gomarquette.com
Golf Ties for Sixth in Season Opener
MADISON – The Marquette University men's golf team tied for sixth place with a 2-under par 574 (284-290) in the Badger Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course. The Golden Eagles entered the final day tied for fourth place and were five strokes behind the leaders, Texas A&M. Max Lyons...
marquettewire.org
Marquette Madness cancelled for 2022
Marquette Madness, the annual kick-off event to the men’s and women’s basketball season, will not take place this year, the Marquette Wire has learned. “We are focusing promotional efforts on our regular-season games at both Fiserv Forum and the Al McGuire Center and are excited about the level of student interest surrounding both of our programs,” Marquette Athletics spokesman Scott Kuykendall said to the Marquette Wire. “We have already sold out the student section for our men’s games and are looking forward to continued strong support for our women’s team at the Al. Both programs will be hosting an open practice and we can’t wait for Marquette fans to meet all of our tremendous student-athletes.”
gomarquette.com
No. 19 Volleyball hosts Green Bay on Tuesday
MILWAUKEE – The No. 19 Marquette University women's volleyball team resumes action at the Al McGuire Center with another midweek matchup on Tuesday night against Green Bay. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. Central time in Milwaukee and the match will air live on FloSports with Bob Brainerd on the call. Live statistics are available through GoMarquette.com.
marquettewire.org
Marquette Quidditch refuses to change controversial name
Quidditch, a sport created from JK Rowling’s fictional “Harry Potter” universe, has a new name. “I absolutely hate it,” first-year law student Haley George said. “There was an option, Quidstrike … I liked Quidstrike because it is still related to Quidditch, but it’s not completely changing the entire name of the sport.”
wuwm.com
2 MPS high schools get major athletic upgrades, thanks to federal pandemic funding and private donations
Students at two MPS high schools are getting long-overdue improvements to the athletic facilities they use for practices and games. Last week, MPS held ceremonial groundbreaking ceremonies at Reagan High School, on the south side, and Washington High School in Sherman Park. Reagan High School is getting new athletic facilities...
themadent.com
When Your Backyard is Their Backyard Too
Over the last week, I have met with business and community stakeholders regarding the potential placement of a Juvenile Correctional Facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee. By now many of you know the basics of the story, but I will quickly recap for those who are out of the loop.
Teen shot near Horlick Field following high school football game
The Racine Police Department confirmed a teen was shot near Horlick Field following a high school football game Friday night.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest
Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy
In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in […] The post White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
On Milwaukee
Dale Z's becomes first Milwaukee bar with pickleball courts
Three years ago, Dale Zbieranek purchased the vacant lot adjacent to his bar of 10 years, Dale Z’s On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave. His goal was to use the space to provide a competitive, outdoor sport for his customers to enjoy. Originally, Zbieranek considered human foosball – yes,...
WISN
4 people shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a quadruple shooting near Brady Street. It happened near Hamilton Street and Warren Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. "My windows were open so you could like feel it in your chest, and then you just heard screams and then car tires skirting off," said Abby Price who heard the gunshots.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine girl shot near Horlick Field as football game let out
RACINE, Wis. - A 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Racine Friday night, Sept. 9 as a high school football game was letting out at Horlick Field. One area resident's surveillance camera captured the sound, and another's Ring camera captured video of police at the scene. "I was just...
MATC Times
seehafernews.com
Four People Arrested During HS Football Game In Wauwatosa
Police say four people were arrested during a high school football game in Wauwota Friday night. Wauwatosa East High School was playing Milwaukee Lutheran when officers were called to Hart Park to deal with a fight. Police were also told one person had a gun in the stands – so...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan
MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
Gun MPD officers carry has history of going off without anyone pulling trigger
The guns Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers carry are firing with no one pulling the trigger. It is happening across the country and in Milwaukee.
On Milwaukee
7 festivals keeping summer going in September
The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. September 22 may mark the...
shepherdexpress.com
Those Old Milwaukee Bronzeville Streets Were Second to None
Whenever I return to Milwaukee for a visit, I am struck by changes in the character of the town where I was born, raised and educated. And most of my memories are pleasant, because good memories have a way of sticking together like the pages of a dog-eared old book.
