, on September 9, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Fresno police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 3800 block of East Hamilton Avenue. Upon arrival they located 40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez suffering […]
Fresno man accused of fatally shooting neighbor
Above: Christopher Turner booking photo | Fresno PD. Fresno police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 73-year-old man. On the morning of Saturday, August 27, police found 73-year-old Robert Torres lying on the ground in the area of Orchard and Yale Avenues. Torres had reportedly sustained several gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police find leading suspect in homicide case
TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
Driver found dead in Hwy 58 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9/13/2022) Authorities have identified the driver that was found dead in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 58 at the S. Oswell Street on-ramp Monday morning. Gilbert Gomez, 45, of Bakersfield was found by CHP officers in his vehicle that went down an embankment off...
Porterville man charged with murder, burglery and resisiting arrest
On Thursday Sep. 8 around 3 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office Deputies were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of S. Legget in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found Rafael Guzman, 49, of Porterville with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Bold thieves steal four vintage cars in Tulare over a six day period
Cars worth a small fortune were stolen over a six-day period in the South Valley. The vintage cars date back to the 30s and the 60s. The crooks weren't clever but they were bold. Over several days they came to the same storage building to steal four classics. Two of...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
BFD looks for 3 suspects allegedly involved in Fallas store fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is searching for three people of interest in a structure fire that destroyed the Fallas store building last week. The suspects are described by BFD as:. A Hispanic man in his late 20s with short black hair. He was last seen...
Porch pirates caught on camera stealing packages valued at $1,300 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were caught on camera stealing two packages from a front porch in Fresno on Monday. The theft happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Springs apartment complex near Cedar and Shaw Avenues. The victim says the two items that were stolen are a...
Man gets life term for gang-related shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of firing shots that wounded a man outside a Shafter home has been sentenced to 44 years and four months in prison. Sergio Acosta Jr., 26, was sentenced Friday on charges including attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to court records. A jury convicted him […]
Vandalism suspect sought in Delano
The Delano Police Department says they believe the man in a surveillance video captured on July 17, 2022 is responsible for two separate incidents of vandalism at the New Allen Capel AME Church.
Bakersfield Police Department shut down 3 illegal take-over sideshow events
The Bakersfield Police Department directly responded to multiple coordinated street crime events, known as "take-over sideshows," in Bakersfield throughout the night of September 10th.
