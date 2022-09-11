Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
2023 Toyota GR Corolla, 2023 Chrysler 300C, Ferrari Purosangue: Car News Headlines
Toyota has added a new model to its growing GR lineup in the form of the 2023 GR Corolla. The hot hatch combines a 300-hp inline-3 with a 6-speed manual and all-wheel drive, and we've just driven it. Chrysler's 300C has been absent from the lineup since 2020, but it's...
TechCrunch
Jeep unveils the first three EVs coming to market, starting in 2023
The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be the first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. market when they enter production in 2024. Two more will be announced later, as the automaker charges ahead in electrifying its lineup. The 80-year-old rugged Detroit brand, which aims to become the global leader...
electrek.co
GM explains its electric vehicle strategy to provide ‘EVs for everyone,’ including pickups, SUVs, luxury, and crossovers
General Motors is committing to an all-electric future as the automaker gears up to introduce a handful of new EVs. Mary Barra, GM’s CEO, spoke at Goldman Sach’s tech conference, claiming, “We want to provide EVs for everyone,” explaining their strategy to get there, its Ultium platform, and plans for scaling production.
California sues Amazon for allegedly thwarting lower prices
California filed a suit Wednesday accusing Amazon of using its market influence to prevent merchants from offering buyers better deals elsewhere online, in violation of state antitrust law. "Many of the products we buy online would be cheaper if market forces were left unconstrained."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Will Do 0-60 in 4.99 Seconds
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is finally here, and it's a riot. The company finally released detailed specifications and a handful of performance claims Wednesday morning for the all-wheel-drive hot hatch, including a 0-60 time, top speed and curb weight. This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able...
The Best SUVs With the Most Comfortable Ride From 2012
The best SUVs with the most comfortable right from 10-years-ago are the 2012 Ford Flex, Lexus GX 460, Toyota Highlander, Lincoln Navigator, and the GMC Acadia. The post The Best SUVs With the Most Comfortable Ride From 2012 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
Carscoops
Amazon Stops Selling Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In India
Amazon will stop selling products in India that disable car seatbelt alarms following the high-profile death of a local business magnate. Shortly after India’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari asked for Amazon to stop selling metal clips that can be inserted into seatbelt slots to bypass the alarm, the retail giant confirmed that it has done just that.
Comments / 0