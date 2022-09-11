Read full article on original website
Related
Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired
A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
Florida Police Officer Resigns After Pointing Gun at Pregnant Black Woman in Front of Her Children
A Florida police officer handed in his resignation after a video of him pulling a gun on a pregnant Black woman while her three children watched from the vehicle was released. According to NBC News, Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Desue stopped Ebony Washington because she was allegedly going 72 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone.
Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter
Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
Atlanta Cop Accused of Terrorizing Black Family With Gun, Racial Slurs
A now-former Atlanta cop has been slammed with multiple felony charges for pointing a gun and yelling racial slurs—while in uniform—at a Black couple and their children who were stopped at a traffic light.Atlanta police initially told local outlet WSB-TV Atlanta that Officer Robert Malone, who is white, had been placed on paid administrative leave after the disturbing May incident, then confirmed that Malone submitted his resignation in July.On May 5, Courtney Harris said she, her boyfriend Quinton Rogers, and their three kids were waiting for the light to change at an intersection after leaving the BeltLine, a miles-long trail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi Town Sued After Its Former Police Chief Bragged About Killing Black People
A civil rights group is asking for a federal investigation into “systemic, condoned racism” in a small town where 86% of the population is Black.
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Teenager Fatally Shoots Own Mother And Her Boyfriend: Police
Police said Desmond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, charged with premeditated homicide, barricaded himself in the home with the bodies after the shooting.
Arrest in Monday murder
29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Mom Arrested After 7-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Shot in Head at Family Party
It would be the worst phone call Jonathan Phillips ever received: His 7-year-old daughter, Ava Phillips, had been shot in the head and killed.The call shocked Phillips, as he’d left Ava and his son with their mother for a family gathering at an Atlanta, Georgia, apartment complex on Saturday night, he told Channel 2 News. But that family party had turned sour, he’d later find out, ending with his daughter killed, her mother arrested, and a 23-year-old man charged with murder.“It’s just unbearable pain,” Phillips said. “The worst thing imaginable.”Cops say an argument broke out for an unreleased reason at...
Complex
17-Year-Old in Texas Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman Who Was Visiting Son’s Grave
A Texas 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this year of a woman who was visiting her son’s gravesite. Per regional outlet KWTX, the individual—identified in reports as Christian Lamar Weston but listed as Christin Lamar Weston in online jail records—was arrested over the weekend and ordered to be held without bond.
Mother, Child Abducted by 2 Men in Broad Daylight From Target Parking Lot in Tennessee
A woman and her 1-year-old son were held up at gunpoint and abducted while putting away groceries at a Memphis, Tennessee, Target parking lot on Wednesday, report police. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 12 p.m. to 7989 Highway 64 at Target, of two men welding a firearm to force an unidentified mother and her infant into their vehicle after she said she didn’t have any cash on her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Yells Racial Slur At Black Man, Threatens Him With Baseball Bat: Cops
The victim told police the suspect swung the baseball bat at his work truck.
Female teacher arrested for 'hiding' a 15-year-old former student in her Florida home after she 'lied' to police about the boy's whereabouts
A female Florida high school teacher hid a 15-year-old student with a crush on her inside her home after she knew that his parents and authorities were looking for him, authorities say. Kelly Simpson, 31, who teaches English at Charlotte High School where the teen attends, was arrested on Tuesday...
Former Elder Robert Lee Harris Convicted Of Killing Wife In Kansas
A former church elder, 30-year-old Robert Lee Harris, was convicted of killing his wife in Overland Park, Kansas. Harris, who was a church elder at the Repairers Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 19 for killing his wife, Tanisha Harris, 38, on Jan. 8, 2018.
Dallas police officer on leave for attempting to circulate 'challenge coin' with racist images
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "I'm not having it... it's not going to continue on my watch."Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia moved swiftly on Wednesday to condemn a 'challenge coin' that a white officer working in the department's South Central Division was attempting to circulate. The images on the coin, a culmination of racist stereotypes appearing to mock the Oak Cliff community. "This coin and it's references... represent a drug dealer called 'doughboy'," explained Black Police Association President Terrance Hopkins. "This character has gold teeth, a grill, an AK 47 assault rifle in one hand and a stack of cash in the...
Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly buying body parts from Arkansas woman accused of stealing them
A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Thursday after police found multiple 5-gallon buckets of human remains in his basement and an investigation revealed that he was allegedly buying stolen body parts over Facebook, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department announced. Jeremy Pauley, 40, is facing charges of receiving stolen property,...
Brutal details emerge in 3-hour execution of killer whose death sentence became ‘longest lethal injection in US history’
A DEATH row inmate endured "three hours of pain" during the longest lethal injection process in US history, a report by a human rights organization claims. Joe Nathan James Jr, 50, was convicted of the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend whose family spoke out against his death sentence. James' execution...
'She’s Bad, She’s Bad, She’s Bad': House Cleaner Kidnaps And Kills Rich Scientist
As the adage goes, just because you're paranoid, doesn’t mean they’re not after you. Walter K. Sartory was a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic whose brutal end was one of his fears. Sartory was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1935 and was fascinated by the sciences as a boy. After...
Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0