Multiple Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville

Multiple people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning in Bartlesville, according to the Bartlesville Police Department.

The crash happened at around 10:51 a.m. near the Price Road and Highway 75 intersection, according to police.

Police said two cars caught on fire and burned, and multiple people were transported to the hospital.

Officers on the scene are still investigating what caused the wreck.

This is a developing story.

Video provided to News On 6 by Lincoln Cochran.