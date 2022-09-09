ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

KLTV

Paddlefish Proclamation

Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tis the season for sneezing and sniffling in East...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of ‘One Chip Challenge’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After three Tyler ISD middle school students were taken to the hospital by their parents Monday, district leadership is warning parents and students about the danger of the challenge known as the “One Chip Challenge.”. “They started having violent vomiting on campus and it just...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Sinkhole diverts traffic at Whitehouse High School

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD says a sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at the high school just beyond the guard gate. They say a detour will be necessary starting this afternoon during pick-up. The district says they will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Marion County declares official county fish

Rose City Fiesta set to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Tyler. ”We want to continue to embrace this community, so not only the Hispanic and Latino community can showcase our culture, our traditions, our foods, our music, etc., but we also want to come together and really enjoy one another,” Rangel said.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Homeowner, pets escape Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Longview Tuesday. The fire was located in the 300 block of Rowe Avenue. The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says the majority of the fire was located in the garage, but was progressing into the house.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

CycleBar Tyler celebrates grand opening after pandemic hit the brakes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veteran cyclists and those new to the sport are welcome at a new cycle studio that has opened in Tyler. This weekend CycleBar Tyler celebrated their grand opening, but not without first moving past some obstacles. Elizabeth Greenland is the owner of CycleBar Tyler and said...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview man accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of items

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Longview was arrested and accused of stealing a tractor, trailer, among other tools from a local business in August. According to an affidavit, on Monday, Aug. 22nd, Longview police say Paul Douglas Cash II was captured via surveillance camera cutting the lock of a gate from a Jason’s Plumbing store and stealing a black Kearny trailer valued at $4,577.98, a Kubota Tractor valued at $26,866.37, and an excavator bucket amongst other things bringing the total theft valuation at $35,603.35.
LONGVIEW, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the incident happened during a traffic stop at approximately 1:26 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Highway 64 and County Road 4125. A man was pronounced dead...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Carthage church sends care packages to Ukrainian refugee children

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, members of First Baptist Church in Carthage were inspired to send more than 100 shoe boxes filled with goodies to the refugee children of Ukraine. “We’re trying to reassure them that there is more to life than the...
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Kilgore Police Department searching for man suspected of fraud

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Kilgore are looking for a man suspected of committing fraudulent activity at a Vera Bank location earlier today. The suspect appears to be of older age wearing a black and brown baseball cap and green striped button up shirt. If you have any...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Kilgore police searching for theft suspect caught on camera

Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off. A Marshall man’s private collection of vintage cars, boats, and motorcycles is set to be auctioned off. Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding. Updated: 3 hours ago. A man who told law enforcement...
KILGORE, TX

