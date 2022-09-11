ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

calleochonews.com

Miami Hurricanes rankings are taking a hit despite big wins

The Miami Hurricanes might just have a winning shot in the next game. The second half was all that the Miami Hurricanes needed as they defeated Southern Mississippi 30-7 on Saturday. Miami's offense featured a balanced attack for the second game in a row. Miami gained 190 yards on the ground on 43 attempts, and Tyler Van Dyke completed 19 of his 30 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.
MIAMI, FL
College Station, TX
texags.com

The Film Room: Appalachian State 17, Texas A&M 14

Each week, former Texas A&M quarterback Stephen McGee breaks down key offensive plays from the previous game. This week, Stephen takes a closer look at the Xs and Os of the Aggies' 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at Kyle Field in College Station. Howdy Ags! Caldwell Automotive Partners is excited...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Miami game presents Fisher with a chance to regain faith of Aggie fans

All of college football was stunned when Texas A&M lured the coach away from a powerful program. Hiring him was a coup. He was celebrated. He had early success. But Aggie fans turned against him on a frustrating day at Kyle Field when a nationally-ranked A&M managed just two touchdowns against what should have been an inferior opponent.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Ask Liucci, Part 1: Miami musings, quarterback questions & more

It's a big-time top-25 battle at Kyle Field this weekend as No. 24 Texas A&M hosts No. 13 Miami on Saturday night. Before the Hurricanes come to College Station, Billy Liucci tackles another round of subscriber questions surrounding Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. Dalton Hughes: Who will be our quarterback?
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#Appalachian State#Sat#Texas A M#Aggies#American Football
Miami New Times

Sports & Social Will Bring the Ultimate Sports Experience to Miami Worldcenter

Sports & Social, a massive sports bar, is coming to downtown Miami as part of the $4 billion, 27-acre multi-use Miami Worldcenter that — when complete —will include apartments, two hotels (including the Citizen M), restaurants, and retail establishments. Sports & Social was developed by Live Hospitality &...
MIAMI, FL
allaccess.com

WEDR (99 Jamz)/Miami Revamps Weekday Lineup, Brings Back K. Foxx For Middays

COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI has revamped its weekday lineup and it includes the return of K. FOXX for middays. She began her career at JAMZ co-hosting "TAKEOVER” with DJ KHALED. FOXX's media resume; WHQT/NEW YORK, WRNB/PHILADELPHIA, “THE GOSSIP GAME” on VH1, HLN's SHOWBIZ TONIGHT, UNCOMMON SENSE...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business

It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Bus collides with vehicle in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A school bus crashed in Miami. The bus collided with another driver in the area of Southwest 37th Avenue and 28th Street, Wednesday. According to police, there were no children on the bus, and the driver was OK. The driver of the car needed help after getting...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

100-Story Waldorf Astoria Miami ‘On Track To Break Ground In September’

Groundbreaking for downtown Miami’s supertall Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences could be just days away, according to a new report. A spokesperson for the developer told the SFBJ last week that the 100-story tower is on track to break ground in September. Around 87% of condo units have already...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tarks of Dania Beach gains new owners and an ambitious plan for upgrades

There’s been a seafood shack shakeup at Tarks of Dania Beach, with its new owners pledging to upgrade the aging roadside restaurant — and atone for past mistakes that tainted its reputation. Citing burnout and decades of stress in a post on social media, longtime owner Ted Itzoe sold his stake in Tarks in March after 30 years of operating the roadside eatery at 1317 S. Federal Highway. ...
DANIA BEACH, FL

