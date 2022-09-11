Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
Street artist Lonac creates another amazing mural
As part of the annual Okolo art project we previewed recently, a mural by renowned street artist Lonac has appeared on a firewall of the Agency04 building at ulica Vjekoslava Klaića 37. Phlegmatic depicts a portrait of a young person at the end of adolescence, illustrating a certain period...
yankodesign.com
These AI-generated creatures are semi-living architectural structures from the future
With the current state of the world, people often remark that a dystopian future isn’t a very far-off possibility! We often imagine a world completely taken over by robots and machines, where tech reigns supreme, and humans are overpowered by the very science they sowed the seeds of. However, Iranian architect, Mohamad Rasoul Moosapour, has a very different future envisioned in his mind – one that seems to be taken over by semi-alive architectural beings!
Priceless Missing Chinese Porcelain From Rothschild Collection Goes To Auction
Seventeenth-century Chinese porcelain from banker Anthony de Rothschild’s world-famous collection has been rediscovered in his daughter’s home. The pieces had been gifted to her in 1948 when plutocrat Anthony Rothschild donated the family home Ascott House in England’s Buckinghamshire region to the National Trust. The collection was...
Book of the Dead: The ancient Egyptian guide to the afterlife
The "Book of the Dead" is a modern-day name given to a series of ancient Egyptian texts that the Egyptians believed would help the dead navigate the underworld, as well as serving other purposes. Copies of these texts were sometimes buried with the dead. The "'Book of the Dead' denotes...
Four Vermeer Paintings Were Investigated During the Pandemic. Their Secrets Will Be Shared in a Major National Gallery of Art Show.
A lengthy investigation conducted by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., into four paintings by and attributed to Johannes Vermeer has wrapped, and its findings will be the subject of an exhibition this October. That NGA show, titled “Vermeer’s Secrets”, will present two works from the museum’s collection whose authenticity have been questioned—Girl with a Red Hat and Girl with a Flute (ca. 1665–75)—and two that have been accepted as Vermeer originals. Two 20th-century forgeries were also examined. According to Marjorie Wieseman, NGA curator and head of the department of Northern European paintings, the exhibition aims to discover “what makes a...
Orgiastic body art, a Midlands meme and Hockney meets the Pharaohs – the week in art
A fresh look at Carolee Schneemann’s pioneering performance art, ‘four lads in jeans’ immortalised in bronze, and new visions of ancient Egypt
King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
D.C. Rubell Museum Reveals First Show, $10 M. Gift for Met, and More: Morning Links for September 7, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SYNESTHESIA. The U.K. rapper Skepta (“Shutdown,” “That’s Not Me”) is making his debut as a curator this week at Sotheby’s in London, CNN reports. The grime star has guest-curated the house’s “Contemporary Curated” sale, which has previously been helmed by celebs like Virgil Abloh. Bidding begins today in the auction, which includes work by Alex Katz, Banksy, and a painting by Skepta (his first). “When you make music—because it comes with music videos, styling, set design, and everything else—you naturally get subsumed into the world of art as well,” he told the outlet. Meanwhile, BTS leader RM, who is a collector, recorded audio commentary for 10 works included in...
Artist Pipilotti Rist's serene 'pixel forest' explores the chaos of our digital lives
Video artist Pipilotti Rist's first Hong Kong exhibition invites visitors into a mesmerizing "forest" of LED lights as she tackles themes of human connectedness in the digital age.
How the Theft of Leonardo’s ‘Mona Lisa’ Made It the Most Famous Painting in the World
One museum heist, or perhaps the publicity surrounding it, is credited with making a priceless masterpiece of a painting that had been celebrated by aficionados but virtually unknown to the public: the Mona Lisa. One August morning in 1911, three thieves who had hidden inside a closet in the Louvre overnight secreted the small Leonardo da Vinci out of the Paris museum and onto a train at the Quai d’Orsay (ironically now the site of another beloved museum). The Mona Lisa was considered so ordinary—relatively speaking, of course—that it took more than a day for anyone to notice the empty...
U.K.’s National Portrait Gallery Is Raising Funds to Purchase $58 M. Joshua Reynolds Portrait
The National Portrait Gallery in London is attempting to raise millions of dollars to purchase a painting by 18th-century artist Joshua Reynolds, the Art Newspaper reported Wednesday. The painting, titled Portrait of Omai (1776), was valued at £50 million ($58 million) earlier this year. It depicts Omai, a Tahitian man who became the toast of British society during the 18th century. In March, the U.K. government temporarily barred the export of the work under a government policy that allows public institutions in the country to vie for the work if they are able to secure funding to purchase it. Institutions were initially required to secure funds...
The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell review – a dark Renaissance fable
Inspired by Robert Browning’s poem My Last Duchess, this follow-up to Hamnet mingles fact, portraiture and poetic fantasy for the simple tale of a girl forced into marriage
British Museum receives major bequest of Chinese porcelain and jades
Sir Joseph Hotung’s gift is ‘one of the most generous ever received’ by museum
50 years ago, an artist convincingly exhibited a fake Iron Age civilization – with invented maps, music and artifacts
Invented civilizations are usually thought of as the stuff of sci-fi novels and video games, not museums. Yet in 1972, the Andrew Dickson White Museum of Art at Cornell University exhibited “The Civilization of Llhuros,” an imaginary Iron Age civilization. Created by Cornell Professor of Art Norman Daly, who died in 2008, the show resembled a real archaeological exhibition with more than 150 objects on display.
Picasso Bonanza Planned for 2023, Deep Dive into Dealer Douglas Chrismas, and More: Morning Links for September 13, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE YEAR OF PICASSO. Next year is the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death, at 91, and to mark the occasion, Spain and France are supporting an international initiative that will involve more than 40 shows and events devoted to the artist, the Art Newspaper reports. “Our aim is to revindicate the artistic legacy of Picasso and the relevance of his work,” Spain’s culture minister, Miquel Iceta, said, per the Associated Press. The list of offerings in “Celebration Picasso 1973–2023”—which is being overseen by staffers at the Musée National Picasso-Paris and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso, the maestro’s grandson—is long, and includes seven shows alone...
Phys.org
Researchers piece together the story of an ancient Roman city, one artifact at a time
From small coins to tiny pieces of ceramic and even clumps of soil, Seth Bernard and a group of graduate students from the University of Toronto are unearthing a story about how a Roman city founded in 241 BCE lived and breathed through time. "What I want is the day-to-day,...
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."
Jason Farago, our traveling critic, selects a fall season rich in exhibitions on Cubism, contemporary Korean art, and Spanish Baroque paintings from Los Angeles to Antwerp. "Nothing makes sense anymore!" The world your father created is crumbling, and only chaos lies ahead as war rages around you, politicians ramble, new media slams you in the face, and politicians talk constantly. Do you tremble? Do you take refuge in custom? Or do you follow their lead and join the pandemonium to create something new, as they did 100 years ago?
Digital Trends
The documentary De Humani Corporis Fabrica is an astonishing dive into the human body
The loftiest dream you can carry into TIFF, or any film festival for that matter, is the hope of seeing something you’ve truly never seen before — not just a new movie, not just a new kind of movie, but maybe even a new way of looking at the world. De Humani Corporis Fabrica, the remarkable new experimental documentary from Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, clears that impossibly high bar. Your eyes will not believe some of the things they see in this movie. The only question is whether your stomach can handle them.
Long Lost Origins of Zanzibar’s Stone Town Discovered
Archaeologists working on Zanzibar’s famous Stone Town have discovered that the settlement was not built by Omani Arabs, who were major traders in the area in the 18th century. Instead, it was established by local Swahili people, the National reports. “Our excavations found walls of houses, stone architecture and established it was urbanized in a much earlier period than historically thought,” said Tim Power, an archaeologist with UAE University, in an interview with the National. “We can now say that the town was built centuries before the Omanis arrived.” The UAE University conducted the dig in collaboration with New York University Abu...
Meet Blackbraid, the one-man project telling Native American stories through compelling black metal
"A lot of people don’t know our history," says Blackbraid's Sgah’gahsowáh. Jon Krieger makes black metal. Under the pseudonym Sgah’gahsowáh (pronounced Skah-gah-sow-ah), he’s the mastermind of a one-man project called Blackbraid. However, don’t expect his music to lapse into the usual trappings of blast beats and Satanic lyrics; he’s out to subvert the genre’s every cliche.
