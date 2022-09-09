Read full article on original website
Paddlefish Proclamation
Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of ‘One Chip Challenge’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After three Tyler ISD middle school students were taken to the hospital by their parents Monday, district leadership is warning parents and students about the danger of the challenge known as the “One Chip Challenge.”. “They started having violent vomiting on campus and it just...
Amidst shortage, TJC offers ASL Skills Certificate to get interpreters into community
Sinkhole diverts traffic at Whitehouse High School
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD says a sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at the high school just beyond the guard gate. They say a detour will be necessary starting this afternoon during pick-up. The district says they will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made.
WebXtra: Amtrak celebrates completion of $5M Longview station restoration
WebXtra: Marion County declares official county fish
Homeowner, pets escape Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Longview Tuesday. The fire was located in the 300 block of Rowe Avenue. The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says the majority of the fire was located in the garage, but was progressing into the house.
CycleBar Tyler celebrates grand opening after pandemic hit the brakes
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veteran cyclists and those new to the sport are welcome at a new cycle studio that has opened in Tyler. This weekend CycleBar Tyler celebrated their grand opening, but not without first moving past some obstacles. Elizabeth Greenland is the owner of CycleBar Tyler and said...
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A family in the city limits of Big Sandy spotted a bobcat on their game camera after weeks of suspicion of its presence. They tell us they are less than a mile from a school and they have pets and livestock so seeing the bobcat so close is cause for concern.
Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been about a four month renovation process for the R.E. Saint John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore. Everything from the turf field, to locker rooms and bathrooms for the home and visitors teams are renovated at the stadium. The bond election was for $113 million...
Longview High School choir selected to perform at Carnegie Hall next March
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview High School choir has been selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City next March. Choir Director Melody McMullen said it all started with an invitation. “I received an invitation in April and they asked me to send in recordings of my...
Longview man accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of items
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Longview was arrested and accused of stealing a tractor, trailer, among other tools from a local business in August. According to an affidavit, on Monday, Aug. 22nd, Longview police say Paul Douglas Cash II was captured via surveillance camera cutting the lock of a gate from a Jason’s Plumbing store and stealing a black Kearny trailer valued at $4,577.98, a Kubota Tractor valued at $26,866.37, and an excavator bucket amongst other things bringing the total theft valuation at $35,603.35.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the incident happened during a traffic stop at approximately 1:26 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Highway 64 and County Road 4125. A man was pronounced dead...
Carthage church sends care packages to Ukrainian refugee children
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, members of First Baptist Church in Carthage were inspired to send more than 100 shoe boxes filled with goodies to the refugee children of Ukraine. “We’re trying to reassure them that there is more to life than the...
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents at The Hamptons Senior Living in Tyler received special treats Monday for Grandparents Day. Each resident received gift baskets filled with the their favorite things from members of the community. Sara Teichgraeber, Activity Director at The Hamptons, said this event has become an annual event...
Kilgore Police Department searching for man suspected of fraud
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Kilgore are looking for a man suspected of committing fraudulent activity at a Vera Bank location earlier today. The suspect appears to be of older age wearing a black and brown baseball cap and green striped button up shirt. If you have any...
Kilgore police searching for theft suspect caught on camera
Current, incoming Gregg County DA working together to address case backlog
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office is working to address a case backlog and start training for the DA-elect early. Gregg County Criminal District Attorney Tom Watson explains how he and John Moore, the District Attorney-elect, are working together before Moore is sworn in as DA in January.
East Texas churches, non-profit group, ask government to help resettle Chinese church members
Longview’s Brandon Maxwell blossoms in lilac for NY Fashion Week
NEW YORK (AP) - Home is where the heart is for Brandon Maxwell and it showed in his use of purple, his mother’s favorite color, throughout his New York Fashion Week spring/summer collection. Models walked the runway in a venue bathed in lilac light, giving it the feel of...
