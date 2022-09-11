ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final 10 games of USC’s season

USC opened its Pac-12 schedule in dominant fashion with a 41-28 win over Stanford Saturday evening. The Trojans exploded offensively with touchdowns in each of their first five drives. True sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 341 passing yards — to eight different receivers — and four touchdowns, two of which came from third-year sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Instant Analysis from USC's Tuesday practice of Fresno State week

Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Treviño discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans' Tuesday morning practice held on Howard Jones Field. They discuss notes on and from USC head coach Lincoln Riley, left tackles Courtland Ford and Bobby Haskins, edge rusher Romello Height, and safety Max Williams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

LOOK: Kickoff time announced for USC football's road matchup with Oregon State

USC football announced on Monday that its big road matchup with Oregon State on Sept. 24 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT and air on Pac-12 Networks. The network selection and kickoff time drew much confusion and ire from USC fans for the Trojans, which are currently ranked No. 7 in the nation for a game that might be a Top 25 meeting between two undefeated programs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC Football Game 3: Quick Look at the Fresno State Bulldogs

Record: 1-1 Last Game: 35-32 loss to Oregon State. Last Meeting: 31-23 USC (2019, L.A.) - Fresno State is coming off a tough three-point last-second loss to Oregon State, which USC will face on the road next week. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 35-7 win over Cal Poly. Head coach Jeff Tedford is taking on his second stint at the program, his first being a three-year stint in 2017-19 where he recorded back-to-back 10-win seasons.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC OL commit Amos Talalele

Three-star 2023 Santa Clara (Calif.) offensive tackle Amos Talalele put on a show against Del Mar High School on Friday night, picking up the first win of the season for the Bruins in a 60-26 victory. Talalele plays both ways at Santa Clara High School as an offensive tackle and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

OC Soccer Club Fears Being Kicked Out of Their Stadium

The Orange County Soccer Club fears it's about to be kicked out from the stadium where the team has played since 2017. The team could be replaced by another connected to the LA Galaxy just one option the city of Irvine will discuss at it's meeting Tuesday. The people who...
IRVINE, CA
kgoradio.com

Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’

As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
TEXAS STATE
Sfvbj.com

Agoura Hills Apartments Sell for $87 Million

The Lexington Apartments, a 178-unit apartment community in Agoura Hills, has sold for $87.3 million. Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. — in joint venture with MG Properties — acquired the property. The Northmarq team of Vince Norris, Jim Fisher, Mike Smith and Bryan Schellinger marketed the property on behalf...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
kgi.edu

KGI Announces the Passing of Dean Minh Dang

With a heavy heart, Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) President Dr. Sheldon Schuster announced the passing of Assistant Dean for Experiential Education and Professor of Practice for Clinical Sciences, Minh Dang, on September 6, 2022. Dang served KGI well as the inaugural Assistant Dean for Experiential Education. She was hired by...
CLAREMONT, CA
goworldtravel.com

Surviving Stingray Paradise at Seal Beach California

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Since moving from Germany to Southern California in April, visiting Seal Beach has become a regular habit for my wife and me. Seal Beach, California, which is also the name of the town, is the westernmost beach in Orange County just 20 minutes from our apartment in Carson.
SEAL BEACH, CA
dailytitan.com

Racist incident exposes CSUF's lack of commitment to anti-racism

The racial slur that was found graffitied on a dumpster at the University Village Fullerton apartments on Friday, Sept. 2, isn’t new or surprising news to Cal State Fullerton students. Being a person of color in Fullerton means knowing that racism is still prevalent and something people still have to deal with in 2022.
FULLERTON, CA

