Atlanta, GA

Black Enterprise

UPDATE: Missing Teen From Ohio Found Safe In Georgia Park

The Ohio 17-year-old that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., has been found. Emma Danei Linek was in Atlanta making a connecting flight from Clevland to Boston on Sept. 6 when she disappeared. “I just got the phone call,” she said. “I was able to...
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI investigating after package explosion at Northeastern University leaves 1 person hospitalized

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a detonated package at Northeastern University that left one person hospitalized Tuesday night. According to Northeastern University, the package was delivered to Holmes Hall and denoted once a staff member opened it. The 45-year-old male staff member was treated for burns on his hand at a local hospital. The building was evacuated and a notification was sent out at 7:55 p.m. alerting students to avoid the scene.
BOSTON, MA
spotonillinois.com

FBI joins search for 'endangered' teen missing in Atlanta

FBI (LONDON) - The FBI has joined the search for a 17-year-old Ohio girl who vanished after arriving at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, authorities said. The FBI Atlanta office described the missing girl, Emma Linek, as being "endangered" and in need... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Family dispute may have led to firebombing of teacher’s home, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have released new details about a firebomb attack that injured a Clayton County teacher. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Theriton Wells late last week outside of Houston, Texas. He’s accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a teacher’s home in Riverdale. The fire left her with severe burns.
RIVERDALE, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Raleigh News & Observer

Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say

A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
ATLANTA, GA
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police respond to Braintree school after student found with folding knife

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Police responded to Braintree High School Tuesday morning after a student brought a knife to school, according to officials. Braintree Public Schools Superintendent Jim Lee says a student reported to administrators that another student was in possession of a knife. Police responded and searched the suspected student, who had a folding knife in their possession.
BRAINTREE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts nurse charged with stealing fentanyl, including from a patient, from two different hospitals

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts nurse has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the diversion of opioids from two different hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court.
BOSTON, MA
