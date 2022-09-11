To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE YEAR OF PICASSO. Next year is the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death, at 91, and to mark the occasion, Spain and France are supporting an international initiative that will involve more than 40 shows and events devoted to the artist, the Art Newspaper reports. “Our aim is to revindicate the artistic legacy of Picasso and the relevance of his work,” Spain’s culture minister, Miquel Iceta, said, per the Associated Press. The list of offerings in “Celebration Picasso 1973–2023”—which is being overseen by staffers at the Musée National Picasso-Paris and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso, the maestro’s grandson—is long, and includes seven shows alone...

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO