Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led the Tigers to their second win in less than a week. He had the Tigers' offense clicking early, scoring touchdowns on five of their first six drives. Uiagalelei finished the game 21-27 for 231 yards and two touchdowns passing the football, and he had 36 yards running the ball on five carries.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO