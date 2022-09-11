WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Bucknell women's golf team counted three scores of 78 or better in each of the first two rounds on a solid opening day at the William & Mary Invitational on Monday. Freshman Paige Richter fired a 1-over-par 73 in her very first collegiate round, and Kelsey Yi and Tara Thomas are also off to strong starts.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO