ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Update: 3 women arrested for helping Sophia Mason murder suspect elude police

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Titsa_0hrCcICv00

Family reacts to arrest in slaying of 8-year-old Hayward girl Sophia Mason 02:32

MERCED -- Authorities on Sunday provided additional grim details in the Sophia Mason homicide case, including information on the arrests of three women who helped suspect Dhante Jackson escape capture.

After a statewide search, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson was arrested Saturday for allegedly abusing and murdering 8-year-old Sophia Mason .  He had been on the run for six months.

Mason was found dead in a bathtub in March after police searched his Merced home . Police said family members told them the girl was last seen in December.

Her mother and Jackson's girlfriend, Samantha Johnson, was arrested and charged with murder and child abuse in March . She is in custody in Dublin for prior child abuses charges from 2021.

During a Sunday morning press conference, authorities also confirmed that three female acquaintances were also arrested for helping Jackson elude police for six months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4HJE_0hrCcICv00
Raw: Authorities provide details regarding arrest in Sophia Mason murder 12:53

Police said the three women have been charged with accessory to murder after the fact for providing "money, shelter and transportation" to Jackson.

The women arrested were identified as San Jose resident D'Burkah Johnson, Merced resident Larona Larkin and Newark resident Myra Guiterrez.

Merced Police Captain Joe Weiss said the Merced Police Department made the arrest in Newark with assistance from the California Department of Justice Special Operations Unit and the Merced Area Gang and Narcoctic Enforcment Team (MAGNET).

Merced Police Lt. Joe Perez said detectives tracked Jackson's movements from Merced to the Bay Area, on to Southern California and back to the Bay Area.

Over 20 search warrants were authored during the investigation and hundreds of hours were spent analyzing electronic forensic data to trace Jackson from location to location.

Perez also provided some of what he described as "gruesome details" of the case that detectives uncovered during their investigation.

Perez noted that Sophia had been dead for over a month at the residence when her body was recovered.

In addition to evidence of being subjected to continual physical abuse, police said Sophia was malnourished and forced to live in a backyard shed and a closet at the residence where she was found.

"In my 20 years of law enforcement, this case is the most horrific and disturbing I've seen," said Perez. "To know what that poor little angel went through at the hands of pure evil breaks my heart."

The cousin of an 8-year-old Hayward girl who was found murdered and abused spoke out Saturday night about the arrest of a suspect in her case .

"I couldn't believe it. It feels like it's been a long time coming, but I'm so glad they finally got him," said Mason's cousin Melanie Verlatti.

"Just knowing that he was picked up in Newark which ironically, Samantha was also picked up in Newark when they got her," Verlatti added. "So I don't know if it was kind of around the same circumstances where there was a prostitution ring going on or what, but I know they go him and he's got bail set for a million dollars."

Merced Mayor Matt Serratto said:

Enormous credit goes to our police department and our task force, who have worked tirelessly and devoted tremendous resources first to investigating the case and now to locating Mr. Jackson.  Now the case is in the hands of our court system, and we must allow the judicial process to unfold and trust that it will culminate in a just result.

The Hayward Police Department said in a statemen to KPIX 5:

While the case is still under investigation, we want to express our deepest gratitude to the Merced Police Department and the California Department of Justice for their tireless work to bring this tragic incident one step closer toward justice being served. Our hearts and thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of little Sophia; we cannot imagine your pain as you continue to mourn her loss.

State attorney general Rob Bonta's office also announced the arrest:

"Our children should be protected from violence and we must do everything we can to safeguard them. I want to thank the members of my team and our law enforcement partners in Merced for their work on this very difficult case, and hope it brings some measure of comfort to those who loved this young girl to know that those accused of her murder will now have to face these allegations," said Bonta.

Verlatti described Mason as a bubbly and playful girl who loved her adoptive grandmother, Sylvia Johnson. She raised Mason most of her life.

"Even though we can't get Sophia back, I feel like getting Dhante is one piece of the puzzle that's helping to close this case and give us resolution as a family at least, hoping that he's come clean and at least tell the truth at this point," said Verlatti.

Family members said repeated warnings and pleas for help with Child Protective Services and the authorities fell on deaf ears.

"Let this be a lesson that she's not the only one. We're sure there's more kids out there who are stuck in a system and they're not being taken care of properly. It shouldn't have come to this and we don't want it to come to this for any other child in the future," said Verlatti. "So if you see or know of anything that isn't right and a child isn't being cared for properly please, please, please tell authorities and do it repeatedly."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting

SAN FRANCISCO --  A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death

OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Sheriff’s Deputy in Custody Allegedly Murdered his Girlfriend and Her Husband

DUBLIN —An Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her husband. The deputy was arrested 10 hours later without further incident. Maria Tuyet-Trinh Tran, 42, and Benison Binh Tran, 57, died inside their Colebrook Lane residence in Dublin. They were fatally shot in front of multiple family witnesses on September 7 shortly before 1 a.m.
DUBLIN, CA
beverlypress.com

Man from Oakland arrested in local robbery spree

A 31-year-old man from Oakland has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in the local area from May through July, including two hold-ups that occurred in the Melrose Avenue shopping district. One of those robberies led to an officer-involved shooting on July 14 near Melrose and Orange Grove avenues.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Merced, CA
City
Hayward, CA
City
Newark, CA
Hayward, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
thesfnews.com

Arrest Made In Bayview District Fatal Stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connected to a homicide that occurred in the Bayview District on September 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:24 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street to meet with San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics regarding a victim of a possible stabbing incident.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police: 2 vehicles crashed while shooting at each other

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police. “When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County

SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Samantha Johnson
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout

SAN LEANDRO --  A  25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday.  He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested after Pinole police find ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after Pinole Police Department (PPD) officers found eight ounces of fentanyl in a car on Thursday. Police confirmed the news on Facebook, saying all three suspects were arrested on various drug charges. Police responded to a parking lot on the 1400 block of Fitzgerald Drive for a […]
PINOLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stray bullets wound Oakland couple as they slept in their home

OAKLAND --  A late-night rolling gun battle between shooters in two separate vehicles sent stray bullets into an Oakland home, wounding a couple as they slept in their bedroom.Oakland police told the East Bay Times  the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 92nd Ave.Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a gunfight -- multiple shell casings scattered in the street, parked vehicles with bullet holes and at least on home hit by stray bullets in the quiet residential neighborhood.Investigators told the paper that the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Several injured after shooting, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several people are injured after a shooting and a crash in Oakland Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD officers responded to the 4200 block of International Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds. A pedestrian was […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Prostitution#Murder#Violent Crime#The California Department
CBS San Francisco

Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police confirmed a young boy was killed and a woman was injured early Friday after being struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk near Castlemont Elementary School.San Jose police tweeted that officers responded to a call reporting the injury collision at 8:03 a.m. as schoolchildren were walking in the neighborhood on their way to school which is on the border between San Jose and Campbell.Police later confirmed the vehicle involved, a 2022 Mercedes Crossover driven by an adult female, was traveling southbound on Castlemont Avenue when it turned left to go eastbound onto...
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man sentenced in Old Town Clovis double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Judge sentenced Eddie Cordero Wednesday morning in a Fresno County courtroom. Cordero was convicted of an Old Town Clovis double homicide, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office Judge Arlan Harrell sentenced Cordero to two life sentences without the possibility of parole terms for the two counts […]
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Shooting injures multiple victims in Oakland's Fruitvale District

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland reported "multiple victims" were shot Thursday evening in the city's Fruitvale District.The shooting happened on the 4200 block of International Boulevard shortly after 6:15 p.m., police said. Aside from the gunshot victims, officers also found a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and injured in the scene of the shootingAll the victims were taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.Police urged anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

At least 20 vehicles hit in burglary spree in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Napa County -- A series of auto-burglaries hit several neighborhoods in American Canyon early Friday morning and police were seeking residents' help in finding the thieves.The American Canyon Police Department said most of the break-ins happened in the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and in neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park.About 20 vehicles were hit, police said.Investigators were seeking surveillance cameras footage from homes in the area, Police urged anyone with surveillance video to contact the department at 707-551-0600.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Western Addition shooting victim dies of his injuries

SAN FRANCISCO -- The investigation of a Sept 6 Western Addition shooting in San Francisco has been taken over by homicide detectives after the 21-year-old victim died of his wounds.While not releasing his name, San Francisco police announced on Thursday morning that the victim had died while being treated at a local hospital.Officers had responded at 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 6 to a report of a shooting in the area of Turk and Buchanan streets and found evidence of shots fired nearby in the 600 block of Larch Way.But no victim was found at the scene. A short time later, investigators learned...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Teen stabbed during family disturbance in East San Jose; arrest made

SAN JOSE – A suspect has been arrested after police said a teen was stabbed during a family disturbance in East San Jose Thursday morning.According to police, the stabbing took place on the 200 block of Pamela Avenue shortly after 10:15 a.m. The victim, who was identified as a 17-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.Following the stabbing, the suspect barricaded in a nearby apartment. Around 12:40 p.m., police announced the suspect was in custody.In a tweet, police said officers were able to deescalate the incident and that the suspect surrendered peacefully. The suspect was then transported to a hospital for an unrelated previous injury.Police said the suspect will be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. His name has not been released.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy