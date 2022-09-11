ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

The Independent

Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired

A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
VINCENT, AL
Black Enterprise

Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter

Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
DECATUR, GA
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Cop Accused of Terrorizing Black Family With Gun, Racial Slurs

A now-former Atlanta cop has been slammed with multiple felony charges for pointing a gun and yelling racial slurs—while in uniform—at a Black couple and their children who were stopped at a traffic light.Atlanta police initially told local outlet WSB-TV Atlanta that Officer Robert Malone, who is white, had been placed on paid administrative leave after the disturbing May incident, then confirmed that Malone submitted his resignation in July.On May 5, Courtney Harris said she, her boyfriend Quinton Rogers, and their three kids were waiting for the light to change at an intersection after leaving the BeltLine, a miles-long trail...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBEN 930AM

Arrest in Monday murder

29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
TheDailyBeast

Mom Arrested After 7-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Shot in Head at Family Party

It would be the worst phone call Jonathan Phillips ever received: His 7-year-old daughter, Ava Phillips, had been shot in the head and killed.The call shocked Phillips, as he’d left Ava and his son with their mother for a family gathering at an Atlanta, Georgia, apartment complex on Saturday night, he told Channel 2 News. But that family party had turned sour, he’d later find out, ending with his daughter killed, her mother arrested, and a 23-year-old man charged with murder.“It’s just unbearable pain,” Phillips said. “The worst thing imaginable.”Cops say an argument broke out for an unreleased reason at...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Mother, Child Abducted by 2 Men in Broad Daylight From Target Parking Lot in Tennessee

A woman and her 1-year-old son were held up at gunpoint and abducted while putting away groceries at a Memphis, Tennessee, Target parking lot on Wednesday, report police. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 12 p.m. to 7989 Highway 64 at Target, of two men welding a firearm to force an unidentified mother and her infant into their vehicle after she said she didn’t have any cash on her.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS DFW

Dallas police officer on leave for attempting to circulate 'challenge coin' with racist images

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "I'm not having it... it's not going to continue on my watch."Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia moved swiftly on Wednesday to condemn a 'challenge coin' that a white officer working in the department's South Central Division was attempting to circulate. The images on the coin, a culmination of racist stereotypes appearing to mock the Oak Cliff community.  "This coin and it's references... represent a drug dealer called 'doughboy'," explained Black Police Association President Terrance Hopkins. "This character has gold teeth, a grill, an AK 47 assault rifle in one hand and a stack of cash in the...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say

Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
HOUSTON, TX
