texags.com
Akinola Ogunbiyi says the Aggies are 'angry' as Miami comes to town
Texas A&M was knocked off last week by Appalachian State, but offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi says that loss is fueling the Aggies' fire as they prepare for Miami. The Kempner product spoke to TexAgs about practicing this week, focusing on the Hurricanes and more.
calleochonews.com
Miami Hurricanes rankings are taking a hit despite big wins
The Miami Hurricanes might just have a winning shot in the next game. The second half was all that the Miami Hurricanes needed as they defeated Southern Mississippi 30-7 on Saturday. Miami's offense featured a balanced attack for the second game in a row. Miami gained 190 yards on the ground on 43 attempts, and Tyler Van Dyke completed 19 of his 30 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.
texags.com
Ryan Swope hoping to see a motivated A&M squad on Saturday night
Former Texas A&M wideout Ryan Swope has put the Appalachian State loss behind him and is ready to see the Fightin' Texas Aggies take on Miami on Saturday night. As always, the Aggie legend joined TexAgs Radio to share who got it done last week and predict who will this week.
texags.com
Our QB1 Stephen McGee trying to find optimism heading into Week 3
Saturday's loss to App State was a rough one, but former Texas A&M quarterback Stephen McGee is here to remind us that it's never as bad as you think it is. On Thursday's edition of TexAgs Radio, McGee shared why he's optimistic heading into this week's Miami game. Key notes...
texags.com
The Film Room: Appalachian State 17, Texas A&M 14
Each week, former Texas A&M quarterback Stephen McGee breaks down key offensive plays from the previous game. This week, Stephen takes a closer look at the Xs and Os of the Aggies' 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at Kyle Field in College Station. Howdy Ags! Caldwell Automotive Partners is excited...
texags.com
Miami game presents Fisher with a chance to regain faith of Aggie fans
All of college football was stunned when Texas A&M lured the coach away from a powerful program. Hiring him was a coup. He was celebrated. He had early success. But Aggie fans turned against him on a frustrating day at Kyle Field when a nationally-ranked A&M managed just two touchdowns against what should have been an inferior opponent.
texags.com
Ask Liucci, Part 1: Miami musings, quarterback questions & more
It's a big-time top-25 battle at Kyle Field this weekend as No. 24 Texas A&M hosts No. 13 Miami on Saturday night. Before the Hurricanes come to College Station, Billy Liucci tackles another round of subscriber questions surrounding Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. Dalton Hughes: Who will be our quarterback?
texags.com
A&M baseball legend Mike Scanlin 'honored' by Hall of Fame induction
When left-handed power hitter Mike Scanlin left Texas A&M following the 1986 season, he held 13 school records, including the career home run record. After being inducted into the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame, Scanlin joined TexAgs Radio to discuss what that honor meant to him. Key notes from Mike...
Miami New Times
Sports & Social Will Bring the Ultimate Sports Experience to Miami Worldcenter
Sports & Social, a massive sports bar, is coming to downtown Miami as part of the $4 billion, 27-acre multi-use Miami Worldcenter that — when complete —will include apartments, two hotels (including the Citizen M), restaurants, and retail establishments. Sports & Social was developed by Live Hospitality &...
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Miami
The Magic City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
allaccess.com
WEDR (99 Jamz)/Miami Revamps Weekday Lineup, Brings Back K. Foxx For Middays
COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI has revamped its weekday lineup and it includes the return of K. FOXX for middays. She began her career at JAMZ co-hosting "TAKEOVER” with DJ KHALED. FOXX's media resume; WHQT/NEW YORK, WRNB/PHILADELPHIA, “THE GOSSIP GAME” on VH1, HLN's SHOWBIZ TONIGHT, UNCOMMON SENSE...
NBC Miami
Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business
It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
WSVN-TV
Bus collides with vehicle in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A school bus crashed in Miami. The bus collided with another driver in the area of Southwest 37th Avenue and 28th Street, Wednesday. According to police, there were no children on the bus, and the driver was OK. The driver of the car needed help after getting...
thenextmiami.com
100-Story Waldorf Astoria Miami ‘On Track To Break Ground In September’
Groundbreaking for downtown Miami’s supertall Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences could be just days away, according to a new report. A spokesperson for the developer told the SFBJ last week that the 100-story tower is on track to break ground in September. Around 87% of condo units have already...
Tarks of Dania Beach gains new owners and an ambitious plan for upgrades
There’s been a seafood shack shakeup at Tarks of Dania Beach, with its new owners pledging to upgrade the aging roadside restaurant — and atone for past mistakes that tainted its reputation. Citing burnout and decades of stress in a post on social media, longtime owner Ted Itzoe sold his stake in Tarks in March after 30 years of operating the roadside eatery at 1317 S. Federal Highway. ...
New Chick-Fil-A Location Appears to Be Planned for Pembroke Pines
By our count, that makes 11 Chick-Fil-A locations in Miami
