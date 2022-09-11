Long-term care in residential facilities like nursing homes is a financial challenge for many. When dealing with a loved one who is disabled, elderly or ill, families often try every other kind of long-term care facility first. Because nursing homes provide more health care services than some of the other options, the cost is significantly higher. Before committing to a nursing home, explore both assisted living and in-home care and compare their services and costs. You only need a nursing home for rehabilitation or long-term care when you require skilled nursing and help with assisted living services. If you’re thinking about how to cover nursing home costs, it may help to speak with a financial advisor. Try SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool today.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO