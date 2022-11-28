ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

This Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With 66,000 Reviews Is a ‘Gift Sent From Heaven' for Sensitive Skin — Only $25 for Cyber Monday

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kdbC_0hrDmeDc00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who’s ready for a Self-Care Sunday must-have? Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines.

Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen . If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon, we found an amazing set that’s on sale for a very limited time for Cyber Monday .

Buy: Advanced Clinicals Retinol Body Cream & Collagen Body Lotion Skin Care Set $25, originally $35

The A dvanced Clinicals Retinol Body Cream & Collagen Body Lotion Skin Care Set is a hydrating and anti-aging skincare set that lets you firm sagging skin, wrinkles, fine lines, and more. Both effective and versatile, this bestselling set can help with so many skin concerns people have (and works with any skin type!) While we’ve raved about the retinol cream in the past, we need to talk more about it. The retinol cream is said to help decrease the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, puffiness , and more. Along with that, the collagen lotion tightens, firms, and smooths skin wherever it’s applied.

In the retinol cream, there are a bunch of soothing ingredients like green tea, aloe vera, and ferulic acid. Two of these ingredients are in the collagen cream, along with chamomile and collagen.

Per the brand, you can apply this on your face and body, wherever you please, and have skin concerns.

Now, with over 66,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.5 stars, shoppers can’t get enough of this set! One Amazon shopper called it a “miracle potion,” saying, “I didn’t know what to expect at this price, but this unscented body lotion is truly moisturizing. I know about hyaluronic acid and have used facial creams with it for years, but for full-body application this big tub is perfect. I keep it right by the shower and apply it while I’m still damp. It bonds that water right to you! Reordering for sure.”

Another shopper added that they saw smoother skin in only three days, saying, “I must say, so far…I love it!!!! I have been using this cream all over for about 4 days. My face is glowing and I see an undeniable difference on my chest!!! I really cant believe it, I was skeptical!!”

If you have sensitive skin, this duo is a must for your routine. As one shopper wrote, “I would give this product 10 stars since I have very sensitive skin and this is completely beyond my comprehension! One cream does not ‘fit-all’ however this one certainly comes very close. My elbows are soft without callouses! I can only imagine what it’s doing to my face. Believe me, I am very serious when it comes to face cream. It’s part of my bread and professional butter for more than 25 years! I am beyond happy.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCNv1_0hrDmeDc00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 2

Patricia Denison
09-12

Sorry, topical collagen is useless in adding it to your skin structure. It may moisturize somewhat, but that's the limit of it's efficacy.

Reply
2
Related
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
shefinds

The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily

You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
shefinds

Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!

While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
Maya Devi

Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings

A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
shefinds

2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair

Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
SheKnows

SheKnows

82K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy