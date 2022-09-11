ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Britons could be encouraged to work from home this week amid fears of ‘unprecedented’ travel disruption in the run-up to the Queen’s funeral - with as many as one million mourners set to visit London

People could be encouraged to work from home this week after travel bosses warned of 'unprecedented' disruption into and around London ahead of the late Queen's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday until her funeral on Monday. As many as one million...
TRAVEL
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
SOCIETY
BBC

Center Parcs backtracks on Queen's funeral closure plans

Center Parcs has backtracked over a decision to ask guests to leave its sites on the day of the Queen's funeral. The holiday firm said it had made the decision "as a mark of respect" and to allow employees to "be part of this historic moment". But the move prompted...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband tells of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap

The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe.Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on 27 December 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.The wrap had contained yoghurt which was supposed to be vegan but was later found to have traces of dairy protein in it.The mother-of-five suffered from a severe dairy allergy and Avon Coroner’s Court was told she “religiously avoided” all dairy products following...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Holidaymakers outraged as Center Parcs closes for Queen’s funeral

Center Parcs has announced it will order holidaymakers to leave its UK sites on the day of the Queen’s funeral.The company is being inundated with complaints after it revealed that its five parks will close for 24 hours from 10am on Monday.Guests midway through seven-day holidays – which generally cost more than £1,000 for a family-of-four at this time of year – will be forced to spend the night elsewhere or go home early.Following the announcement of the date of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we have made the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday...
TRAVEL
digitalspy.com

Supermarkets Closing for the Queen's Funeral

Most supermarkets have now confirmed they will be closing for some or all of Monday 19th September, as a mark of respect on the day of Her Majesty's funeral. Tesco - All large stores closed all day. Express stores open at 5pm. Sainsbury's - All large stores closed all day....
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Peterborough Cathedral to screen the Queen's funeral

Peterborough Cathedral will be used to screen the Queen's funeral service on Monday. The screening starts at 10:00 BST before the funeral, at Westminster Abbey in London, starts at 11:00. People are encouraged to arrive before the service starts, but the doors will remain open throughout. The Dean of Peterborough,...
U.K.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Extra trains from Manchester for mourners

Extra train services will run for people travelling from Manchester to London to pay respects to the Queen. Avanti West Coast has announced it will add four extra services from Tuesday between 09:35 and 17:55 BST to the capital from Manchester. Four more will then travel in the opposite direction...
TRAFFIC
digitalspy.com

Our next queen ??

Just a question we have been pondering . Who will be our next queen ? We know we have charles. Then William. No way of telling. Barring unexpected things happening, William is next, and then George as his eldest child. And then...George's eldest child, assuming he has any. If not then it goes to his younger sister Charlotte next I think?
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Welsh people queue in London to mourn the Queen

Hundreds of people from Wales are expected to make the trip to London to see the Queen's lying-in-state and attend her funeral. One coach firm said it had received 600 inquiries from people wanting to make the trip to pay their respects. Voel Coaches in Denbighshire warned customers to expect...
U.K.
BBC

Where to watch the Queen's funeral in Norfolk

The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 BST on Monday, 19 September, and will be broadcast live on BBC television and the iPlayer, with updates on the BBC news website. The service will also be shown on big screens for communal gatherings. The funeral...
U.K.
The Independent

Royal superfans camped on Mall for Queen’s funeral told by police to pack up tents

Police have told royal superfans camped out on the Mall ahead of the Queen’s funeral to pack up their tents for “security reasons”.Footage showed a policewoman telling the group: “I understand why you guys are here but obviously there’s loads of stuff going on, we can’t have tents here for security reasons and under regulations.“So I’m going to have to ask you to pack everything up and take your tent down.“It’s up to you where you go but if you do end up camping somewhere else, you’ll probably be asked the same thing again.”She then says: “You can sit here,...
U.K.

