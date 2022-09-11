ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis leaves game with injury

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders have one of the best defensive tackles combos in the NFL with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Last season, Washington had an embarrassment of riches behind Allen and Payne with veterans Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle.

Settle left in free agency, and the Commander cut Ioannidis in a salary-cap move. That led to Washington selecting Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round.

In his first NFL game, Mathis left with a leg injury in the first quarter, with his team leading 7-3. Mathis was on the ground for a few minutes until the cart came out.

It’s tough to give an update on Mathis because the Commanders label most injuries as questionable during the game. The team did say it was a knee injury.

We’ll have an update on Mathis once more information is known.

