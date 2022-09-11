Inmate accused of Nebraska murder escapes from jail in Saline County

BENTON, Ark. — Authorities are looking for a man who they say escaped from the Saline County Detention Center Sunday morning.

The missing inmate is Wuanya Smith.

Haskell police say Smith was in jail as a result of a murder investigation out of Nebraska.

Smith is alleged to have climbed the razor wire fence around 10:30 Sunday morning.

The subject was last seen headed North from the detention center wearing no shirt, white tennis shoes and detention issued white/black striped pants.



He has a tattoos on his neck that says “Death Before Dishonor” and has cuts from the razor wire.

Multiple agencies including Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, Benton Police, Bryant Police and Arkansas Department of Corrections are actively searching for the suspect.

Anyone who sees Quanta Smith is asked to not approach him, but to call 911.

