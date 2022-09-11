Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missing Teen From Ohio Found Safe In Georgia Park
The Ohio 17-year-old that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., has been found. Emma Danei Linek was in Atlanta making a connecting flight from Clevland to Boston on Sept. 6 when she disappeared. “I just got the phone call,” she said. “I was able to...
Mass. State Troopers called to reported assault on cruise ship
Massachusetts State Troopers were called aboard a Norwegian cruise liner docked in Flynn Harbor Tuesday night after a reported assault occurred on board. A spokesperson from MSP told Boston 25 that troopers boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and that they were still on board as of 9:55 p.m.
FBI investigating after package explosion at Northeastern University leaves 1 person hospitalized
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a detonated package at Northeastern University that left one person hospitalized Tuesday night. According to Northeastern University, the package was delivered to Holmes Hall and denoted once a staff member opened it. The 45-year-old male staff member was treated for burns on his hand at a local hospital. The building was evacuated and a notification was sent out at 7:55 p.m. alerting students to avoid the scene.
Employee of prominent Boston bank fired after being charged with rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected of several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years ago, is being held on $1 million bail. The Boston Police Department announced late Monday night that 42-year-old Ivan Wai Cheung, of...
FBI joins search for 'endangered' teen missing in Atlanta
FBI (LONDON) - The FBI has joined the search for a 17-year-old Ohio girl who vanished after arriving at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, authorities said. The FBI Atlanta office described the missing girl, Emma Linek, as being "endangered" and in need... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
‘Vicious crimes’: VP of Boston bank held on $1M bail in connection with string of knifepoint rapes
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been ordered held on $1 million bail in connection with a string of violent assaults that date back nearly 20 years. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
Family dispute may have led to firebombing of teacher’s home, police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have released new details about a firebomb attack that injured a Clayton County teacher. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Theriton Wells late last week outside of Houston, Texas. He’s accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a teacher’s home in Riverdale. The fire left her with severe burns.
Brother, sister win lawsuit against metro Atlanta landlord accused of damaging their credit
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family fought back against their landlord and won after taking unfair hits to their credit scores. It all started two years ago for siblings Carol and Caleb Blankemeyer when their Sandy Springs apartment flooded with water from the apartment above them. [DOWNLOAD:...
Students at Acton school told to shelter in place following report of ‘concerning situation’
ACTON, Mass. — Students at a school in Acton were told to shelter in place on Wednesday morning following a report of a “potentially concerning situation,” officials said. The all-clear was given at around 12:30 p.m. Boston 25 News is told police received an anonymous call for...
Child hit by Atlanta Police officer driving marked patrol car, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a child was hit by a marked ADP vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the child was in the street at the intersection at Lanier Street Northwest and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard when he or she was hit.
'This is a headache' | Residents in Atlanta neighborhood say they were without water despite paying bill
ATLANTA — Imagine getting home, turning on the faucet, and no water comes out. Families in Southwest Atlanta said they’ve been without water for at least four days, despite paying their bills. Jasmine Taylor said she realized she did not have water when she got to her Cascade...
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody following apparent road rage stabbing in Boston tunnel
BOSTON — One person has been hospitalized and another is in custody following an apparent road rage stabbing in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel on Monday morning. The stabbing occurred following a crash in the tunnel on the southbound side on Interstate 93 around 6:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.
Tyrone Bruce of Boston charged with assualt to murder in relation with early afternoon Sunday shooting in Cambridge residential
A Boston man accused of firing multiple shots into an open crowded residential Cambridge area, early Sunday morning, has been charged with armed assault to murder in relation with the shooting incident. Tyron Bruce, 24, of Boston, was arrested by Boston police on Monday afternoon, after a warrant for his...
Police investigating after student stabbed inside Boston school
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a student was stabbed inside a school in Boston on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at Burke High School in Dorchester around 11 a.m. found an 18-year-old male suffering from non-life-threatening stab wound to his back and shoulder, according to Boston police.
Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say
A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Cleveland police failed to remove man’s work truck from stolen-vehicle database, leading to man’s rough arrest in Lyndhurst two years later, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police failed to remove from its database a man’s stolen work truck after he had recovered it, leading Lyndhurst police to roughly detain the man more than two years later, according to a lawsuit. John Cook of Cleveland suffered injuries at the hands of...
Police respond to Braintree school after student found with folding knife
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Police responded to Braintree High School Tuesday morning after a student brought a knife to school, according to officials. Braintree Public Schools Superintendent Jim Lee says a student reported to administrators that another student was in possession of a knife. Police responded and searched the suspected student, who had a folding knife in their possession.
Former Massachusetts nurse charged with stealing fentanyl, including from a patient, from two different hospitals
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts nurse has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the diversion of opioids from two different hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court.
Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Salem, Massachusetts, police say
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said. On Sept. 6 at about 1 p.m., Salem police responded to Linden Street...
