Trial for man charged after deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex begins
BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial for a 22-year-old Beaumont man charged with murder in connection to a 2020 shooting began Tuesday. Davion Mason is accused of murdering 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday. In addition to murder, Mason is also charged with felony assault of a family member.
16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured
SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
Officials react to security at Avery Trace Apartments after 15-year-old arrested, local man killed
Port Arthur Police detectives are looking for video footage from Saturday’s fatal shooting at Avery Trace Apartments. “We are looking for footage from that location and from people with Ring cameras on their apartments and any cell phone footage from possible witnesses,” Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.
'He just destroyed his life' : Port Arthur pastor says he was mentoring 15-year-old murder suspect prior to arrest
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur leaders, who are working to fight against crime in the community, were disappointed following the arrest of a teen after a deadly shooting. The shooting took place Saturday at the Avery Trace Apartments and claimed the life of 26-year-old Quarderious Jordan. A 15-year-old is the accused killer.
Document: Woman shot in head was celebrating arrival to U.S.
Alondra Ceja-Navarro was with family celebrating her arrival to the United States when she was fatally shot last week, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia. Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street. A preliminary autopsy...
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler along IH-10 in Beaumont early Wednesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Westbound Interstate 10 in Beaumont at MLK is shut down after a man was killed after being struck by an 18-wheeler. Beaumont Police responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Interstate 10 East near MLK Parkway since just after 4 a.m. according to a news release from police.
Felon arrested transporting more than pound of heroin, handgun
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department arrested a man just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 13. Officers were patrolling the area of Lucas and Concord and conducted a traffic stop on Glenn Lewis, a 43-year-old Beaumont man. The stop led to the discovery of over 800 grams (over 1...
Trial for man charged with murder in connection to 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman began Tuesday
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The trial for a 63-year-old Warren man accused of killing a Hardin County woman in 1988 began Tuesday. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis is charged with murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. An investigation into Jacobs' death began in 1988. Jacobs did not...
Groves Police release video of suspect accused of stealing items from the backyard of a home
GROVES, Texas — Groves Police are looking for a person accused of stealing items from the backyard of a home. It happened on August 31, 2022. A suspect trespassed into a fenced backyard near the 6700 block of 25th Street around 8:30 a.m., according to a Groves Police Department release.
Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy shoots and kills man accused of charging at him with tire iron
Police said the man came within arms distance of the deputy at a Gulfgate Mexican restaurant before he opened fire. The man then ran outside and died in the parking lot.
Attempted kidnapping of adult female reported at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
On Sunday at 9:15 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail (9201 Dishman) in reference to an attempted kidnapping of an adult female. As officers responded to the scene, dispatch advised the suspect had been contained in the wooded area near the trail. BPD Officers...
League City man threatened judges and called in multiple bomb threats, officials say
The 30-year-old suspect made phone calls saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County courthouse, officials say. It was evacuated immediately.
Port Neches officer could soon be the 1st female police chief of a city in Southeast Texas
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership, and the change could make Southeast Texas history. Sergeant Cheri Griffith could become the department’s new police chief. If this happens, Griffith would be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
Calcasieu deputy arrested, fired after alleged domestic abuse charges
Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.
Sheriff says it's time the wheels of justice catch up with a suspect who is on the run
JEFFERSON COUNTY — She's been fleeing the law for almost a year, and authorities have no idea where she is. However, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens says it's time the robbery suspect faces the criminal justice system. Your help is needed to get her into custody. Here's Angel San...
Texas authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old boy
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend. Authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that they responded to the child’s home in Cleveland on Saturday morning. The boyfriend of the child’s mother told authorities that the child...
Man found shot to death Saturday in parking lot at Avery Trace Apartments in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a homicide at Avery Trace Apartments in the 4000 block of FM 365. Police responded to the shooting after 9 a.m. Witnesses told 6 shooter L.D. Ray they heard several gunshots. Police found the victim’s body on the ground in a...
83-year-old man electrocuted at Buckner Calder Woods after touching downed powerline
BEAUMONT, Texas — An 83-year-old man was electrocuted at a Beaumont senior living community on Sunday. Buckner Calder Woods resident LeRay Joseph Lafleur, 83, originally of Vidor, died after coming in contact with a downed powerline shortly after 8:30 a.m., officials told 12News. Calder Woods is located at 7080...
Four men fire shots at Prince Hall Apartments striking multiple residences and cars
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of four men with guns in one of the parking lots at Prince Hall Apartments, 900 West 14th Street. The shooters were no longer on scene when officers arrived. Police found a large number of...
Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy 'suspiciously' dies in Liberty County, sheriff says
Investigators said the boyfriend of the child's mother called and reported the child was in distress and described his condition as "gagging."
