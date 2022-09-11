ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

biztucson.com

New Restaurant BATA to Open in Tucson's Warehouse Arts District

In what will be the third local restaurant to open in his growing hospitality group, Chef Tyler Fenton has announced that BATA, a project drawing from what he calls “the legends and lore of fire,” will open its doors in downtown Tucson’s Warehouse Arts District on Wednesday, March 9.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be just around the corner, but some people’s minds are already on Christmas. This year, there’ll be more to see during the holidays. Right now, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is hard at work on a brand new light show that...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson

Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
BISBEE, AZ
Tucson, AZ
iheart.com

Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Tucson

Tuesday is International Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the city's best chocolate shops?. Yelp has a list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the city. According to the list, the highest-rated chocolate shop in Tucson is Purple Penguin Candy Emporium. One Yelp user...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Waymo autonomous semi trucks cut costs for Arizona food banks

Waymo is offering its autonomous driving semi-trucks to make food deliveries to other food banks throughout Arizona. On Sept. 13, one of Waymo's autonomous semi's arrived at St. Mary's Food Bank warehouse, loading 22,000 pounds of bread for another food bank in Tucson. Waymo offered its service to the Arizona Food Bank Network earlier this year, fighting food insecurity across the state. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

A location restaurant has failed its annual inspection.Mae Mu/Unsplash. Food trucks offer an easy alternative for both restaurant owners and patrons. Restaurant owners have a significantly reduced point of entry cost to open a food truck and to serve customers, while guests can often receive a quality, freshly produced meal for less than what they’d spend at a more traditional restaurant. However, despite operating out of a moving vehicle, these restaurants are still the subject of annual health inspections. Naturally, some inspection variables do not exist simply because of the preparation method, but food truck operators are not able to open up shop without approval from their city of origin. One locally operated food truck recently failed its annual health inspection.
TUCSON, AZ
hamiltonpawprint.com

Jordyn Dunlap, Clubs/Organizations

Hi my name is Jordyn Dunlap and I am in 9th grade. I was born in Tucson, Arizona but moved to Chandler 4 years ago. This year I am covering Clubs/Organizations. Some things about me is that I hate math and I am not very good at it. I love to read and have read over 40 books this year. I'm also very interested in sports and love going to sports games. I love music and going to concerts, my favorite artist is Harry Styles and I am going to see him on tour October 23.
CHANDLER, AZ
KOLD-TV

State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2.5 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind. For the ELA...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Granite Secures $20 Million Project with the Tucson Airport Authority for the Airfield Safety Enhancement Program

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $20 million dollar construction contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) to reconstruct an outboard taxiway (Taxiway C) at the Tucson International Airport (TUS), in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the TAA’s estimated $400 million, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program. This will be the second work package awarded as part of the previously announced $130 million multi-year Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project to demolish an existing runway and re-construct a new relocated commercial runway, center taxiway, and outboard taxiway that will parallel the existing main runway at TUS. The project is primarily funded through an FAA Airport Improvement Grant (AIP) with additional funding expected from the recently passed Infrastructure Bill prior to the start of construction. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s 4th quarter CAP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006084/en/ Granite crews prepared for takeoff at Tucson International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Arizona sees increase in housing permits

A housing subdivision under construction in Tucson off Silverbell Road. December 2020. The number of construction permits for new housing is growing in Arizona and across the country, but supply chain issues and slow hiring are still holding up construction on new units. Arizona saw 52% more permits approved in...
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Lanterns fill the sky over Benson

“When the time is right, we light the sky with our highest hopes, deepest desires, and fondest memories, mark milestones, set goals, or celebrate the life of a loved one in heaven.”. Those are the words of Benson City Manager and founder of the annual Benson Lantern Festival Vicki Vivian....
BENSON, AZ

