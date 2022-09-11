ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees

The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees fans expect Aaron Judge to surpass Roger Maris

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Don’t look now, but after a disastrous August, the Yankees appear to...
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

'Just don't do that!': Cubs pitcher reveals what sparked his heated exchange with Mets star Pete Alonso... after umpires were forced to intervene to stop the on-field row escalating

Pete Alonso had a spat with pitcher Adrian Simpson on Tuesday as the Chicago Cubs defeated the New York Mets once again (4-1) in back-to-back games of a three-game series. Alonso, 27, barely missed a two-run homer in the first inning when it hooked just foul, and the batter furiously slammed down his bat after drawing a walk.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox pitcher blasts new MLB rule changes, calls out Rob Manfred

Matt Strahm has opinions about Major League Baseball's rule changes, and he's not afraid to share them. MLB recently announced three significant rule changes set to be implemented in 2023: a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on; a ban of shifts that will force teams to have two fielders on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt; and the expansion of bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Still no timetable for La Russa's return to White Sox dugout

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa was back at his home ballpark Tuesday. Just not in the dugout for the team’s game against Colorado. The 77-year-old La Russa is on the mend after dealing with a heart issue, but he is awaiting clearance in terms of returning to his usual duties. La Russa rejoined the team in Oakland on Sunday and then flew home with the club for the two-game set against the Rockies. There is no timetable for the Hall of Famer when it comes to returning to the stress of in-game managing. Chicago begins a four-game trip on Thursday in Cleveland. “For now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony,” general manager Rick Hahn said before Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Dodgers win NL West

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Tuesday evening's games. NL WEST. The...
MLB
