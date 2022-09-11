ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor shut down safely as power restored

By Kateryna Choursina Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

The last operating unit at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been shut down after the facility was reconnected to the electric grid, dialing back the danger level cited on Friday the United Nations' atomic agency.

Ukraine’s Energoatom, operator of the plant in the nation’s southeast, said on Telegram that the No. 6 generator will be cooled down and preserved.

The U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency on Friday called the situation at the plant “increasing precarious” after layers of safety-backup systems were rendered ineffective by a power outage.

On Saturday, several transmission lines, destroyed by recent shelling, was restored. Energoatom used power from the national grid to cool the unit and put it in the safest possible mode.

Energoatom said it’s attempting to stock up on diesel fuel in case the power transmission line is damaged again. Diesel could then be used to sustain the isolated power plant and keep reactors cooled.

The atomic plan in Energodar, Europe’s largest and with a replacement value in the tens of billions of dollars, is seen as a war prize for President Vladimir Putin, who would like to redirect its energy output to Russia’s grid.

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly blamed each other for over a month of shelling in the vicinity of the plant. It’s the first time a military conflict has ever been waged around an operating atomic power station.

The IAEA has urgently recommended that a “safety and security zone” be established around the plant. An agency team, led by director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi, visited the facility this month — crossing an active battlefield for the first time in the IAEA’s 65-year history — and two monitors remain at the plant, which Ukrainian technicians continue to operate under scrutiny from Russia’s Rosatom.

Shutting down Zaporizhzhia for the balance of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is the safest option, a former IAEA safety official told Bloomberg News on Thursday in an Q&A session on Ukrainian nuclear risk.

“Every day the plant is completely shut down the easier it is to cool, although spent fuel ponds will need cooling (or even water brought via fire hoses),” said Robert Kelley, former IAEA safeguards director and ex-head of the U.S. Department of Energy’s emergency radiological response unit.

“Planned shut down and an extended outage until the war is resolved is the safest course of action,” Kelley said.

———

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
393
Followers
4K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy