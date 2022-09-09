Study: Racial, ethnic minorities in L.A. County more likely to live as far from cardiac rehabilitation facility

Read full article on original website
Simple phone-based outreach strategy can help engage low-income smokers to try quitting tobacco
New findings published in Nicotine & Tobacco Research show a simple, but valuable approach can help engage low-income smokers to try quitting tobacco. The study tested a proactive, phone-based outreach strategy using local vs. generic caller area codes. Researchers called English and Spanish-speaking smokers with Medicaid insurance who had not received tobacco treatment at previous clinic visits.
