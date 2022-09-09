Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Cries During Queen Elizabeth's Service Alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Willam and Kate Middleton
It's an emotional day for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and a procession including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward took to the streets of London to bring it to Westminster Hall. Once...
Prince William tells mourners walking behind Queen’s coffin ‘brought back memories’ of Diana’s funeral
Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.As a teenager, William walked behind his mother Diana’s coffin in 1997.On Thursday, the future king, who is now the Prince of Wales, opened up to people who had come to Sandringham Estate to pay tribute to his grandmother.Reflecting on Wednesday’s procession, he said: “It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself, I’ve prepared myself for this but I’m not that prepared.“It’s this weird kind of thing … because we knew she was...
Inside Prince Charles' Dinner With Jenna Bush Hager the Night Before Queen Elizabeth's Death
Hours before Queen Elizabeth's death, future King Charles III was having dinner with none other than Today's Jenna Bush Hager. As the co-host revealed on the morning show Monday, she was in England to interview now-Queen Consort Camilla last week -- a sit-down that was a year in the making, tied to her and Camilla's joint selection for their book clubs. The night before the interview, Camilla's flight had been delayed, so Hager and her husband, Henry, dined with the then-prince without her.
Prince Harry Speaks Out Over Not Being Allowed to Wear His Uniform to Queen Elizabeth’s Vigil
Prince Harry does not want the focus to be on him amid his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming funeral and the proceeding events. It was announced on Monday that Harry, a military veteran, would not be permitted to wear his official uniform to any of the public events surrounding the queen's death.
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Excluded From Saluting Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were excluded from an important moment. Amid the mourning period following Queen Elizabeth II's death, the two men were not permitted to salute the late monarch's coffin. As the royal family joined Queen Elizabeth's coffin on its procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on...
Prince William Inherits Ancient Estate Worth $1 Billion Following Death of Queen Elizabeth
Prince William has a pricey new property. While much about the royals' wealth remains shrouded in secrecy, financial experts have pieced together estimates of their fortunes based on well-documented accounts of their personal collections and inherited properties. And though royal wills are never made public, the changing of royal titles and transition of assets does hold a long-running precedent.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Brought to Buckingham Palace as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royals
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where thousands of mourners lined up to watch, and the entire royal family -- including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- were at the Palace when the hearse arrived via police escort. King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince William...
Oprah Winfrey Calls Queen Elizabeth II 'One of the Great Women of Service' (Exclusive)
Oprah Winfrey is mourning Queen Elizabeth II's death. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 68-year-old TV personality at the premiere of Sidney during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and Winfrey shared where she was at the time that the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch died. "I was hiking in Maui when...
King Charles Bursts a Pen Open in Ireland: 'I Can't Bear This Bloody Thing!'
King Charles III is at odds with a pen. The monarch visited Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, alongside his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, and experienced a small hiccup while signing the castle's guest book. In video obtained by CBS News, Charles asks others in the room the date...
