Chicago, IL

Four Chicago Bears Rookies Made an Impact vs. the San Francisco 49ers

It's Chicago Bears' victory Monday! On Sunday afternoon, the Bears took on the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The weather conditions were terrible as rain fell hard for most of the contest. Though, the Bears secured a come-from-behind victory and beat the 49ers. The final score was 19-10. The...
Bears place OL Alex Leatherwood on NFI list, out 4 weeks

The Chicago Bears placed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury and illness list Wednesday. The 2021 first-round pick will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks. NFL Network reported he has mononucleosis. "We feel great about where he is and him coming back," Bears coach Matt Eberflus...
