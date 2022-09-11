Read full article on original website
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
boozyburbs.com
Hot Chicken and Frankie Roll Restaurant Headed to North Jersey
As previously reported, Fluffies Hot Chicken is coming soon to Hackensack. Ownership comes from a family with food industry experience ranging from fast food, fine dining and bread production. Brothers Raad and Saad decided to make the move from “avid foodies to ambitious purveyors”. They’re adding their own spin on...
boozyburbs.com
Irish Pub Re-Opening After Renovations in Clifton
Closed for renovations since August 28th, The Shannon Rose in Clifton has re-opened it’s doors. After fifteen years, ownership felt it was time for a refresh, including a new look for the Irish family restaurant. Located at the Clifton Commons shopping center, it “combines Irish roots with a commitment to serving the local community”.
$5 Sandwiches Offered This Weekend Only At New Route 17 Chicken Joint
They're $5, and you can have two. A fast-food chicken joint is offering just that on Saturday, Sept. 17 at its grand opening on Route 17. Sandwiches normally go for about $9 at Hot Chickin Kitchn, located on the southbound side of Route 17 in Paramus. The fast casual style...
boozyburbs.com
Modern American Restaurant and Bar Coming to River Edge
Prime 259 is a new restaurant and bar headed to River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. Plans are in place to offer “Modern American fare” along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar. Management expects to open soon, though...
boozyburbs.com
Korean Fried Chicken Chain Expanding to Bergenfield
Bb.q Chicken, the chain of Korean fried chicken, is coming to Bergenfield. This is their sixth location in Bergen County, will places already open in Cliffside Park, Closter, Fort Lee, Old Tappan Palisades Park and Westwood. The menu (View Menu) includes a choice of various chicken pieces (wings, legs, boneless)...
boozyburbs.com
De Novo Team Opening Cocktail Bar & Liquor Store
The next project of a few popular Jersey restauranteurs and an award-winning mixologist will be located in downtown Norwood. Coming from the De Novo (Montclair, Edgewater) team, work is underway for an upscale wine/cocktail bar and liquor store along Livingston Street – the building that was once a parking lot for Cost Cutters.
boozyburbs.com
Bobby Wong’s Opening This Week in Hawthorne
Bobby Wong has been in the restaurant industry for over forty years and opened dozens of restaurants including Taos, Village Gourmet, Mignon, Tina/Louise & Delmonico. His latest endeavor is Bobby Wong’s Boldly American Soulfully Asian, an eatery inspired by his Chinese heritage and classic American sandwiches. The restaurant is...
rcbizjournal.com
Didier Dumas French Patisserie In Nyack For Sale But Pastry Wizard Says He’s Looking For Buyer To Preserve Legacy
Legendary Business Owner Is Seeking The Right Buyer To Transition His Business; No Plans To Close. Lightning can strike twice. Word is out that Didier Dumas, the French pastry genius, has put both his business and building on Main Street in Nyack up for sale. But let’s recall what happened...
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.
Popular Mamaroneck Seafood Restaurant Holds Grand Opening Of New Location
A popular restaurant in Westchester County is reopening at a brand-new location. Harbour Fish Restaurant will hold the grand opening of its new Mamaroneck location at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The seafood restaurant, which was founded in 2018, has moved to 576 Mamaroneck Ave., the former location of...
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
Thrillist
One of Italy's Best Historic & Authentic Pizzerias Is Opening in NYC
Take it from a born-and-raised Italian like myself: Every pizza fan in Italy has heard of Naples' L'antica Pizzeria da Michele at least once, and the luckiest ones (including me) were even able to try it. Now, New Yorkers are next on the list. L'antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations
Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
Restaurateur Brings New Life To Old Ringwood Restaurant
A local restaurateur has sold his own eatery to bring new life to an old bar and grill in Ringwood, as first reported by NorthJersey.com. Shil "Sam" Patel — who sold Cupsaw Market — is reviving Sam's Bar & Grill, which has been closed since 2018. Located at...
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List Worthy
Known as the diner capital of the world, New Jersey is packed with delicious old-school diners and ff you want to stand out in this oversaturated market you're going to have to offer something truly outrageous.
Clifton Hot Dog Spot Destroyed By Van 'Ready To Rock'
Dave Martina is "ready to rock." And so is his Clifton hot dog joint destroyed by an out-of-control van just days after its grand opening is almost ready to reopen, he said. Martina tells Daily Voice that his Van Houten Avenue eatery Original Jumbo's has been remodeled and will reopen Sunday, Sept. 18.
'The Rumors Are True': Waterfront Eatery In Bay Shore To Close After 18 Years In Business
The owners of a waterfront restaurant on Long Island are getting ready to close their business after 18 years. Nicky's on the Bay, a seafood restaurant in Bay Shore, will soon close its doors, the business announced on Saturday, Sept. 10. The restaurant is located at 150 South Clinton Ave.
Bedford's Martha Stewart Pitches Coffee Brand Wearing Nothing But An Apron
Martha Stewart advertised the natural, "stripped back" flavors of a coffee brand's seasonal brew in a brand-new video where she wears nothing but an apron. The 81-year-old Northern Westchester resident posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 8, promoting Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' Pumpkin Spice brew. "It's made with...
Your First Peek Inside the New Resorts World Casino in Newburgh
A gambler's paradise will soon open in Newburgh and from the looks of it, it's going to be spectacular. By the end of the year, Resorts World Hudson Valley will finally be open to the public, offering video gaming machines and sports betting to the Mid Hudson Region. Construction is still underway at the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 which will be the site of the massive 90,000-square-foot casino.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
