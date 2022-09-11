Women’s tennis has a new star, and her name is Iga Swiatek. The 21-year-old Polish player’s ascent has been nothing short of stratospheric: After winning the French Open unseeded in 2020, when she was just 19 years old—making her the youngest women’s singles champion at Roland Garros since Monica Seles in 1992—her rise to the top entered turbo mode this year. With seemingly unstoppable momentum, she racked up wins everywhere from Qatar to Rome to Indian Wells to the French a second time, and following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in March, she became the first Pole in history to reach the world No. 1 ranking in singles tennis.

TENNIS ・ 22 HOURS AGO