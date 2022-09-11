ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

New evacuation order issued for Stumpy Meadows area as Mosquito Fire flares up

PLACER COUNTY - The Mosquito Fire flared up in size Tuesday, spreading towards the town of Foresthill where an intensive firefight kept the fire from reaching structures. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe fire is now estimated to be 50,330 acres in size and is 25% contained. There are 3,052 people battling the fire, officials said Tuesday night. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. So far, 46 structures, comprised of 25 single structures and 21 minor structures have burned. There have been 5,976 people evacuated from a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Mosquito Fire: Evacuees receive help from the community while waiting to hear about their homes

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Thousands of people who were forced to evacuate due to the Mosquito Fire are worried about the state of their properties. As of Monday night, fire officials said more than 11,260 people have evacuated from both Placer and El Dorado counties. While many are staying with relatives in other communities in California, others are waiting out the mandatory evacuation orders at temporary shelters across the region.
ROCKLIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Roseville, CA
Lifestyle
Placer County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Supervisors ratify emergency proclamation for Mosquito Fire

The Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified the Sept. 8 proclamation of a local emergency due to the Mosquito Fire affecting Placer and El Dorado counties. The Mosquito Fire ignited Sept. 6 at Oxbow Reservoir and Mosquito Ridge Road near Foresthill. The fire has burned 49,761 acres and reached 18-percent containment as of Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Chief Brian Estes reported 25 structures have been destroyed, 10 of which are in Placer County. Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo confirmed there have been no injuries or deaths from the fire.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mosquito#Mosquito Fire#The Placer Spca
goldcountrymedia.com

Public asks for continued Placer involvement at Bear River Campground

Placer County hosted a town hall Monday to receive feedback from the community regarding the future of the Bear River Campground. The Bear River Campground is 260 acres, with 55 acres residing in Nevada County. According to Steve Gayfield, director of Placer County Parks and Open Spaces, the county has been managing the campground since 1968 under a contract with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and agreement has been extended twice, for a 20-year period each time.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though.  Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour. 
ANTELOPE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 women found dead in Linda last week, deputies increase patrols

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two bodies were found in Linda last week as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cases, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the two female bodies were found at two different locations and do not match a missing persons...
LINDA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Autopsies performed on the two bodies found in Yuba County last week

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - The Yuba County Sheriff's Office reports that autopsies were performed by a forensic pathologist on the bodies of the two females who were found last week at two different locations in Linda. The first victim, who was located on Linda Avenue near Oleander Way, has been...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

City of Auburn addresses fire threat and safety for residents

With the Mosquito Fire highlighting the threats citizens of Auburn face daily, city officials hosted a virtual meeting Saturday touting the importance of preparedness. Host and Councilman Daniel Berlant said the meeting was really focused on Auburn, which is not “immediately in danger.”. Mike Rufenacht, who as a division...
AUBURN, CA
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy