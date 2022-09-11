ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

Inmate accused of Nebraska murder escapes from jail in Saline County

By John Kushmaul
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u99jz_0hrDBZ4c00

BENTON, Ark. — Authorities are looking for a man who they say escaped from the Saline County Detention Center Sunday morning.

The missing inmate is Wuanya Smith.

Haskell police say Smith was in jail as a result of a murder investigation out of Nebraska.

Smith is alleged to have climbed the razor wire fence around 10:30 Sunday morning.

The subject was last seen headed North from the detention center wearing no shirt, white tennis shoes and detention issued white/black striped pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vas7_0hrDBZ4c00

Wuanya Smith

He has a tattoos on his neck that says “Death Before Dishonor” and has cuts from the razor wire.

Multiple agencies including Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, Benton Police, Bryant Police and Arkansas Department of Corrections are actively searching for the suspect.

Anyone who sees Quanta Smith is asked to not approach him, but to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Search continues for inmate who escaped an Arkansas jail

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge. Wuanya Smith escaped from jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. This is four days after he was arrested in Saline County on Sept. 7.   “He was awaiting extradition to […]
SALINE COUNTY, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Deputy finds drugs on stop

An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saline County, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Haskell, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Haskell, AR
County
Saline County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Omaha homicide suspect arrested again after escaping custody in Arkansas

BENTON, Ark. (WOWT) - An Omaha homicide suspect who escaped custody in Arkansas over the weekend has been apprehended. Wuanya Smith, 20, wanted in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Anthony Collins III on Aug. 12, had been arrested in Arkansas last week but escaped custody at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to officials with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas. He allegedly climbed over a barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center.
OMAHA, NE
THV11

Police: One person dead on Dahlia Drive, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43 a.m. as authorities found a Black male victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Authorities encourage...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arkansas State Police#Violent Crime#Bryant Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Police still searching for escaped Ark. convict

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems

A Mississippi man died on a Pennsylvania highway after he reportedly tried to jump from a moving 18-wheeler that was experiencing mechanical problems. Pennsylvania State Police identified the tractor-trailer driver as Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory. WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania reports that the incident happened in Route 160 in Wellersburg,...
WELLERSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nebraska Examiner

Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed

(Editor’s note: this story has been updated with jury verdict on Wednesday) COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Kevin Pittillo was delirious, not wearing a shirt or jeans and claiming that he was a former KGB agent from Russia or a current member of the U.S. military, when he was hauled to the Pottawattamie County Jail in […] The post Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KATV

Early morning Little Rock homicide under investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A homicide that happened at the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive in Little Rock Wednesday morning is being investigated. Just before 3:45 a.m., Little Rock police received a call in reference to an accident that happened near the residence. When officers responded, they found a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy