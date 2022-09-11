ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Maria Sharapova Comments on Serena Williams’ Final US Open Performance & Venus Williams’ Long Fight for Equal Pay

Maria Sharapova has been retired from tennis since 2020, but that doesn’t mean she totally out of the game. Last week during New York Fashion Week, the athlete and entrepreneur sat down with fashion journalist Laura Brown, as part of the Glam Slam event series, the joint venture between IMG and Spring Studios in partnership with Chase Sapphire, to talk about the sport and style. There, Sharapova spoke about rising tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, as well as the Williams sisters. Sharapova and Serena Williams have had a long and compelling history as competitors, with Serena taking an 18-2 record...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Carlos Alcaraz's coach and former world No 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero backs the new US Open champion and Italian youngster Jannik Sinner to 'dominate' men's tennis for the 'next 10 years'

The former world No 1 who has guided Carlos Alcaraz to the same place says there are two men set to upturn tennis' established order. In the wake of the US Open final, Juan Carlos Ferrero cited his player and 21-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner as the coming forces in the men's game who will stand above others.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Martina Navratilova
NBC Sports

Carlos Alcaraz wins U.S. Open, youngest men’s No. 1 in history

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won the U.S. Open, becoming at 19 the youngest man to win a major since Rafael Nadal‘s first title at the 2005 French Open and the youngest man to ascend to the No. 1 ranking in ATP history. Alcaraz, a phenom over the last few...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open Tennis#Career Grand Slam#Czechs#Americans#K Siniakova
Vogue Magazine

Iga Swiatek on Her Extraordinary Year and Star-Making U.S. Open Win

Women’s tennis has a new star, and her name is Iga Swiatek. The 21-year-old Polish player’s ascent has been nothing short of stratospheric: After winning the French Open unseeded in 2020, when she was just 19 years old—making her the youngest women’s singles champion at Roland Garros since Monica Seles in 1992—her rise to the top entered turbo mode this year. With seemingly unstoppable momentum, she racked up wins everywhere from Qatar to Rome to Indian Wells to the French a second time, and following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in March, she became the first Pole in history to reach the world No. 1 ranking in singles tennis.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Ymer brothers lead Sweden past Argentina in Davis Cup Finals

MADRID (AP) — The Ymer brothers keep coming through for Sweden in the Davis Cup Finals. A year after leading the Swedes to a surprising run to the quarterfinals, Elias Ymer and Mikael Ymer got off to a good start and led their nation to victory over Argentina in the opening of the group-stage matches on Tuesday.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

European medalist runner tests positive for meldonium

MONACO (AP) — European Championship steeplechase silver medalist Ahmed Abdelwahed has been suspended after testing positive for meldonium, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Monday. The endurance-boosting heart medication has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2016. Athletes testing positive for it early that year included tennis star...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy