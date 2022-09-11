CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa was back at his home ballpark Tuesday. Just not in the dugout for the team’s game against Colorado. The 77-year-old La Russa is on the mend after dealing with a heart issue, but he is awaiting clearance in terms of returning to his usual duties. La Russa rejoined the team in Oakland on Sunday and then flew home with the club for the two-game set against the Rockies. There is no timetable for the Hall of Famer when it comes to returning to the stress of in-game managing. Chicago begins a four-game trip on Thursday in Cleveland. “For now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony,” general manager Rick Hahn said before Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Colorado.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO