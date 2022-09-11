Read full article on original website
Related
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
You Need to Take the Family to All of These Colorado Pumpkin Patches
Check off a few fall bucket list items by celebrating the season at one of Colorado's many amazing pumpkin patches. There are tons of farms across Colorado that offer a variety of pickings, but today we are placing our focus on the ones that offer the best fall festivities, and of course, pumpkins!
Montrose Colorado Bucket List: 7 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once
Ever since that movie The Bucket List came out back in '07, I swear that I haven't been able to go an entire day without hearing someone talk about their own bucket list. Which is really morbid when you stop and think about it, but whatever. I'm not here to judge.
Colorado Kids Get Sweet Snow Deal At Ski Resorts
Sure, it's still pretty hot outside and we have plenty of warm weather ahead of us but you know that changes are coming and the seasons will be shifting soon and when that happens, it's time to start thinking about what we enjoy doing when the temperatures cool and the snow starts flying.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Colorado Women Drive into Cherry Creek Reservoir, Get Rescued
A couple of Colorado deputies put their swimming skills to use when they rescued two women from a quickly sinking vehicle. According to a report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies were able to successfully rescue two women on Saturday, September 10, 2022, who accidentally drove down a boat ramp into Cherry Creek Reservoir.
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone that is, don't. Just don't it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades in fact, since 2010, over 745,000 people have moved to Colorado and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here so just stay away.
Where to find 6 'adults-only' hot spring experiences in Colorado
While most of Colorado's hot springs are geared toward being family-friendly, many offer 'adults-only' experiences, whether that comes in the form of certain clothing-optional hours or exclusive underground thermal caves. Here's a look at a few hot springs around the state where rest and relaxation – for adults – is...
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has started to promote the Keep Colorado Wild Pass. How does it work?
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has begun outreach to let Coloradans know about its new Keep Colorado Wild Pass for state parks as it gets closer to its unveiling in 2023. In March, the Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a $29 price point for the pass, and funding from the pass goes toward initiatives for protecting wildlife habitats, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness education and outdoor equity learning programs. Passes can be used to get into any state park in Colorado.
Colorado spot dubbed a 'best city for country music fans,' another city among the worst
Most people probably don't think 'country music' when they think Colorado, but over recent years, this genre has continued to make a place for itself in the Centennial State. Website LawnStarter recently published a list of the 2022 'best cities for country music fans' and a surprise Colorado spot made an appearance in the top 10 – the Mile High City. In order to make the determination, the company considered eight key factors, including number of country music concerts, access to venues, and affordability, as well as local interest, based on Google search data.
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People
Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
10 Reasons Colorado Residents Want People to Stop Moving to Our State
Pollsters have been calling around Colorado asking residents and voters about the states growing population, and most of the feedback indicated many residents feel the same about growing numbers in the Centennial State. KDVR recently shared data collected from internet surveys and telephone calls that show growing concern over the...
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's old-school meets current-ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend or family could have riding easily along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like a blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise, and seeing beautiful Colorado.
Hurricane to bring threat of flooding to large portion of Colorado
Weather in Colorado could get a bit wild on Tuesday, with thunderstorms a cause for caution amid dangerous fire conditions around much of the state. Meanwhile, according to Colorado Flood Threat, moisture from Hurricane Kay is expected to arrive in western Colorado throughout the day, increasing flood risk in the region, particularly in burn scar areas.
Three killed after Jeep drifts off cliff, tumbling several hundred feet in Colorado
Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 AM and 12 PM on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
Coloradans want you to stop moving to Colorado
New research says Colorado residents believe the state grew too much too fast, and that leaders should discourage more.
KKTV
Here’s when to see the fall colors in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado has started to see the leaves change colors this month, with many areas in northern Colorado hitting peak colors this upcoming week. September into October is the average time that the high elevations in the state begin to see these changes. When can I...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1