biztucson.com
New Restaurant BATA to Open in Tucson’s Warehouse Arts District
In what will be the third local restaurant to open in his growing hospitality group, Chef Tyler Fenton has announced that BATA, a project drawing from what he calls “the legends and lore of fire,” will open its doors in downtown Tucson’s Warehouse Arts District on Wednesday, March 9.
KOLD-TV
New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be just around the corner, but some people’s minds are already on Christmas. This year, there’ll be more to see during the holidays. Right now, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is hard at work on a brand new light show that...
KGUN 9
Tucson Unified School District will discuss meal prices and meal accessibility for students
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District will meet Tuesday night for their school board meeting. On the agenda is discussing and potentially modifying current meal prices and meal accessibility for students who are not able to pay for meal charges. TUSD has over 35,000 students that qualify...
thisistucson.com
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
iheart.com
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Tucson
Tuesday is International Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the city's best chocolate shops?. Yelp has a list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the city. According to the list, the highest-rated chocolate shop in Tucson is Purple Penguin Candy Emporium. One Yelp user...
Free medical supplies and low cost equipment available at local nonprofit
We Care Tucson provides medical supplies for free for the Tucson community. Medical equipment is basically free with minimal charges.
fox10phoenix.com
Waymo autonomous semi trucks cut costs for Arizona food banks
Waymo is offering its autonomous driving semi-trucks to make food deliveries to other food banks throughout Arizona. On Sept. 13, one of Waymo's autonomous semi's arrived at St. Mary's Food Bank warehouse, loading 22,000 pounds of bread for another food bank in Tucson. Waymo offered its service to the Arizona Food Bank Network earlier this year, fighting food insecurity across the state. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
Popular Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
A location restaurant has failed its annual inspection.Mae Mu/Unsplash. Food trucks offer an easy alternative for both restaurant owners and patrons. Restaurant owners have a significantly reduced point of entry cost to open a food truck and to serve customers, while guests can often receive a quality, freshly produced meal for less than what they’d spend at a more traditional restaurant. However, despite operating out of a moving vehicle, these restaurants are still the subject of annual health inspections. Naturally, some inspection variables do not exist simply because of the preparation method, but food truck operators are not able to open up shop without approval from their city of origin. One locally operated food truck recently failed its annual health inspection.
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
hamiltonpawprint.com
Jordyn Dunlap, Clubs/Organizations
Hi my name is Jordyn Dunlap and I am in 9th grade. I was born in Tucson, Arizona but moved to Chandler 4 years ago. This year I am covering Clubs/Organizations. Some things about me is that I hate math and I am not very good at it. I love to read and have read over 40 books this year. I'm also very interested in sports and love going to sports games. I love music and going to concerts, my favorite artist is Harry Styles and I am going to see him on tour October 23.
KOLD-TV
State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2.5 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind. For the ELA...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption is helping dogs go from the track to a forever home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that the Tucson Greyhound Park is officially closed for good, a local Tucson organization is stepping up to help rehabilitate more dogs from the track. Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption has placed over 800 greyhounds in the last ten years, now they’re taking on...
In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water
Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land.
Tucson's food trucks create first ever Arizona Food Truck Association
Most food truck owners will tell you: their heart and soul go into the food, and on the side, their livelihood.
What could reduce housing costs?
With housing costs going out of reach for so many, state lawmakers are looking for ways to make housing more affordable, but there’s controversy over whether one idea could take
Granite Secures $20 Million Project with the Tucson Airport Authority for the Airfield Safety Enhancement Program
WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $20 million dollar construction contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) to reconstruct an outboard taxiway (Taxiway C) at the Tucson International Airport (TUS), in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the TAA’s estimated $400 million, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program. This will be the second work package awarded as part of the previously announced $130 million multi-year Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project to demolish an existing runway and re-construct a new relocated commercial runway, center taxiway, and outboard taxiway that will parallel the existing main runway at TUS. The project is primarily funded through an FAA Airport Improvement Grant (AIP) with additional funding expected from the recently passed Infrastructure Bill prior to the start of construction. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s 4th quarter CAP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006084/en/ Granite crews prepared for takeoff at Tucson International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)
azpm.org
Arizona sees increase in housing permits
A housing subdivision under construction in Tucson off Silverbell Road. December 2020. The number of construction permits for new housing is growing in Arizona and across the country, but supply chain issues and slow hiring are still holding up construction on new units. Arizona saw 52% more permits approved in...
azpm.org
Lanterns fill the sky over Benson
“When the time is right, we light the sky with our highest hopes, deepest desires, and fondest memories, mark milestones, set goals, or celebrate the life of a loved one in heaven.”. Those are the words of Benson City Manager and founder of the annual Benson Lantern Festival Vicki Vivian....
These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Arizona
Bon Appétit released its "50 Best New Restaurants For 2022" list.
KOLD-TV
Homicides, rising crime the focus of a Tucson city council discussion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tucson Mayor and City Council will hold a discussion at tomorrow’s study session on what the city is doing to combat a rising crime rate, especially homicides. In 2021, the city had 93 homicides, a record, compared to 48 in 2019. So far,...
