Report: State of Healthcare Staffing Impact & Trends in 2022
– Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small businesses, today announced new research, The 2022 State of Healthcare Staffing, illustrating the negative impacts the Great Resignation and burnout have had on the healthcare industry and how staffing issues are impacting the patient experience. – The survey looked...
Managed Health and PayChex Partner to Bring Companies a Unique Healthcare Solution
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Managed Health and PayChex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance, announced a partnership to offer companies a new, unique, innovative healthcare solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006080/en/ Managed Health’s CEO, Mouhamet Seye, at a conference with other industry leaders. (Photo: Business Wire)
AAOS wants CMS to reform physician pay, emphasize value-based care
The American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons has issued formal comments to CMS on its proposed payment policy changes for 2023. AAOS urged the agency to address rising healthcare costs, increase access to care and reduce the burdens on physicians who continue to deal with financial and practice management challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors, Worried About Nursing Home Costs? Here Are Your Options
Long-term care in residential facilities like nursing homes is a financial challenge for many. When dealing with a loved one who is disabled, elderly or ill, families often try every other kind of long-term care facility first. Because nursing homes provide more health care services than some of the other options, the cost is significantly higher. Before committing to a nursing home, explore both assisted living and in-home care and compare their services and costs. You only need a nursing home for rehabilitation or long-term care when you require skilled nursing and help with assisted living services. If you’re thinking about how to cover nursing home costs, it may help to speak with a financial advisor. Try SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool today.
Beaumont-Spectrum health system lays off 400 employees
The new Beaumont Health Spectrum Health hospital system said Friday that it is laying off 400 people in management and non-patient-facing jobs for financial reasons. A statement from the BHSH system said it is facing pressures from high inflation, rising labor and pharmaceutical costs, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, expiration of 2020 CARES Act...
Walmart & UnitedHealthcare Team Up to Offer Healthcare for Seniors
Walmart and UnitedHealth Group announced, via a Sept.7 press release, that they were teaming up to offer affordable health care to seniors and Medicare beneficiaries. In addition, they will offer...
Free preventive care under the ACA is under threat again – a ruling exempting PrEP from insurance coverage may extend nationwide and to other health services
Many Americans breathed a sigh of relief when the Supreme Court left the Affordable Care Act in place following the law’s third major legal challenge in June 2021. This decision left widely supported policies in place, like ensuring coverage regardless of preexisting conditions, coverage for dependents up to age 26 on their parents’ plan, and removal of annual and lifetime benefit limits. But the hits keep coming. One of the most popular benefits offered by the ACA, free preventive care, is under legal threat again by Braidwood Management v. Becerra – originally Kelley v. Becerra. The Braidwood plaintiffs are a mix...
Providers Believe the Era of Pure Fee-for-Service is Over According to New National Survey
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- New research released today by Morning Consult and Innovaccer finds most providers believe value-based care has firmly displaced fee-for-service as the dominant payment and care delivery model. Only 4% of providers today report using pure FFS with no links to quality and value, and that plummets to 1% by 2025. Providers believe the payment model that’s historically dominated in healthcare has flamed out, and that 96% of healthcare payment today has connections to care quality, cost reductions and, in some cases, patient experience. That leaps to 99% by 2025. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005652/en/ Fig. 1: The payment models healthcare leaders surveyed by Morning Consult believe are in use today and where they expect to be by 2025. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Why Health Systems Need a New Transition Strategy to APMs
There is an adage that change in healthcare moves at the speed of tectonic plates. The slow adoption of Alternative Payment Models (APMs), the central feature of value-based care, is a good example of constraint despite immense pressure to control costs. Data from 2020 demonstrate almost zero change from 2018...
VA care costs and waits often improve on private care, RAND finds
Veterans Health Administration (VHA) wait times and costs can be comparable to, and in some cases better than, what’s on offer from private medical care, according to a study released this week. One analysis of wait times for outpatient specialty care at VHA and community care facilities found that...
Google adds Medicaid, Medicare enrollment info to Search
Google announced several health equity-focused updates to its products Monday, including an addition to Search that provides information about public insurance programs like Medicare and Medicaid. In a blog post, the tech giant said users will see eligibility requirements and how to enroll when they search for Medicare or Medicaid...
HIPAA is a poor substitute for trust
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at how Big Tech faces a trust gap in the health care space that HIPAA can’t fill; in D.C., the Commerce Department is planning to further limit exports of AI chips to China; and Truth Social’s SPAC faces liquidation.
ACOs Fight Looming Cuts, Privatization Rhetoric
WASHINGTON -- CMS officials responded to concerns from accountable care organization (ACO) leaders about growth, a substantial pending payment cut, and ideological opposition, speaking at the meeting of the National Association of ACOs (NAACOS) here last week. During a question-and-answer session with CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, NAACOS CEO Clif Gaus,...
Leading Companies in Physical Therapist Care Join APTA in Pledge for Transparency in Digital Health
In light of evolving technology and advancements in telehealth, the American Physical Therapy Association has launched the APTA Digital Health Transparency Campaign to ensure that licensed physical therapists remain directly involved in the provision of care no matter the delivery system. While APTA recognizes and supports the potential for technology...
Digital health transformation requires holistic not episodic care
Whole-person care is what healthcare needs to make a transformational shift. With digital health, we could see this finally happen. Correctly implemented, digital health could mobilize qualified care providers to facilitate easier access to healthcare services in a holistic and timely fashion. The vision behind it is to combine technologies across the patient care journey to deliver holistic care and insights. This will facilitate the collection and understanding of data from diagnostics to lifestyle and disease management, moving away from the current episodic model.
Care coordination for obstetrics teams is crucial
Maternal health has been a trending topic in the news due to increased maternal mortality rates due to challenges in accessing care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is deepening concerns surrounding this issue. The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate of undeveloped countries, with an alarming 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births. My wife, Parissa, could have been part of those statistics, but because of our obstetric team’s cohesive care plan, we were able to mitigate the complications of her pregnancy.
HCA Makes Strategic Investment in Cardiac Monitoring Wearable VitalConnect
– VitalConnect®, Inc., a leader in remote and in-hospital wearable biosensor technology, has just announced the completion of an investment funded by Health Insight Capital, the investment arm of HCA Healthcare Inc., (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers. – The investment will go toward further...
Medicare Advantage has a marketing problem
Complaints about aggressive marketing tactics and other issues connected with private Medicare plans are surging, according to CMS data shared with Axios. Why it matters: While enrollment in Medicare Advantage has risen every year since 2007, according to a KFF report, so, too, have questions about the quality of care and whether the program is becoming a haven for high-pressure sales tactics and scammers.
Industry Leader Medicare Advisors Unveils The Best Medicare Advantage Plans
Medicare Advisors, composed of experts who have spent many years learning the ins and outs of each Medicare Advantage plan and Medicaid services that private insurance companies run, has helped hundreds of clients narrow the search to only the plans that most closely align with their needs. Medicare Advisors, an...
Explainer-How the U.S. drug pricing law affects Medicare and its members
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden last month signed the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, authorizing the federal government to negotiate prices on some prescription drugs and cap costs for the government's Medicare health program. read more.
