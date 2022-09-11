If you live in southwest Denver and it seems like your neighborhood is changing, you might be onto something. We crunched the city’s property sales data to tally which single family homes and rowhouses sold twice within 120 days, going back to 2011. There were more of these quick-turnaround sales in 2021 than any other year during this timeframe. While there were also more homes sold overall in 2021, the proportion of these quick sales was still highest last year compared to the rest of the decade. (2022 so far is even higher, but the year isn’t over yet.)

