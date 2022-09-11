ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Port Arthur News

Document: Woman shot in head was celebrating arrival to U.S.

Alondra Ceja-Navarro was with family celebrating her arrival to the United States when she was fatally shot last week, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia. Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street. A preliminary autopsy...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Felon arrested transporting more than pound of heroin, handgun

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department arrested a man just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 13. Officers were patrolling the area of Lucas and Concord and conducted a traffic stop on Glenn Lewis, a 43-year-old Beaumont man. The stop led to the discovery of over 800 grams (over 1...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Attempted kidnapping of adult female reported at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail

On Sunday at 9:15 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail (9201 Dishman) in reference to an attempted kidnapping of an adult female. As officers responded to the scene, dispatch advised the suspect had been contained in the wooded area near the trail. BPD Officers...
