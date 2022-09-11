WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $20 million dollar construction contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) to reconstruct an outboard taxiway (Taxiway C) at the Tucson International Airport (TUS), in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the TAA’s estimated $400 million, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program. This will be the second work package awarded as part of the previously announced $130 million multi-year Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project to demolish an existing runway and re-construct a new relocated commercial runway, center taxiway, and outboard taxiway that will parallel the existing main runway at TUS. The project is primarily funded through an FAA Airport Improvement Grant (AIP) with additional funding expected from the recently passed Infrastructure Bill prior to the start of construction. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s 4th quarter CAP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006084/en/ Granite crews prepared for takeoff at Tucson International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)

