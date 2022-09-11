Review: The walls close in on passion in Verdi’s ‘Ernani’ at Lyric Opera

First seen in Venice in 1844 and a huge success for the young composer, Giuseppe Verdi’s “Ernani” is not so much a love triangle as a quartet of pursuit and response.

Three different men court the soprano Elvira: the youthful and impassioned titular tenor Ernani, an authoritarian and intimidating bass, and a baritone probably best described as complex, being as that particular vocal type generally has the command of that adjective.

Listening to that formatively rich swirl of roaring Verdi melody at Lyric Opera Saturday night, upon the opening of Lyric’s fall season and under the cheerfully exploratory baton of the music director Enrique Mazzola, was to reflect not just on how exquisitely Verdi could already harness form for musical and dramatic effect but to note again how much shared human stories are so often based on physical archetype. The characters in “Ernani” have personalities that match their voices, or should that be voices that match their personalities? Verdi’s genius was, I suppose, to take a French romantic drama by Victor Hugo (”Hernani”) and make that distinction moot.

That said, Ernani (Russell Thomas), the baritone Don Carlo (Quinn Kelsey), and bass Don Ruy Gómez de Silva (Christian Van Horn) are far from equal when it comes to the point of view of Elvira (Tamara Wilson), who is dealing with genuine (if a tad self-indulgent) courtship, an abductor (the king of Spain, no less) who forces her to grab her knife in her own defense, and a guardian who is enthusiastic about a forced marriage and uninterested in consent. If you look at the work through a less patriarchal point of view than has been common for most of its history, you see a woman struggling for self-determination and agency against three different fates, all chosen by men, only one of whom, at best, really sees her.

Lyric’s production, directed by Louisa Muller with sets and costumes designed by Scott Marr and lights by Duane Schuler, has a sense of that dynamic, even though any radicalism of point of view feels subsumed by a visually traditional a staging, filled with grand vistas of 16th century Spain and humans wandering through different palaces and tombs, their desires forever fighting with the scale of their surroundings.

Marr has made much of the Moorish in his designs, typified by lamps and lanterns descending from the rafters of the Lyric statehouse, the soaring verticals contrasting with the sparse surroundings and minimal properties, beyond the humans, twisting themselves in the winds. Frankly, if you’re exploring male culpability, the dehumanizing milieu has the impact of diminishing personal responsibility, which is probably as Verdi and the librettist Francesco Maria Piave intended. It’s a legitimate way of looking at how powerful people interacted in their love and desire in the 16th century, but perhaps not the most interesting way into this opera now.

Wilson, who achieves much with a very vocally demanding role, encapsulates Elvira’s condition through her beautiful, centered voice, although that theme could have been taken much further. Thomas, a heartfelt tenor, sings gloriously throughout, although it’s an internalized performance at times, coming from the core of the singer but sometimes constrained by the lapels of his tunic and not necessarily radiating love toward the object of his affection. Although he hardly reads as old or as parental as Francesco Maria Piave’s libretto implies, Van Horn is another richly complex singer and a potent stage presence.

But of the three men at the core of this opera, it is the most pugnacious of the three who seems the most live and vibrant, as odious as the character he plays may be. Kelsey’s performance really is quite something, roaring out from his boots, present, alive, pained, unapologetic and able to conjure the primal.

Emotionally, the production doesn’t quite fire in the final act, fiendishly difficult to pull off, given its collision of honor and desire. That’s partly because the emotional and vocal connection between Elvira and Ernani does not sufficiently pulse to foreground one of the opera’s main themes, which is how some lives are so trapped in the confines of power that idealistic passion can result only in pain, a situation not unfamiliar to royalty yet.

Herald, though, the Lyric’s return to some degree of performative normalcy after such a challenging 2½ years, typified at this crucial institution by particular invention and imagination.

Alas, by no means all of the seats were full on the opening night of the 68th season, a reminder of the necessary recovery that still lies mostly in the future.

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

cjones5@chicagotribune.com

Review: “Ernani” (3 stars)

When: Through Oct 1 (in repertory)

Where: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive

Running time: 2 hours, 50 minutes

Tickets: $40-$330 at 312-827-5600 and lyricopera.org