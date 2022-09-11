ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 takeaways from the Commanders' 28-22 Week 1 win over Jaguars

The Washington Commanders kicked off the 2022 season with a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday from FedEx Field. Washington’s offense started fast, as quarterback Carson Wentz led an impressive 10 play, 74-yard drive that ended with a Curtis Samuel touchdown reception. The Commanders weren’t done, as Wentz led another impressive drive, this one went for 14 plays and 71 yards and was capped off by rookie Jahan Dotson’s first NFL touchdown.
NBC Sports

Commanders wide receivers flash potential in win over Jaguars

LANDOVER, Md. -- For the past three years, the Washington Commanders have received consistent production from just one wide receiver: Terry McLaurin. And in today's NFL, winning games with just one talented wideout is nearly impossible. Washington has made it a point to upgrade its receiver room in each of...
The Associated Press

Jags still waiting for generational QB Lawrence to take leap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was supposed to be better than this by now. He was, after all, widely considered a generational quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But the second-year pro looked a lot like he did as a rookie in a 28-22 loss at Washington to open the season Sunday. Errant throws. Head-scratching decisions. And not enough help around him to make a difference. “I don’t have all the answers right now,” Lawrence said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. There’s a lot of things that we control that we didn’t do a great job of controlling. We have to play smarter all the way around, every position. There is a lot of stuff we have to work on.”
NBC Sports

Phidarian Mathis suffered torn meniscus vs. Jaguars

Phidarian Mathis' rookie year with the Commanders is over after less than one quarter of action. Mathis suffered a torn meniscus during Sunday's season-opener, NBC Sports Washington has confirmed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news, and adds that Mathis will undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee.
