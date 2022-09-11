ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst

Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

What to Eat During Oktoberfest in Denver

It’s Oktoberfest time, and you probably already have plans for where to go and what to drink. Heck, you might even have your lederhosen or dirndl all set out. But do you know what you’ll be eating? While the über steins of beer might be the primary draw to Oktoberfest, deciding what to eat can be just as fun.
DENVER, CO
K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone that is, don't. Just don't it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades in fact, since 2010, over 745,000 people have moved to Colorado and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

You can watch 'Princess Bride' with Cary Elwes in Denver

DENVER — Cary Elwes is returning to the Mile High City. The actor will appear at Denver's Paramount Theatre for "The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening" on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. Following a screening of the classic 1987 movie, Elwes, who starred as swashbuckling straight man Westley,...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Southwest Denver home flips are happening more frequently, often enriching private companies

If you live in southwest Denver and it seems like your neighborhood is changing, you might be onto something. We crunched the city’s property sales data to tally which single family homes and rowhouses sold twice within 120 days, going back to 2011. There were more of these quick-turnaround sales in 2021 than any other year during this timeframe. While there were also more homes sold overall in 2021, the proportion of these quick sales was still highest last year compared to the rest of the decade. (2022 so far is even higher, but the year isn’t over yet.)
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

You Could Own a Dinosaur Skeleton Found in Colorado

A real-life dinosaur skeleton that was found in Colorado is going up for sale soon, and if you've got enough money laying around, you could be its next proud owner. If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably at least heard of some of the many ties that the state has to prehistoric creatures that once roamed the earth.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Here's The Best College In Colorado

When it comes to picking a college, there are a lot of things to take into account. Proximity to home, tuition costs, degree programs, extracurricular activities, housing, and much more. That's why U.S. News & World Report released the best public colleges and universities in every state, including Colorado:. "Most...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Is it Legal to Ride in a Van with No Seatbelt in Colorado?

Since being children, we've been told that when we ride in a car, we're supposed to buckle our seatbelts. We've all heard the phrase, "Click it or ticket," right?. On the other hand, as a kid piling onto a school bus with a bunch of other kids on the way to school, home from school, on a field trip, etc., we never wore seatbelts. In fact, we were seldom even given the option to buckle up on most buses.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

