Queens, NY

numberfire.com

Mark Vientos sitting Monday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Franmil Reyes versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. In 5 plate appearances this season, Vientos has yet to reach base.
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a hidden gem in Andres Chaparro

When you think of the Yankees’ top prospects down in the minors, a lot of names come up. At the forefront is future star shortstop Anthony Volpe, who’s had an OPS over 1.000 in his first stint at Triple-A with Scranton. Jasson Dominguez has continued to impress with...
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka not in Yankees' Tuesday lineup

Kyle Higashioka is not in the New York Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will start Tuesday's game on the bench while Jose Trevino starts at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Higashioka for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3...
Fox News

Giants' Gabe Kapler, Zack Littell involved in tense exchange during win over Braves

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler and pitcher Zack Littell got into a tiff during the team’s 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. The quarrel came in the eighth inning when Kapler went out to the mound to remove Littell, who wanted to stay in the game to face Matt Olson. Littell was replaced by Scott Alexander, but as he handed the ball to Kapler and walked off the mound, he appeared to have some choice words.
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. In 474 plate appearnces this season, Yastrzemski has a .210 batting average with a .682...
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal sitting Monday

The Toronto Blue Jays did not include Santiago Espinal in their lineup for Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Espinal will start Monday's game on the sidelines while Cavan Biggio starts at second base and bats seventh against the Rays. Our models project 78 more plate appearances for Espinal...
MLB

