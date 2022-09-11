ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boozyburbs.com

Hot Chicken and Frankie Roll Restaurant Headed to North Jersey

As previously reported, Fluffies Hot Chicken is coming soon to Hackensack. Ownership comes from a family with food industry experience ranging from fast food, fine dining and bread production. Brothers Raad and Saad decided to make the move from “avid foodies to ambitious purveyors”. They’re adding their own spin on...
HACKENSACK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Irish Pub Re-Opening After Renovations in Clifton

Closed for renovations since August 28th, The Shannon Rose in Clifton has re-opened it’s doors. After fifteen years, ownership felt it was time for a refresh, including a new look for the Irish family restaurant. Located at the Clifton Commons shopping center, it “combines Irish roots with a commitment to serving the local community”.
CLIFTON, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Modern American Restaurant and Bar Coming to River Edge

Prime 259 is a new restaurant and bar headed to River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. Plans are in place to offer “Modern American fare” along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar. Management expects to open soon, though...
RIVER EDGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Tappan, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Korean Fried Chicken Chain Expanding to Bergenfield

Bb.q Chicken, the chain of Korean fried chicken, is coming to Bergenfield. This is their sixth location in Bergen County, will places already open in Cliffside Park, Closter, Fort Lee, Old Tappan Palisades Park and Westwood. The menu (View Menu) includes a choice of various chicken pieces (wings, legs, boneless)...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

De Novo Team Opening Cocktail Bar & Liquor Store

The next project of a few popular Jersey restauranteurs and an award-winning mixologist will be located in downtown Norwood. Coming from the De Novo (Montclair, Edgewater) team, work is underway for an upscale wine/cocktail bar and liquor store along Livingston Street – the building that was once a parking lot for Cost Cutters.
NORWOOD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Bobby Wong’s Opening This Week in Hawthorne

Bobby Wong has been in the restaurant industry for over forty years and opened dozens of restaurants including Taos, Village Gourmet, Mignon, Tina/Louise & Delmonico. His latest endeavor is Bobby Wong’s Boldly American Soulfully Asian, an eatery inspired by his Chinese heritage and classic American sandwiches. The restaurant is...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Bi State Plaza#Butterworth Bagels#Mooyah Burgers#Hoshitori#Dairy Queen
Marilyn Johnson

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains

Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations

Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Clifton Hot Dog Spot Destroyed By Van 'Ready To Rock'

Dave Martina is "ready to rock." And so is his Clifton hot dog joint destroyed by an out-of-control van just days after its grand opening is almost ready to reopen, he said. Martina tells Daily Voice that his Van Houten Avenue eatery Original Jumbo's has been remodeled and will reopen Sunday, Sept. 18.
CLIFTON, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Your First Peek Inside the New Resorts World Casino in Newburgh

A gambler's paradise will soon open in Newburgh and from the looks of it, it's going to be spectacular. By the end of the year, Resorts World Hudson Valley will finally be open to the public, offering video gaming machines and sports betting to the Mid Hudson Region. Construction is still underway at the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 which will be the site of the massive 90,000-square-foot casino.
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy