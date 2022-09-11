Read full article on original website
Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 33, Samford 0
DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the 33-0 home opener against Samford at Sanford Stadium. =========================================================. The Samford win was a game of firsts for the true freshman players on the...
South Carolina’s Shane Beamer breaks down No. 1 Georgia, ‘still trying to find a weakness’
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer has seen enough from Georgia football to know something has to change for South Carolina to score an upset. The Gamecocks rank 129th out of 131 team in rushing defense through two games (247.5 yards) while ranking 125th in rushing themselves (125th in the nation).
Kirby Smart, Georgia players discuss Will Muschamp factor ahead of South Carolina game
ATHENS — Much will be made of Will Muschamp’s return to South Carolina on Saturday, as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator returns to the school where he was the head coach from 2016 through the 2020 season. He’s not the only Georgia staffer with experience at South Carolina —...
Malaki Starks ‘earned that right’ to start at safety for Georgia football
ATHENS — Given the recruiting ranking Malaki Starks arrived at Georgia with, there was a natural desire to want to see him on the field quickly. Starks was the No. 1 ranked athlete in the 2022 recruiting cycle and the No. 19 overall player. The only player that entered...
Georgia football injury update: Kirby Smart places injury designations on Adonai Mitchell, Nyland Green
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is eager to learn more about his football team at South Carolina on Saturday. Some things, Smart explained on the SEC coaches’ teleconference, can only be discovered in a hostile road environment like Williams-Brice Stadium. “This is only game three, (and) I...
Georgia opens as large road favorite at South Carolina
ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a significant road favorite over South Carolina this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are favored to beat the Gamecocks by 24.5 points in a noon kickoff (TV: ESPN) at Williams-Brice Stadium. It was just three years ago that an unranked South Carolina...
Georgia football gaining, ignoring No. 1 ranking perfectly illustrates ‘the Georgia standard’
It speaks to where the Georgia football program is at that having the No. 1 ranking is such a non-story. “(I’m) a lot more worried about how we execute a combo block than I am worried about what we’re ranked,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. “And hopefully the kids are the same way.”
Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 3 game
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will visit South Carolina this week. Below you can find live updates, practice notes as well as the latest injury news for the Week 3 game. Georgia is coming off a 33-0 home win over Samford. Georgia has won three consecutive games against South Carolina and has not lost in Columbia, S.C., since 2014.
Georgia football winners and losers following shutout win over Samford
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following shutout win over Samford. Winner: Every Georgia pass catcher. “Darnell has...
Kirby Smart updates injury status of AD Mitchell, other Bulldogs entering South Carolina game
As Georgia enters their first SEC game of the season, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided a deeper update on the status of several Bulldogs. Most paramount is wide receiver AD Mitchell. He left after the opening play on offense with a left ankle injury. AD will not be able to...
Georgia football stock report: The Giant Mismatch is soaring, teams have no answer
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart might now be the third-highest-paid coach in college football, but his team is ranked No. 1. College football is supposed to be cyclical, particularly when a program has lost an unprecedented 15 players in the NFL draft including five first-rounders. Instead, the Bulldogs...
