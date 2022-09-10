Read full article on original website
UNK grad creates new antelope sculpture, 'The Loper,' for campus
KEARNEY – Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
Walks, errors vex Kearney High softball in losses to Norfolk
KEARNEY — If it’s not one thing, it’s another. Plagued by walks and a couple hit batters, the Kearney High girls lost the first game of a doubleheader with Norfolk, 15-2, Tuesday evening at Patriot Park. In the second game, Kearney pitcher Hannah Wulf kept the ball...
Trial underway for Lexington drive-by shooting of ex-Kearney man
LEXINGTON — Trial continues today in Dawson County for a Lexington man accused of shooting Marcus Keyser, 23, formerly of Kearney in 2021. Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, is charged in Dawson County District Court with felony first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Keyser’s death in the early morning hours of July 6, 2021.
COVID bivalent boosters available in Two Rivers district
KEARNEY — The newly authorized bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available in central Nebraska. These boosters, administered after the primary series of COVID vaccines, are authorized to fight the latest COVID-19 variants. The Two Rivers Public Health Department will offer these booster shots, along with all types of...
Michael Martin Murphey to perform at Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey credits girls’ love of horses for keeping alive the 1975 hit “Wildfire.”. “All during my career, young women have come up to me and said, ‘I love my horse, and I named him “Wildfire,” and I cry every time I hear that song,’” Murphey said in an interview from his home in Texas. “I think it’s kept this song alive. It’s not really a love story; it’s not about a breakup between lovers. It’s something more than that — it’s something mystical that I can’t explain.”
Pioneer Village to sell excess inventory in online auction
MINDEN — Nearly 400 pieces of history that have been stored away for decades can now be purchased via an online auction. Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is selling about 395 items in order to build capital for the museum. “It’s nothing out of the museum. It’s all...
Kearney police captain graduates from FBI National Academy
KEARNEY — Kearney police captain Kevin Thompson has graduated from the FBI National Academy. He was a member of the 283rd session of the academy. The graduation took place at the academy in Quantico, Virginia on Tuesday. Thompson’s family and KPD Chief Bryan Waugh attended the event. Internationally...
UNK ranked 2nd in value, 7th-best public regional university by US News & World Report
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney received high marks in affordability and overall excellence in the latest “Best Colleges” rankings from U.S. News & World Report. For the 15th consecutive year, UNK was recognized as one of the best public regional universities in the Midwest....
Jeep crashes into Holdrege grocery store Tuesday
HOLDREGE — No injuries were reported Tuesday when a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the Sun Mart grocery store in Holdrege. Tuesday afternoon the Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash. Fire Chief Dallas Roemmich said the driver of the Jeep bumped the curb and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break.
Bearcats hope to slow down high-powered Thunderbirds
KEARNEY — Kearney High football is off to its best start since 2017 and has a tough task in front of it to keep the momentum going. In the team’s third Thursday contest of the year, the Bearcats travel to Bellevue for a matchup against No. 3 Bellevue West.
Woman hospitalized after duplex fire Monday night in Kearney
KEARNEY — Smoking materials are believed to be the cause of a duplex fire Monday in Kearney. At 9:27 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire at a duplex at 1018 Ave. F. Capt. Tyler Vlasin said a neighbor reported a person was possibly in the apartment.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Kearney street plans to boost access to hotel zone
KEARNEY — Access to south Kearney’s hotel district and the future indoor sports complex are atop the list of Kearney’s proposed street projects for fiscal year 2022-2023. Those projects and others show where the city is growing and where maintenance is necessary. The projects will be reviewed...
Over 60 traffic stops made in Phelps County during 'Drive Sober' campaign
HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office has completed increased alcohol enforcement activity during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization campaign from Aug. 19-Sept. 5. The $2,600.00 mini-grant contract for Phelps County deputies’ overtime enforcement was awarded by the Highway Safety division of the...
Looking for a job? Kearney Regional has job fair Wednesday
KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center will hold a job fair 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the adjoining Platte Valley Medical Center at 804 22nd Ave. Free hot dogs will be served, and prizes will be awarded. Sara Fecht, the hospital’s senior recruiter, said the hospital has about 60 vacant...
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
