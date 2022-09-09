ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Study: Racial, ethnic minorities in L.A. County more likely to live as far from cardiac rehabilitation facility

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
News-Medical.net

Simple phone-based outreach strategy can help engage low-income smokers to try quitting tobacco

New findings published in Nicotine & Tobacco Research show a simple, but valuable approach can help engage low-income smokers to try quitting tobacco. The study tested a proactive, phone-based outreach strategy using local vs. generic caller area codes. Researchers called English and Spanish-speaking smokers with Medicaid insurance who had not received tobacco treatment at previous clinic visits.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy