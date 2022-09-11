Read full article on original website
St. Matthews House struggles for donations amid food inflation
The news out today on food and inflation is even more staggering. The Federal Government reports food costs are up more than 11%, year-to-year.
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
A second location for the Naples-based Aqua restaurant and lounge is planned for the former space of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since May 2020. The Perkins chain permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for nearly 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
Brotherhood Ride hosts first 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Today is September 11th and as a way to remember those who passed away, multiple events will be taking place throughout Southwest Florida.
Rush Bowls Opens Naples Shop
Rush Bowls, the Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl, recently debuted its first location on Florida’s Gulf Coast (and its second in Florida). The new restaurant is helmed by local husband-and-wife duo Ruben and Pierrette Marcellus and is located in Naples at 12450 Tamiami Trail E.
Tony Serrago, owner of Anthony’s on the BLVD, remembered
Anthony “Tony” Serrago, owner of Anthony’s on the BLVD in Cape Coral, has passed away. Serrago, 65, died suddenly Friday, Sept. 9. He moved to Cape Coral in 2006 from New York and opened the restaurant in 2007. Born in Queens, Serrago is from West Islip, Long Island.
28 birds stolen from Parrot Outreach Society
Breeders are asked to be on the lookout for the stolen birds that were taken from their Punta Gorda facility early Tuesday morning.
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Devoted Restoration expanding after 1.5-acre purchase in Fort Myers
Devoted Restoration and Devoted Properties purchased 1.5 acres of land, 5,500 square feet of offices and a warehouse building at 8720 Alico Road in Fort Myers for $1.8 million. The property will be utilized to expand Devoted Restoration, which handles water damage, fire cleanup and mold remediation in Southwest Florida.
Rockin’ on the River concert showcasing what direction Fort Myers is trending
The free Rockin’ on the River concert in downtown Fort Myers series kicks off Tuesday night at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. The energy permeated throughout the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater on Tuesday night. Southwest Floridians, both young and old, came out in full force to celebrate the amphitheater’s inaugural concert featuring alternative rock band The Fixx.
Naples Airport Authority to review noise study findings with City Council
What some Naples residents say is a noisy problem will be at the discussion table for City Council members this morning.
Ashes from ground zero find a final resting place in Southwest Florida
A portion of American history scooped up from ground zero 21 years ago now has a home in Southwest Florida. 21 years after the most tragic day in modern American history, Friar Robert Tabbert of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in south Fort Myers will lead his parishioners to a place of peace known as the Memorial Garden.
Cape schools ready with water, meals as boil advisory continues
The School District of Lee County notified parents necessary measures are being taken to provide bottled water to students, and cafeteria staff are taking precautions with food service.
Seminole Casino Hotel increases wages for employees
Wages at Seminole Casino Hotel are increasing by over 60%. Almost 100 job classifications will be impacted, including cooks, housekeepers and security. These raises are part of Hard Rock International and Gaming’s $100 million nationwide investment in their own employees. It’s a life-changing increase for hundreds of entry-level team...
The Med restaurant coming this month to Bayshore Drive in East Naples
The owner of Hotel Escalante in downtown Naples is bringing some of her exceptional hospitality experience to Bayshore Drive. Mary Brandt plans to launch The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant, to replace Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which closed at the end of this past season after operating for more than three years at 3929 Bayshore Drive, a location that previously was a succession of taverns such as The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern. The restaurant’s fenced yard, which partially sported a putting green during Sicilia’s run, will add more outdoor seating to that northeast corner of Bayshore and Lunar Street in East Naples.
40 under 40: From nursing student to YouTube star
This month, WINK News’s partners at Gulfshore Business are honoring their 40 under 40. Forty people who are rising stars in their industries but also making a profound impact on the community. About a third of the people honored were born and raised in Southwest Florida. Then there’s a...
New North Naples high school named after former Collier County sheriff
The Collier County school board has chosen a name for the new North Naples high school. The new school, which is set to open in August 2023, will be Aubrey Rogers High School. Aubrey Rogers is a former Collier County sheriff. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers established the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Youth Relations program in 1977.
'GGG' becomes Aubrey Rogers High School
The newest high school under construction in Collier County was given its official moniker at a school board meeting Sept. 12.
Most Cape Coral businesses remain open throughout boil water advisory
One of those businesses, House of Omelets on Pine Island Road, had to serve customers bottles of water and canned soda until that notice was lifted Tuesday afternoon.
A deeper look at what caused the boil notice in Cape Coral
On Tuesday, families we talked with were still concerned, asking us how harmful bacteria could spread downstream to other areas.
What to do for your pet when a boil alert is in effect
The Cape Coral water boil alert has been lifted and people are wondering how the water could affect their pets or what to do if another water boil alert happens again.
