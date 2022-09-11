Read full article on original website
bucknellbison.com
Men’s Tennis Has Strong Weekend at Villanova Invitational
VILLANOVA, Pa. – — The Bucknell men's tennis team wrapped up play at the Villanova Invitational on Sunday. Highlighting the weekend was the duo of seniorNick Mueller and freshman Brendan McDonald winning their mini competition for the third straight day. This event utilizes an unusual bracketed team format,...
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Golf Off to Solid Start at William & Mary Invitational
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Bucknell women's golf team counted three scores of 78 or better in each of the first two rounds on a solid opening day at the William & Mary Invitational on Monday. Freshman Paige Richter fired a 1-over-par 73 in her very first collegiate round, and Kelsey Yi and Tara Thomas are also off to strong starts.
