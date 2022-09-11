ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

1 dead in Volusia county crash that leaves 472 Westbound lanes closed, FHP says

By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Orlando police cruiser at crime scene on Smith Street. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 26-year-old man driving the wrong way died in a car crash in Volusia County early Sunday causing westbound lanes of state road 472 to close, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 26-year-old driving a 2014 Kia Rio was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane of 472 around 6:30 a.m. Sunday without headlights and collided head-first into a 2019 Hyundai Elantra carrying two people, FHP said.

The 26-year-old overturned in his vehicle and was pronounced dead-on-scene while the other vehicle, an 18-year-old female driver and 20-year-old male passenger, were taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

