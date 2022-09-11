Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
ESPN FPI predicts final 10 games of USC’s season
USC opened its Pac-12 schedule in dominant fashion with a 41-28 win over Stanford Saturday evening. The Trojans exploded offensively with touchdowns in each of their first five drives. True sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 341 passing yards — to eight different receivers — and four touchdowns, two of which came from third-year sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison.
USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State
Are you ready for some prime time exposure, USC fans? The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that the USC at Oregon State football game scheduled for Sept. 24 in Corvallis is "certainly on the radar" of ESPN's College GameDay crew. When was the last time USC was featured on College GameDay? It has ...
USC head coach Lincoln Riley gives early take on Tedford, Bulldogs
USC prevented a late Stanford charge, and survived a rather humid night in Palo Alto, to enter its battle next week at 2-0. Fresno State lost in heartbreaking fashion on the final play. Regardless, new USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows he’s in for potential climatic showdown when the Bulldogs...
Instant Analysis from USC's Tuesday practice of Fresno State week
Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Treviño discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans' Tuesday morning practice held on Howard Jones Field. They discuss notes on and from USC head coach Lincoln Riley, left tackles Courtland Ford and Bobby Haskins, edge rusher Romello Height, and safety Max Williams.
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for USC football's road matchup with Oregon State
USC football announced on Monday that its big road matchup with Oregon State on Sept. 24 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT and air on Pac-12 Networks. The network selection and kickoff time drew much confusion and ire from USC fans for the Trojans, which are currently ranked No. 7 in the nation for a game that might be a Top 25 meeting between two undefeated programs.
USC Football Game 3: Quick Look at the Fresno State Bulldogs
Record: 1-1 Last Game: 35-32 loss to Oregon State. Last Meeting: 31-23 USC (2019, L.A.) - Fresno State is coming off a tough three-point last-second loss to Oregon State, which USC will face on the road next week. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 35-7 win over Cal Poly. Head coach Jeff Tedford is taking on his second stint at the program, his first being a three-year stint in 2017-19 where he recorded back-to-back 10-win seasons.
Clay Helton Texted With USC AD After Georgia Southern’s Win
The former Trojans coach also shouted out Lincoln Riley during his Monday press conference.
Updated scouting report on USC 4-star running back commit Quinten Joyner
Regardless of the coaching regime in recent years, USC is no stranger to recruiting Texas high school football. Four-star running back Quinten Joyner is a USC pledge out of Manor High School in the Austin metro area, a 2023 Top247 member who's started his senior year in a big way.
WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC OL commit Amos Talalele
Three-star 2023 Santa Clara (Calif.) offensive tackle Amos Talalele put on a show against Del Mar High School on Friday night, picking up the first win of the season for the Bruins in a 60-26 victory. Talalele plays both ways at Santa Clara High School as an offensive tackle and...
Chapman football welcomes Izaiah Williams, new assistant coach and assistant athletic director
Izaiah Williams has years of experience coaching and playing collegiate sports. This month, he was hired to work with the athletic department’s work study program at Chapman University and coach running backs on the football team. Williams told The Panther about how he trains his athletes for the upcoming...
Orange County high school teams ranked in this week’s CIF girls volleyball polls
Seven Orange County teams, including Mater Dei, Huntington Beach, San Clemente and Beckman, are ranked in this week’s CIF Division 1-2 girls volleyball polls. Canyon of Anaheim is ranked number 1 in Division 5 and Corona del Mar is third in Division 5. Capistrano Valley is fifth and Crean Lutheran sixth in Division 4.
OC Soccer Club Fears Being Kicked Out of Their Stadium
The Orange County Soccer Club fears it's about to be kicked out from the stadium where the team has played since 2017. The team could be replaced by another connected to the LA Galaxy just one option the city of Irvine will discuss at it's meeting Tuesday. The people who...
Mayoral candidate chides challenger for ‘failure to protect women’ then fumbles when asked ‘what have you done’
The Los Angeles Times clapped back at Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass for her admonishments of her challenger’s alleged “failure to protect” women at USC. A school the Times pointed out granted her an honorary degree while they battled the fallout of one of their school heads being caught in a scandal.
U.S. News: CSULB outpaces Ivy League for top billing in ‘student outcomes’
Cal State Long Beach was again named among the top public universities in the West and was ranked No. 3 nationally in promoting social mobility, in U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings released Monday. In addition, a deeper look at U.S. News’ "student outcomes" data, which factors substantially...
Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’
As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
Agoura Hills Apartments Sell for $87 Million
The Lexington Apartments, a 178-unit apartment community in Agoura Hills, has sold for $87.3 million. Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. — in joint venture with MG Properties — acquired the property. The Northmarq team of Vince Norris, Jim Fisher, Mike Smith and Bryan Schellinger marketed the property on behalf...
KGI Announces the Passing of Dean Minh Dang
With a heavy heart, Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) President Dr. Sheldon Schuster announced the passing of Assistant Dean for Experiential Education and Professor of Practice for Clinical Sciences, Minh Dang, on September 6, 2022. Dang served KGI well as the inaugural Assistant Dean for Experiential Education. She was hired by...
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
Surviving Stingray Paradise at Seal Beach California
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Since moving from Germany to Southern California in April, visiting Seal Beach has become a regular habit for my wife and me. Seal Beach, California, which is also the name of the town, is the westernmost beach in Orange County just 20 minutes from our apartment in Carson.
Racist incident exposes CSUF's lack of commitment to anti-racism
The racial slur that was found graffitied on a dumpster at the University Village Fullerton apartments on Friday, Sept. 2, isn’t new or surprising news to Cal State Fullerton students. Being a person of color in Fullerton means knowing that racism is still prevalent and something people still have to deal with in 2022.
