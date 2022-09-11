ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

TechCrunch

Jeep unveils the first three EVs coming to market, starting in 2023

The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be the first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. market when they enter production in 2024. Two more will be announced later, as the automaker charges ahead in electrifying its lineup. The 80-year-old rugged Detroit brand, which aims to become the global leader...
AFP

California sues Amazon for allegedly thwarting lower prices

California filed a suit Wednesday accusing Amazon of using its market influence to prevent merchants from offering buyers better deals elsewhere online, in violation of state antitrust law. "Many of the products we buy online would be cheaper if market forces were left unconstrained."
Road & Track

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Will Do 0-60 in 4.99 Seconds

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is finally here, and it's a riot. The company finally released detailed specifications and a handful of performance claims Wednesday morning for the all-wheel-drive hot hatch, including a 0-60 time, top speed and curb weight. This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able...
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
Carscoops

Amazon Stops Selling Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In India

Amazon will stop selling products in India that disable car seatbelt alarms following the high-profile death of a local business magnate. Shortly after India’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari asked for Amazon to stop selling metal clips that can be inserted into seatbelt slots to bypass the alarm, the retail giant confirmed that it has done just that.
