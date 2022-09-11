Marquette Madness, the annual kick-off event to the men’s and women’s basketball season, will not take place this year, the Marquette Wire has learned. “We are focusing promotional efforts on our regular-season games at both Fiserv Forum and the Al McGuire Center and are excited about the level of student interest surrounding both of our programs,” Marquette Athletics spokesman Scott Kuykendall said to the Marquette Wire. “We have already sold out the student section for our men’s games and are looking forward to continued strong support for our women’s team at the Al. Both programs will be hosting an open practice and we can’t wait for Marquette fans to meet all of our tremendous student-athletes.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO