Britons could be encouraged to work from home this week amid fears of ‘unprecedented’ travel disruption in the run-up to the Queen’s funeral - with as many as one million mourners set to visit London
People could be encouraged to work from home this week after travel bosses warned of 'unprecedented' disruption into and around London ahead of the late Queen's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday until her funeral on Monday. As many as one million...
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Will I have to go to work on day of the Queen’s funeral? September 19 bank holiday rules explained
THE day of the Queen's funeral is set to be a bank holiday - but will you have to go to work or school?. King Charles gave his approval to make the historic event a bank holiday after he was formally made monarch in a landmark ceremony. The funeral will...
Aldi and Primark among retailers closing for Queen’s funeral
Retailers including Aldi, John Lewis, Waitrose, Primark and Homebase are to shut their stores on the day of the Queen’s state funeral – while Morrisons has made its checkout beeps quieter and turned off PA systems. Aldi said as a mark of respect its 970 UK stores would...
Center Parcs backtracks on Queen's funeral closure plans
Center Parcs has backtracked over a decision to ask guests to leave its sites on the day of the Queen's funeral. The holiday firm said it had made the decision "as a mark of respect" and to allow employees to "be part of this historic moment". But the move prompted...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
King Charles and sons escort queen's coffin as people line up to pay respects
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals joined a solemn procession accompanying Queen Elizabeth's coffin as the late monarch made her final journey from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
Husband tells of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap
The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe.Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on 27 December 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.The wrap had contained yoghurt which was supposed to be vegan but was later found to have traces of dairy protein in it.The mother-of-five suffered from a severe dairy allergy and Avon Coroner’s Court was told she “religiously avoided” all dairy products following...
Holidaymakers outraged as Center Parcs closes for Queen’s funeral
Center Parcs has announced it will order holidaymakers to leave its UK sites on the day of the Queen’s funeral.The company is being inundated with complaints after it revealed that its five parks will close for 24 hours from 10am on Monday.Guests midway through seven-day holidays – which generally cost more than £1,000 for a family-of-four at this time of year – will be forced to spend the night elsewhere or go home early.Following the announcement of the date of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we have made the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday...
Supermarkets Closing for the Queen's Funeral
Most supermarkets have now confirmed they will be closing for some or all of Monday 19th September, as a mark of respect on the day of Her Majesty's funeral. Tesco - All large stores closed all day. Express stores open at 5pm. Sainsbury's - All large stores closed all day....
Neighbours despair as millionaire, 70, who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' in 10,000sq ft extension is released from prison
A millionaire jailed for illegally building 'Britain's best man cave' has been released from prison - and has his neighbours say he has already become a nuisance. Graham Wildin, 70, of Cinderford, Gloucestershire, was locked up for six weeks in August after failing to comply with a court order issued in June 2021.
Peterborough Cathedral to screen the Queen's funeral
Peterborough Cathedral will be used to screen the Queen's funeral service on Monday. The screening starts at 10:00 BST before the funeral, at Westminster Abbey in London, starts at 11:00. People are encouraged to arrive before the service starts, but the doors will remain open throughout. The Dean of Peterborough,...
Over three million mourners set to visit London this week to pay respects to Queen
MORE than three million mourners are expected to visit London this week to pay their respects to the Queen. But the one million queuing to see Her Majesty’s lying-in-state have been told: “Don’t turn up early — and no selfies.”. Predicted monster crowds have set Whitehall...
Queen Elizabeth II: Extra trains from Manchester for mourners
Extra train services will run for people travelling from Manchester to London to pay respects to the Queen. Avanti West Coast has announced it will add four extra services from Tuesday between 09:35 and 17:55 BST to the capital from Manchester. Four more will then travel in the opposite direction...
Our next queen ??
Just a question we have been pondering . Who will be our next queen ? We know we have charles. Then William. No way of telling. Barring unexpected things happening, William is next, and then George as his eldest child. And then...George's eldest child, assuming he has any. If not then it goes to his younger sister Charlotte next I think?
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Full list of bank holiday closures from supermarkets to pubs
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Britain has entered a period of national mourning and there has been an outpouring of grief as the country remembers its longest-reigning monarch. The day of the Queen’s funeral has been approved as a bank holiday by King Charles III, meaning many schools, supermarkets...
Welsh people queue in London to mourn the Queen
Hundreds of people from Wales are expected to make the trip to London to see the Queen's lying-in-state and attend her funeral. One coach firm said it had received 600 inquiries from people wanting to make the trip to pay their respects. Voel Coaches in Denbighshire warned customers to expect...
Where to watch the Queen's funeral in Norfolk
The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 BST on Monday, 19 September, and will be broadcast live on BBC television and the iPlayer, with updates on the BBC news website. The service will also be shown on big screens for communal gatherings. The funeral...
As Britain shuts down for Queen's funeral, thousands face disruption
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - While Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will be observed across Britain, thousands of people face cancelled doctor appointments, closed food banks and shut supermarkets because of a surprise national holiday.
Royal superfans camped on Mall for Queen’s funeral told by police to pack up tents
Police have told royal superfans camped out on the Mall ahead of the Queen’s funeral to pack up their tents for “security reasons”.Footage showed a policewoman telling the group: “I understand why you guys are here but obviously there’s loads of stuff going on, we can’t have tents here for security reasons and under regulations.“So I’m going to have to ask you to pack everything up and take your tent down.“It’s up to you where you go but if you do end up camping somewhere else, you’ll probably be asked the same thing again.”She then says: “You can sit here,...
