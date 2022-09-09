ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Prince William tells mourners walking behind Queen’s coffin ‘brought back memories’ of Diana’s funeral

Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.As a teenager, William walked behind his mother Diana’s coffin in 1997.On Thursday, the future king, who is now the Prince of Wales, opened up to people who had come to Sandringham Estate to pay tribute to his grandmother.Reflecting on Wednesday’s procession, he said: “It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself, I’ve prepared myself for this but I’m not that prepared.“It’s this weird kind of thing … because we knew she was...
ETOnline.com

Inside Prince Charles' Dinner With Jenna Bush Hager the Night Before Queen Elizabeth's Death

Hours before Queen Elizabeth's death, future King Charles III was having dinner with none other than Today's Jenna Bush Hager. As the co-host revealed on the morning show Monday, she was in England to interview now-Queen Consort Camilla last week -- a sit-down that was a year in the making, tied to her and Camilla's joint selection for their book clubs. The night before the interview, Camilla's flight had been delayed, so Hager and her husband, Henry, dined with the then-prince without her.
ETOnline.com

Prince William Inherits Ancient Estate Worth $1 Billion Following Death of Queen Elizabeth

Prince William has a pricey new property. While much about the royals' wealth remains shrouded in secrecy, financial experts have pieced together estimates of their fortunes based on well-documented accounts of their personal collections and inherited properties. And though royal wills are never made public, the changing of royal titles and transition of assets does hold a long-running precedent.
ETOnline.com

King Charles Bursts a Pen Open in Ireland: 'I Can't Bear This Bloody Thing!'

King Charles III is at odds with a pen. The monarch visited Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, alongside his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, and experienced a small hiccup while signing the castle's guest book. In video obtained by CBS News, Charles asks others in the room the date...
