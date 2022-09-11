Read full article on original website
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees
The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
Could Cubs Catcher Contreras Sign a Deal with Cardinals in Free Agency?
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could likely see his exit from the club, but could he wind up with the St. Louis Cardinals?
Yankees broadcast calling out Boston fans during Red Sox series rules
The New York Yankees escaped with a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night after a combination of manager Aaron Boone and Wandy Peralta nearly gave it away. But a win’s a win! Doesn’t matter if the Yankees are leading the division and the...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees fans expect Aaron Judge to surpass Roger Maris
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Don’t look now, but after a disastrous August, the Yankees appear to...
'Just don't do that!': Cubs pitcher reveals what sparked his heated exchange with Mets star Pete Alonso... after umpires were forced to intervene to stop the on-field row escalating
Pete Alonso had a spat with pitcher Adrian Simpson on Tuesday as the Chicago Cubs defeated the New York Mets once again (4-1) in back-to-back games of a three-game series. Alonso, 27, barely missed a two-run homer in the first inning when it hooked just foul, and the batter furiously slammed down his bat after drawing a walk.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Dodgers set to clinch division as Mets and Braves battle
With a few weeks left to go, the same two questions remain in the National League playoff race: Will the Mets or the Braves win the East, and can the Brewers make a push for a final wild card?. The West has been a foregone conclusion for months; the Dodgers...
MLB power rankings 2022: Yankees rebound, Dodgers remain No.1
Before diving into the MLB games today, it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings
NFL・
NBC Sports
Red Sox pitcher blasts new MLB rule changes, calls out Rob Manfred
Matt Strahm has opinions about Major League Baseball's rule changes, and he's not afraid to share them. MLB recently announced three significant rule changes set to be implemented in 2023: a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on; a ban of shifts that will force teams to have two fielders on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt; and the expansion of bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.
Still no timetable for La Russa's return to White Sox dugout
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa was back at his home ballpark Tuesday. Just not in the dugout for the team’s game against Colorado. The 77-year-old La Russa is on the mend after dealing with a heart issue, but he is awaiting clearance in terms of returning to his usual duties. La Russa rejoined the team in Oakland on Sunday and then flew home with the club for the two-game set against the Rockies. There is no timetable for the Hall of Famer when it comes to returning to the stress of in-game managing. Chicago begins a four-game trip on Thursday in Cleveland. “For now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony,” general manager Rick Hahn said before Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Colorado.
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Dodgers win NL West
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Tuesday evening's games. NL WEST. The...
MLB・
Lakers owner Jeannie Buss says the rumored midseason tournament would help the NBA season
Lakers owner Jeannie Buss is behind the idea of a midseason tournament, which the NBA believes could one day become successful.
MLB error: Dodgers didn’t clinch playoff berth after all
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ magic number is back at 1. Due to an internal error announced by Major League Baseball
Yankees, Aaron Judge take aim at Red Sox rookie Brayan Bello
Brayan Bello will get his first taste of one of the greatest rivalries in sports when he takes the mound
Sosa Reaches 60 Homers On This Day in Cubs History
On this day in Chicago Cubs history, Sammy Sosa achieves a rare feat and Kyle Hendricks tosses a gem.
