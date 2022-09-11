Read full article on original website
Related
clemsonsportstalk.com
D.J. Uiagalelei Leads Clemson To Comfortable Win
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led the Tigers to their second win in less than a week. He had the Tigers' offense clicking early, scoring touchdowns on five of their first six drives. Uiagalelei finished the game 21-27 for 231 yards and two touchdowns passing the football, and he had 36 yards running the ball on five carries.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Tigers Earn 2-0 Win with Brilliant Second Half Performance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ousmane Sylla’s fourth goal of the season proved decisive for the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in a 2-0 win on the road against UAB (2-3) on Tuesday night. The Tigers advanced to 6-0 with the victory and Sylla extended his streak of recording at least one point in each match this season.
clemsonsportstalk.com
No. 1 Clemson to Take on UAB Tuesday Night
CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers continue their road trip on Tuesday to take on the UAB Blazers in Birmingham, Ala. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. with the match slated to stream on ESPN+. The Tigers enter the match as the top-ranked team in the nation...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Overnight Sensation: D.J. Uiagalelei
Welcome to a warm boutique experience in the heart of downtown Clemson. At The Shepherd Hotel, every room is curated for comfort, every event features a backdrop of spectacular views, and every guest is invited to experience the heartfelt hospitality of our team. After an impressive win against Furman on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson's Bresee nominated for Orange Bowl Courage Award
DALLAS (FWAA) — Clemson’s Bryan Bresee is this week’s nominee for the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. Bresee, a third-year sophomore, started and posted two tackles and one quarterback hurry in Saturday’s win over Furman, before traveling to be with his family as his 15-year-old sister Ella battles an aggressive form of brain cancer.
clemsonsportstalk.com
CST Radio Rewind: The "Relentless Effort" Edition
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. On Tuesday’s episode, Dabo Swinney didn't hold back during his weekly press conference when discussing Clemson's defensive effort against Furman on Saturday. If you can’t listen live from 4-6 PM...
clemsonsportstalk.com
CST Radio Rewind: The "Upset City" Edition
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. On Monday’s episode, Swanny recaps a wild weekend that featured No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 8 Notre Dame, and Nebraska all losing at home to teams from the Sun Belt Conference. Plus, William Qualkinbush joins the show to discuss the latest news in Tiger Town.
clemsonsportstalk.com
CST Radio Rewind: The "No Fear" Edition
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. During the Wednesday edition of CST, Swanny dives into whether freshman WR Antonio Williams continues to make a positive impact on the Clemson offense. Plus, can Williams’ play help D.J. Uiagalelei gain confidence?
Comments / 0