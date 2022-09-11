Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Peter W. Nash, 89
Peter W. Nash, 89, of Concord and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Concord. A small memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 in Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord. A full celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at St. Paul’s Church on Nantucket.
Inquirer and Mirror
Glenora Kelly Smith, 85
Glenora Kelly Smith, 85, of Nantucket, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Sherburne Commons. Services were held in August.
Inquirer and Mirror
Esmeralda Martinez, the late Jack Gardner honored with Nantucket Civic Salute
(Sept. 12, 2022) Esmeralda Martinez and the late Jack Gardner were awarded the annual Civic Salute by the Nantucket Civic League at its annual meeting Monday. “Our Civic Salute publicly acknowledges extraordinary individuals whose activities have furthered the Civic League’s broad objectives and bettered our entire island community,” co-president Charles Stott said in presenting the award to Martinez and family members of Gardner.
Inquirer and Mirror
Jay Wertheimer, 90
Jay Wertheimer, 90, of New York City and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
capecod.com
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
matadornetwork.com
A Town by Town Guide To Cape Cod
Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a hook-shaped peninsula extending 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for being one of the Kennedys favorite vacation spots, but you don’t have to be rich or famous to enjoy the 500 miles of coastline of this peaceful corner of New England. Cape Cod is vast, and each of the 15 towns and their respective villages has a distinct sense of place and varied offerings for every type of traveler. This guide to all the Cape Cod towns will help you find your perfect fit, whether you’re looking for an upscale resort, an affordable Airbnb, or casual camping.
Inquirer and Mirror
Seven honored at Lifesavers’ Recognition Day
(Sept. 11, 2022) Seven people were honored for their lifesaving actions over the summer at Lifesavers Recognition Day and awarded the Maurice E. Gibbs Commendation Award by the Egan Maritime Institute and Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Nate Barber, Peter Georgantas and Venessa Smith were recognized for their quick actions the morning...
Inquirer and Mirror
Effort to recall Bridges put on hold
(Sept. 13, 2022) The effort by a group of citizens to recall Select Board chair Jason Bridges is now on hold, according to a statement provided by the friends and family of firefighters who initiated the recall move. Despite obtaining the required number of signatures to move on to the next phase of the recall process, they said they now feel the recall of one official won’t solve the bigger issues facing town government.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vineyarders rally to support Island family
Emotions flared at the continued public hearing of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone’s request for a special permit to install a second curb cut at 844 State Road during the West Tisbury planning board Zoom meeting on Monday. A total of 132 people attended the public hearing, many of...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Images from the overnight…
In the above HN photos, officers discovered a disabled vehicle at the Airport Rotary in Hyannis last evening. The vehicle must have struck something because a front wheel was nearly sheared completely off. The driver, an older male, was arrested on suspicion of Operating Under the Influence. In the above...
capecod.com
Box truck overturns in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A box truck overturned in Falmouth sometime before 10 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Homestead Lane, apparently after the truck snagged some overhead power lines. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escape any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Falmouth. Update...
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
theweektoday.com
Lobster Bowl comes down in Tuesday demolition
WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown crash results in serious injuries, charges
A single motor vehicle crash near Harborview Hotel that resulted in an emergency Med-flight to Mass General Hospital Saturday afternoon, has left the driver of the car facing a handful of offenses, including causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence. Andrew Rauker, 37, of Littleton, Massachusetts, appeared in...
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
capecod.com
Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach
WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
capecod.com
Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm
HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to the Cape Cod Mall about 3 PM Sunday after reports came in of a person who allegedly showed a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured. CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.. Cape Wide News...
Inquirer and Mirror
Fuel costs drive proposed SSA fare hikes
(Sept. 13, 2022) Steamship Authority management has proposed raising fares across the board next year to meet expected increases in fuel, payroll and other costs in its $132.8 million 2023 budget. Nantucket rate hikes would include $9-$15 increases each way in regular vehicle fares – currently $166 to $275 depending...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Lampost’ owner sues MVC
“Lampost” building owner Adam Cummings has filed a lawsuit against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission following the May 5 denial by the MVC of a request to lift restrictions on short-term rentals. Cummings’ proposal to reduce the number of workforce housing units at the 6 Circuit Ave. location from...
