Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 33, Samford 0

DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the 33-0 home opener against Samford at Sanford Stadium. =========================================================. The Samford win was a game of firsts for the true freshman players on the...
dawgnation.com

Georgia opens as large road favorite at South Carolina

ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a significant road favorite over South Carolina this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are favored to beat the Gamecocks by 24.5 points in a noon kickoff (TV: ESPN) at Williams-Brice Stadium. It was just three years ago that an unranked South Carolina...
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following shutout win over Samford

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following shutout win over Samford. Winner: Every Georgia pass catcher. “Darnell has...
