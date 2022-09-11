Read full article on original website
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
intheknow.com
Bernard James is a Brooklyn-based jewelry designer redefining luxury for a new generation
Bernard James (@bernardjames) is a Brooklyn-based jewelry designer who’s looking to “redefine luxury” with his elegant pieces that seamlessly blend artistic innovation with high-quality workmanship. In this episode of In The Know Style: Changemakers, James shares how his NYC upbringing helped inspire his creative process, as well as how he leads with an attention to detail and an intention to inspire.
Essence
How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week
The Black-owned brand partnered with Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
retailleader.com
Iconic French Retailer Printemps to Open First U.S. Store in New York City
The French department store chain Printemps is opening its first location in the U.S. The store will be located at One Wall Street in New York City’s Financial District. The location is expected to open in 2024, with luxury retail veteran Laura Lendrum leading Printemps’ U.S. efforts. The...
An Enormous Sushi Festival Is Coming To NYC This Weekend
True World Foods, one of the world’s largest seafood distributors, is bringing an enormous sushi festival to NYC this weekend. Following a two year hiatus, the True World Foods Expo 2022 will celebrate sushi and Japanese culinary culture. The event is expected to bring in nearly 2,000 New Yorkers, featuring around 50 food-related companies from the U.S. and across the globe. Delicious tastings will take place from various seafood offerings such as Bluefin tuna, yellowtail, sea bream, salmon, sea urchin, and scallops, to popular Japanese items like Hida wagyu (a prized variety from Japan’s Gifu Prefecture), matcha green tea, yuzu, wasabi, and nori seaweeds. For vegetarians, samplings of new plant-based products from vegan ramen to sake ice cream will be available.
Cardi B visits her former Bronx middle school, announces $100K donation
NEW YORK — Cardi B is giving back to her community in a big way. According to WPIX-TV and News 12, the New York City native returned to the Bronx middle school she used to attend – the Alexander Macomb School, aka I.S. 232 – to speak to students about how education can help them reach their goals.
caribbeanlife.com
Newton Foundation hosts 9/11 tribute in Brooklyn
The Brooklyn-based Newton Foundation, co-founded and co-owned by retired New York Police Department (NYPD) detective Barbadian Dr. Judith Newton on Saturday observed the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. The observance at Seaview Park in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, attracted area legislators,...
17 Best Tattoo Shops In NYC To Get Your Next Tattoo
Tattoos are one of our favorite ways to express yourself, and there are plenty of great tattoo shops in NYC where you can get excellent work done. Whether you’re looking for a $50 design or you want your entire body tatted, there are plenty of shops in the city you can visit. But, if you want quality ink, you have to go to a reputable tattoo studio with qualified staff. So, to help you find a shop that is capable of creating the design you want, here is a list of the best tattoo shops in NYC! Daredevil Tattoo is...
A Mini Marketplace Bringing Japanese Dining And Retail To Brooklyn Will Open This Week
50 Norman, opening this Friday, September 16, will bring authentic Japanese food and culture straight to Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka and worked on by TANK, a Tokyo-based team of Japanese skillful craftsmen, this 3,500-square-foot space will be home to three retail and dining spaces–House Brooklyn, Okume, and Cibone. From Chef Yuji Tani will come House Brooklyn, the American debut of the renowned Tokyo restaurant of the same name. This eight-seat restaurant will serve a nine-course Japanese French omakase tasting menu for $160, working to bring the “farm on the dish” and embodying all the farmers and craftsmen involved in creating each plate. House Brooklyn won’t be opening alongside the other tenants, however, and have set their official opening date to October 22, 2022. Established in Japan in 1871, fish intermediate wholesaler Okume will bring the “Umami” of Japanese Dashi straight to Brooklyn. Dashi is made from bonito flakes, dried sardines, konbu seaweed, and dried shiitake mushrooms, eventually named “Umami” by a Japanese scholar, and has been used in Japanese cooking for a long time.
fox5ny.com
Concern as corporations buy up NYC real estate
NEW YORK - While the East Village is one of New York City's trendiest neighborhoods, it has become part of a new trend some here would prefer to skip. Corporations have been buying up portions of the East Village, the most recent examples are two connected buildings at 305 E. 11th St. and 310 E. 12th St.
architecturaldigest.com
Christina Ricci Lists Two-Family Brooklyn Townhouse for $2.4 Million
Christina Ricci’s real estate portfolio could certainly be described as diverse. The Yellowjackets star has owned various properties ranging from the highly distinctive Samuel-Novarro House, an architectural landmark designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s son, to a humble Fort Greene townhouse near the bustling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. The actor, who first received widespread acclaim in 1991 for her role as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, just put the latter on the market for $2.4 million, according to Dirt.
Thrillist
Fun Things to Do After Dark in NYC This Fall
In a town where being nocturnal is a celebrated personality trait, we’re blessed to (how’s that saying go?) live in the “city that never sleeps”—and simply put, the after hours scene here in New York City is unmatched. After finishing up daytime explorations like discovering...
12-Foot-Tall Puppet, Little Amal, Will Walk All Five Boroughs In NYC
Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has been traveling the world since July 2021. And for the first time ever, she will arrive in NYC. From September 14th – October 2, Little Amal will walk all five boroughs, beginning at JFK airport. The symbolic puppet has already traveled a sum of 9,000km around 12 countries and 85 cities. She represents “all children fleeing war, violence and persecution” delivering an urgent message to the world: “Don’t forget about us.” The remarkable puppet was built by Handspring Puppet Company, known for creating the puppets in the international hit play War Horse. Made from “robust but lightweight materials” such as cane and carbon fibre, Handspring had to ensure their creation could withstand traveling such intense distances. It takes an entire team of four puppeteers to operate Little Amal. Two puppeteers man her arms, one walks on stilts to support her back, and the last controls ‘the harp,’ which brings Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life through a variety of strings.
HipHopDX.com
Method Man & Redman Surprise Crowd During Wu-Tang Clan & Nas N.Y. State Of Mind Tour
Newark, NJ – Method Man and Redman surprised fans during a stop on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour this week. The iconic East Coast duo appeared on stage together on Tuesday (September 13) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, performing their classic song “Da Rockwilder” from 1999’s Blackout!
Billie Holiday’s Onetime NYC Home Is Now For Sale
New York City has long been a magnet for musical giants — all of which means that you might well end up spending time in a home once occupied by a legend in their field. (Or, perhaps, be able to tell stories about the time a well-known experimental musician practiced in your living room.) And if Upper West Side life with a side of musical history sounds intriguing, you may well be intrigued to her that the building that legendary vocalist Billie Holiday called home until her 1959 death is for sale.
CNBC
How the 'croissant cereal' creators bring in $128,000 a month In NYC
Gautier Coiffard, 34, quit his $105,000 per year engineering job earlier this year to open a French bakery in New York with his wife, Ashley Coiffard, 33. What started as a side hustle in their small Brooklyn apartment has become a successful bakery called L'Appartement 4F, based in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. It brings in up to $128,000 a month selling croissants, bread and a popular mini croissant cereal.
theshelbyreport.com
Food Bazaar Opens First Manhattan Location
Food Bazaar Supermarket has opened its first Manhattan location at 201 East 125th St. in East Harlem. Additionally, Food Bazaar’s online shopping and home delivery offerings will be expanded to serve most of Manhattan. To celebrate the new store, the company held a grand opening ribbon cutting event on...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
NYC leaders announce program connecting students with jobs
NEW YORK -- The mayor, schools chancellor and business community on Monday announced a public-private partnership aimed at putting students on the path to a good-paying job right out of high school.Chancellor David Banks says they are starting with a "bold goal.""That every student will graduate on a path to long-term economic security by the time they leave high school with the early college credits or credentials and real work experiences that will give them the head-start that they need," Banks said.The chancellor says the Career Readiness and Modern Youth Apprenticeship Program will connect thousands of students with opportunities at major companies across the city over the next three years.Another phase of the effort will help students graduate with college credits.
USPS to hire 28,000 seasonal employees ahead of holiday season
NEW YORK (PIX11) —The holiday season is soon underway and if you’ve ever wanted to work for the post office — now’s your chance. The United States Postal Service is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees. The postal service is also hiring an additional 1,000 truck drivers, along with letter carriers, and processing team members, according […]
Meet the Brooklyn artist who painted Michelle Obama
NEW YORK - It's a height that most artists can only dream of: to be commissioned to paint a historic portrait of the First Lady of the United States. Six years ago, that honor was given to Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung. In her Boerum Heights studio, Sprung told CBS2's Hannah Kliger about Michelle Obama's initial reaction when she saw the completed work."I really felt that she genuinely liked the painting and she noted certain things about it," Sprung says.So did the former president. "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the...
