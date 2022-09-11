The Prince and Princess of Wales have been joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle, just moments after the date of the Queen’s funeral was announced.Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s Jubilee in June, as they inspected tributes before a walkabout.A royal source said the new Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes. It follows months of tensions between the brothers.Shortly before their appearance, it was...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO