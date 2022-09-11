Read full article on original website
188 days | Pitbull mix adopted at Sacramento SPCA after half-year stay
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large, older dogs are not always the most popular among families looking to adopt, according to a Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) spokesperson. Still, half-a-year in South Sacramento without a permanent home was a particularly long time for a pitbull mix...
New evacuation order issued for Stumpy Meadows area as Mosquito Fire flares up
PLACER COUNTY - The Mosquito Fire flared up in size Tuesday, spreading towards the town of Foresthill where an intensive firefight kept the fire from reaching structures. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe fire is now estimated to be 50,330 acres in size and is 25% contained. There are 3,052 people battling the fire, officials said Tuesday night. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. So far, 46 structures, comprised of 25 single structures and 21 minor structures have burned. There have been 5,976 people evacuated from a...
CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Evacuees receive help from the community while waiting to hear about their homes
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Thousands of people who were forced to evacuate due to the Mosquito Fire are worried about the state of their properties. As of Monday night, fire officials said more than 11,260 people have evacuated from both Placer and El Dorado counties. While many are staying with relatives in other communities in California, others are waiting out the mandatory evacuation orders at temporary shelters across the region.
mynews4.com
Dutch Fire in Placer County 30% contained, I-80 reopened, evacuations lifted
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — As of 7:00 p.m., the I-80 has reopened in both directions in the Sierra after shutting down for over four hours due to the fire burning near Dutch Flat. All evacuations have been lifted and residents can go back to...
crimevoice.com
Placer County man accused of illegally entering emergency zone, burglarizing home
Above: Logan Gross arrest | Placer County Sheriff’s Office. A Placer County man was recently arrested after allegedly posing as a contractor, unlawfully entering an emergency zone, and burglarizing a residence. On the afternoon of September 8th, deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress report in the Parkwood Court area of...
New wildfire burns near Mosquito Fire in Placer County; evacuations orders lifted
CAL FIRE says the blaze is burning near Interstate 80 and Ridge Road in the Dutch Flat area. As of 7:01 p.m., the fire has burned 30 acres and is 30% contained.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Supervisors ratify emergency proclamation for Mosquito Fire
The Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified the Sept. 8 proclamation of a local emergency due to the Mosquito Fire affecting Placer and El Dorado counties. The Mosquito Fire ignited Sept. 6 at Oxbow Reservoir and Mosquito Ridge Road near Foresthill. The fire has burned 49,761 acres and reached 18-percent containment as of Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Chief Brian Estes reported 25 structures have been destroyed, 10 of which are in Placer County. Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo confirmed there have been no injuries or deaths from the fire.
goldcountrymedia.com
Public asks for continued Placer involvement at Bear River Campground
Placer County hosted a town hall Monday to receive feedback from the community regarding the future of the Bear River Campground. The Bear River Campground is 260 acres, with 55 acres residing in Nevada County. According to Steve Gayfield, director of Placer County Parks and Open Spaces, the county has been managing the campground since 1968 under a contract with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and agreement has been extended twice, for a 20-year period each time.
Mosquito Fire evacuees wait at shelters, scattered throughout region in foreseeable future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While temperatures have dropped since the record-setting heat wave earlier this week, smoke has filled the Sacramento Valley and the area surrounding the Mosquito Fire. Now, those who fled the area anxiously wait at area shelters. Linda Hoffman left her home in Foresthill, fleeing to nearby...
goldcountrymedia.com
Crews strengthen control lines along Foresthill Road; containment at 18 percent
The Mosquito Fire burned through 49,761 acres as of Tuesday morning – or nearly 78 square miles – but as the blaze continued to move through Placer and El Dorado counties over the weekend and into Monday, crews were fighting back along a line hoping to spare the town of Foresthill.
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though. Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour.
actionnewsnow.com
2 women found dead in Linda last week, deputies increase patrols
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two bodies were found in Linda last week as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cases, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the two female bodies were found at two different locations and do not match a missing persons...
actionnewsnow.com
Autopsies performed on the two bodies found in Yuba County last week
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - The Yuba County Sheriff's Office reports that autopsies were performed by a forensic pathologist on the bodies of the two females who were found last week at two different locations in Linda. The first victim, who was located on Linda Avenue near Oleander Way, has been...
Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then […]
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
goldcountrymedia.com
City of Auburn addresses fire threat and safety for residents
With the Mosquito Fire highlighting the threats citizens of Auburn face daily, city officials hosted a virtual meeting Saturday touting the importance of preparedness. Host and Councilman Daniel Berlant said the meeting was really focused on Auburn, which is not “immediately in danger.”. Mike Rufenacht, who as a division...
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
KCRA.com
‘We’ll get through this’: A family-owned grocery store opens behind evacuation lines to serve Mosquito Fire first responders
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Over 40 years in business, serving the rural Foresthill community of Placer County, Worton’s Market, a family-owned and operated grocery store decided to open its doors to the thousands of first responders fighting the Mosquito Fire. The family who owns Worton’s Market, which currently sits...
